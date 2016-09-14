European Road Championships: Morzenti leads Italian 1-2 in junior women time trial
Vigilia takes second with France's Labous in third
Junior Women Time Trial: Plumelec - Plumelec
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita)
|0:19:02
|2
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita)
|0:00:14
|3
|Juliette Labous (Fra)
|0:00:22
|4
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:42
|5
|Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)
|0:00:44
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|7
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|0:00:47
|8
|Ann-Sofie Harsch (Lux)
|0:00:51
|9
|Simone Eg (Den)
|0:01:00
|1
|Christa Riffel (Ger)
|0:01:01
|11
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol)
|0:01:04
|12
|Karina Kasenova (Rus)
|0:01:11
|13
|Sara Martin (Spa)
|0:01:17
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
|0:01:19
|15
|Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spa)
|0:01:24
|16
|Susanne Andersen (Nor)
|0:01:33
|17
|Adela Safarova (Cze)
|0:01:36
|18
|Léna Mettraux (Swi)
|0:01:37
|19
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:01:41
|20
|Franziska Brausse (Ger)
|0:01:43
|21
|Nikola Rozynska (Pol)
|0:01:49
|22
|Lisapasteiner (Aut)
|0:01:54
|23
|Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Aut)
|0:01:57
|24
|Dorine Granade (Fra)
|0:02:15
|25
|Claire Faber (Lux)
|0:02:16
|26
|Clara Lundmark (Swe)
|0:02:24
|27
|Penkokarin (Slo)
|0:02:25
|28
|Ciara Doogan (Irl)
|0:02:27
|29
|Justina Jovaisyte (Ltu)
|0:02:30
|30
|Brenda Goessens (Bel)
|0:02:32
|31
|Katja Kerpan (Slo)
|0:02:34
|32
|Regina Stegvilaite (Ltu)
|0:02:57
|33
|Lucia Michalickova (Svk)
|0:03:03
|34
|Martina Sefcikova (Svk)
|0:03:13
|35
|Viktorija Sipovica (Aut)
|0:03:20
|36
|Veronika Shut (Ukr)
|0:03:23
|37
|Timea Bajorfi (Hun)
|0:03:45
|38
|Emily Birchall (Irl)
|0:04:20
|39
|Fatma Sezer (Tur)
|0:04:39
|40
|Selver Sezer (Tur)
|41
|Szonja Kapott (Hun)
|0:04:47
