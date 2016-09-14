Trending

European Road Championships: Brunel wins junior men time trial title

Hirschi and Knotten complete podium

Image 1 of 11

The jersey of European champion

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 11

The emotion flows out on the podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 11

The final podium of Brunel, Hirschi, and Knotten after the time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 11

Brunel pulls on the European champion's jersey and lets the emotion flow out

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 11

The final podium of Brunel, Hirschi, and Knotten after the time trial

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 11

Alexys Brunel gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 11

Alexys Brunel with his gold medal

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 11

Alexys Brunel produced a strong ride to win gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 11

Alexys Brunel on the podium for the ceremony

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 11

Alexys Brunel produced a strong ride to win gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 11

Alexys Brunel on his way to the gold medal

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexys Brunel (France)0:35:58.76
2Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)0:00:10.78
3Iver Knotten (Norway)0:00:11.02
4Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)0:00:25.84
5Andreas Leknessund (Norway)0:00:33.07
6Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)0:00:36.35
7Barnabas Peák (Hungary)0:00:38.35
8Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)0:00:40.61
9Felix Gross (Germany)0:00:43.74
10Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)0:00:45.56
11Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)0:00:59.34
12Inigo Elosegui Momene (Spain)0:01:19.74
13Juri Hollmann (Germany)0:01:27.01
14Michel Ries (Luxembourg)0:01:35.44
15Marco Friedrich (Austria)0:01:50.35
16Ruben Apers (Belgium)0:01:52.89
17Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)0:01:54.41
18Joao Almeida (Portugal)0:01:57.04
19Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)0:01:58.60
20Richard Holec (Czech Republic)0:02:02.57
21Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)0:02:04.71
22Clement Davy (France)0:02:06.15
23Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)0:02:07.11
24Onur Turgut (Turkey)0:02:20.84
25Daniel Viegas (Portugal)0:02:21.43
26Mateusz Kostanski (Poland)0:02:22.06
27Stefano Oldani (Italy)0:02:23.18
28Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)0:02:34.70
29Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)0:02:36.41
30Matus Stocek (Slovakia)0:02:44.55
31Arvydas Birenis (Lithuania)0:02:45.41
32Xeno Young (Ireland)0:02:49.60
33Kristers Ansons (Latvia)0:03:02.60
34Petar Stoyanov (Bulgaria)0:03:14.73
35Fred Wright (Great Britain)0:03:18.16
36Stanislav Konyaev (Russian Federation)0:03:21.14
37Filip Maciejuk (Poland)0:03:22.82
38Ainur Galeev (Russian Federation)0:03:23.18
39Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)0:03:24.55
40Marcis Kalnins (Latvia)0:03:25.85
41Yurii Burchenia (Ukraine)0:03:26.42
42Samuel Oros (Slovakia)0:03:30.10
43Alexander Konychev (Italy)0:03:30.17
44Halil Ibrahim Dilek (Turkey)0:03:39.54
45Denas Masiulis (Lithuania)0:03:39.63
46Linus Kvist (Sweden)0:03:59.20
47Kanstantsin Bialiauski (Belarus)0:04:07.96
48Vladislav Iacobenco (Republic of Moldova)0:04:11.96
49Ben Walsh (Ireland)0:04:18.93
50Florian Kierner (Austria)0:04:51.21
51Siarhei Shauchenka (Belarus)0:05:06.77
52Andreas Andersson (Sweden)0:05:56.94
53Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)0:06:57.21
54Nicholas Attard Montalto (Malta)0:09:07.56

