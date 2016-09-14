European Road Championships: Brunel wins junior men time trial title
Hirschi and Knotten complete podium
Junior Men Time Trial: Josselin - Plumelec
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexys Brunel (France)
|0:35:58.76
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Switzerland)
|0:00:10.78
|3
|Iver Knotten (Norway)
|0:00:11.02
|4
|Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland)
|0:00:25.84
|5
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|0:00:33.07
|6
|Jarno Mobach (Netherlands)
|0:00:36.35
|7
|Barnabas Peák (Hungary)
|0:00:38.35
|8
|Jakub Otruba (Czech Republic)
|0:00:40.61
|9
|Felix Gross (Germany)
|0:00:43.74
|10
|Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)
|0:00:45.56
|11
|Ethan Hayter (Great Britain)
|0:00:59.34
|12
|Inigo Elosegui Momene (Spain)
|0:01:19.74
|13
|Juri Hollmann (Germany)
|0:01:27.01
|14
|Michel Ries (Luxembourg)
|0:01:35.44
|15
|Marco Friedrich (Austria)
|0:01:50.35
|16
|Ruben Apers (Belgium)
|0:01:52.89
|17
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium)
|0:01:54.41
|18
|Joao Almeida (Portugal)
|0:01:57.04
|19
|Nils Eekhoff (Netherlands)
|0:01:58.60
|20
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|0:02:02.57
|21
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)
|0:02:04.71
|22
|Clement Davy (France)
|0:02:06.15
|23
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spain)
|0:02:07.11
|24
|Onur Turgut (Turkey)
|0:02:20.84
|25
|Daniel Viegas (Portugal)
|0:02:21.43
|26
|Mateusz Kostanski (Poland)
|0:02:22.06
|27
|Stefano Oldani (Italy)
|0:02:23.18
|28
|Jaka Primozic (Slovenia)
|0:02:34.70
|29
|Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
|0:02:36.41
|30
|Matus Stocek (Slovakia)
|0:02:44.55
|31
|Arvydas Birenis (Lithuania)
|0:02:45.41
|32
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|0:02:49.60
|33
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|0:03:02.60
|34
|Petar Stoyanov (Bulgaria)
|0:03:14.73
|35
|Fred Wright (Great Britain)
|0:03:18.16
|36
|Stanislav Konyaev (Russian Federation)
|0:03:21.14
|37
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|0:03:22.82
|38
|Ainur Galeev (Russian Federation)
|0:03:23.18
|39
|Ognjen Ilic (Serbia)
|0:03:24.55
|40
|Marcis Kalnins (Latvia)
|0:03:25.85
|41
|Yurii Burchenia (Ukraine)
|0:03:26.42
|42
|Samuel Oros (Slovakia)
|0:03:30.10
|43
|Alexander Konychev (Italy)
|0:03:30.17
|44
|Halil Ibrahim Dilek (Turkey)
|0:03:39.54
|45
|Denas Masiulis (Lithuania)
|0:03:39.63
|46
|Linus Kvist (Sweden)
|0:03:59.20
|47
|Kanstantsin Bialiauski (Belarus)
|0:04:07.96
|48
|Vladislav Iacobenco (Republic of Moldova)
|0:04:11.96
|49
|Ben Walsh (Ireland)
|0:04:18.93
|50
|Florian Kierner (Austria)
|0:04:51.21
|51
|Siarhei Shauchenka (Belarus)
|0:05:06.77
|52
|Andreas Andersson (Sweden)
|0:05:56.94
|53
|Raphael Kockelmann (Luxembourg)
|0:06:57.21
|54
|Nicholas Attard Montalto (Malta)
|0:09:07.56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy