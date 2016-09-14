Trending

European Road Championships: Morzenti leads Italian 1-2 in junior women time trial

Vigilia takes second with France's Labous in third

The podium of Morzenti, Vigilia, and Labous after the junior women's time trial

(Image credit: UEC)
The Italian national anthem plays out on the podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alessia Viglia on her way to silver

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Juliette Labous took the bronze medal for France

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lis Morzenti on the start ramp

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
It was an Italian one-two

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Juliette Labous giving it her all

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alessia Viglia was unable to match her compatriot

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lisa Morzenti gets out of the saddle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lisa Morzenti sets off on her gold medal-winning ride

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lisa Morzenti signs her new European Champion's jerseys

(Image credit: UEC)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Morzenti (Ita)0:19:02
2Alessia Vigilia (Ita)0:00:14
3Juliette Labous (Fra)0:00:22
4Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:00:42
5Mariia Novolodskaia (Rus)0:00:44
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
7Henrietta Colborne (GBr)0:00:47
8Ann-Sofie Harsch (Lux)0:00:51
9Simone Eg (Den)0:01:00
1Christa Riffel (Ger)0:01:01
11Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol)0:01:04
12Karina Kasenova (Rus)0:01:11
13Sara Martin (Spa)0:01:17
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned)0:01:19
15Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spa)0:01:24
16Susanne Andersen (Nor)0:01:33
17Adela Safarova (Cze)0:01:36
18Léna Mettraux (Swi)0:01:37
19Ida Jansson (Swe)0:01:41
20Franziska Brausse (Ger)0:01:43
21Nikola Rozynska (Pol)0:01:49
22Lisapasteiner (Aut)0:01:54
23Hannah Gruber-Stadler (Aut)0:01:57
24Dorine Granade (Fra)0:02:15
25Claire Faber (Lux)0:02:16
26Clara Lundmark (Swe)0:02:24
27Penkokarin (Slo)0:02:25
28Ciara Doogan (Irl)0:02:27
29Justina Jovaisyte (Ltu)0:02:30
30Brenda Goessens (Bel)0:02:32
31Katja Kerpan (Slo)0:02:34
32Regina Stegvilaite (Ltu)0:02:57
33Lucia Michalickova (Svk)0:03:03
34Martina Sefcikova (Svk)0:03:13
35Viktorija Sipovica (Aut)0:03:20
36Veronika Shut (Ukr)0:03:23
37Timea Bajorfi (Hun)0:03:45
38Emily Birchall (Irl)0:04:20
39Fatma Sezer (Tur)0:04:39
40Selver Sezer (Tur)
41Szonja Kapott (Hun)0:04:47

