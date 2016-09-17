Trending

Anna van der Breggen wins women's European Championships road race

Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini complete podium

Image 1 of 32

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Anna van der Breggen on the European championships road race podium

Anna van der Breggen on the European championships road race podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Anna van der Breggen after winning the Euro championships road race

Anna van der Breggen after winning the Euro championships road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen

Dutch teammates congratulate Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

Anna van der Breggen after winning the Euro championships road race

Anna van der Breggen after winning the Euro championships road race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) on the European championships podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2016 European championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.

The leaders come to the line in the Euro championships road race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) finished with a bronze medal

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) finished with a bronze medal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) wins the European Championships women's road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) won silver

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) won silver
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

The Italian women's team sign on at the start

The Italian women's team sign on at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

On stage with the Italian road team

On stage with the Italian road team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

The Dutch women's team was stacked with talent

The Dutch women's team was stacked with talent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

The start of the women's road race

The start of the women's road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) at the start

Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

On the start line of the women'e European road championships

On the start line of the women'e European road championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

On the start line of the women'e European road championships

On the start line of the women'e European road championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) claimed the inaugural women's European Championships road race, leading from the front to win in a sprint ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy). The trio had been part of a group that jumped clear of the field inside the final kilometre as they climbed the Cadoudal hill in Plumelec.

"It's definitely special to become the first European champion of the history," Van der Breggen declared after the race. "I wanted to come here for that reason although I already had a dream season but I'm very happy to add this title. We had a strong team. I'm delighted to finish it off and have the jersey. It's a beautiful jersey."

The Olympic champion for road racing in Rio, she also won the Flèche Wallonne this year, but the European championship was high on her agenda. She claimed the silver medal in the time trial before she tackled the road race with big ambitions.

"It worked out to stay on the front," said the female version of Peter Sagan, also born in 1990 and very efficient in uphill finishes.

She always had the race under control, also when a breakaway was formed just within 50km to go with Séverine Eraud (France), Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan), Anna Stricker (Italy), Nicole Hanselman (Switzerland), Anisha Vekemans (Belgium), Emilia Fahlin (Sweden), Anna Plichta (Poland) and Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands).

Mariane Vos and Riejanne Markus made the race hard for Van der Breggen. Brand, Plichta and Pavlukhina forged on at the front until it was all together again with 15km to go. Before the final lap of 13km, Van der Breggen attacked and Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma accompanied her. It was the winning move.

"Niewiadoma attacked really fast at the bottom of the final climb," Van der Breggen described. "She had already done a big effort but I knew I could recover well. I made my move instinctively. I chose to be on the front for sprinting to victory."

Longo Borghini settled for third place like at the Rio Olympics.

"I'm happy with my result," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "It's a great satisfaction to make a second international podium of this caliber this year. It happened to be exactly the race I expected. We pulled to close the gap once we didn't have anyone in the breakaway anymore. The hot favourite won today."

Plumelec is not the end of the road for Van der Breggen.

"We still have the world championship coming up," said the Dutch woman. "We have to go. The course might not suit me as much as here but we race a lot in Qatar and we have strong girls for this kind of racing in the desert. I'll be happy to contribute to the team work next month."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)2:55:55
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
4Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
5Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)0:00:01
6Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)0:00:12
7Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
8Emma Johansson (Sweden)
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
10Séverine Eraud (France)
11Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
12Audrey Cordon (France)0:00:14
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Germany)
14Edwige Pitel (France)
15Elise Delzenne (France)0:00:20
16Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)0:00:24
17Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spain)0:00:26
18Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
19Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
20Elizaveta Oshurkova (Russian Federation)
21Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
22Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
23Camilla Møllebro (Denmark)0:00:29
24Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukraine)
25Eider Merino Kortazar (Spain)
26Amélie Rivat (France)
27Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:00:35
28Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria)
29Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)0:00:37
30Clara Koppenburg (Germany)0:00:41
31Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)0:00:43
32Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
33Paulina Brzezna (Poland)
34Lisa Klein (Germany)
35Valerie Demey (Belgium)
36Omer Shapiro (Israel)
37Sofie De Vuyst (Belgium)
38Abby-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
39Monika Kiraly (Hungary)
40Kelly Van Den Steen (Belgium)
41Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)0:00:50
42Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)0:00:52
43Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)0:00:54
44Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
45Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
46Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:00:56
47Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)0:01:01
48Annasley Park (Great Britain)
49Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)0:01:04
50Nathalie Verschelden (Belgium)0:01:05
51Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)0:01:09
52Anna Plichta (Poland)
53Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)0:01:22
54Marie Vilmann (Denmark)0:01:25
55Charlotte Bravard (France)0:01:38
56Malgorzta Jasinska (Poland)0:01:49
57Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)0:01:51
58Soraya Paladin (Italy)
59Aude Biannic (France)
60Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
61Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:02:00
62Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)0:03:46
63Barbara Benko (Hungary)0:04:25
64Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukraine)
65Jacqueline Dietrich (Germany)0:04:33
66Sara Penton (Sweden)
67Mia Radotic (Croatia)
68Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
69Ursa Pintar (Slovenia)
70Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)
71Kaat Hannes (Belgium)
72Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
73Sarah Rijkes (Austria)
74Ilaria Sanguineti (Italy)
75Christina Perchtold (Austria)
76Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Italy)
77Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)0:10:23
78Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
79Kseniia Dobrynina (Russian Federation)
80Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukraine)
81Khrystyna Radionova (Ukraine)
82Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:10:26
83Daniela Reis (Portugal)0:10:27
84Margarita Syrodoeva (Russian Federation)
85Liisi Rist (Estonia)
86Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
87Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)0:10:31
88Špela Kern (Slovenia)0:10:41
89Ewelina Szybiak (Poland)
90Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
91Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)0:10:52
92Lija Laizane (Latvia)0:10:59
93Liisa Ehrberg (Estonia)
94Anabelle Dreville (France)
95Jelena Eric (Serbia)0:11:19
96Paz Bash (Israel)0:14:14
97Daisi Rist (Estonia)0:16:58
98Dorottya Kanti (Hungary)
99Antonia Grondahl (Finland)
100Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
DNFCéline Van Severen (Belgium)
DNFBetina Cramer (Denmark)
DNFRomy Kasper (Germany)
DNFElise Maes (Luxembourg)
DNFAmalie Winther Olsen (Denmark)
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Finland)
DNFCorinna Lechner (Germany)
DNFAlice Barnes (Great Britain)
DNFGrace Garner (Great Britain)
DNFHayley Jones (Great Britain)
DNFManon Lloyd (Great Britain)
DNFJosie Knight (Ireland)
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
DNFKatrine Aalerud (Norway)
DNFDaria Egorova (Russian Federation)
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
DNFMalin Berlin (Sweden)
DNFAyse Cakir (Turkey)
DNFCansu Türkmenoglu (Turkey)
DNFDoris Schweizer (Switzerland)
DNSMartina Ritter (Austria)
DNSJannie Sand (Denmark)

