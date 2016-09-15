European Championships: Van Dijk wins women's time trial
Dutch one-two with Van der Breggen second and Zabelinskaya third
U23 and Elite Women Time Trial: Josselin - Plumelec
Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen gave the Netherlands gold and silver in the women's individual time trial at the European Championships on Thursday. The pair topped Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on the podium.
Van Dijk averaged 41.5kph to clock a 36:41 for the 25.4km course, beating her compatriot by 18 seconds and Zabelinskaya by 23. The next best rider was 1:32 behind, Alena Amialiusik (Belarus).
The top U23 woman was Russian Anastasiia Iakovenko, who was 11th best overall. Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus) and Lisa Klein (Germany) rounded out the medals.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|0:36:41
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)
|0:00:18
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|0:00:23
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|0:01:32
|5
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)
|0:01:49
|6
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)
|0:01:50
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|0:01:55
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|0:02:25
|9
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|0:02:31
|10
|Edwige Pitel (France)
|0:02:33
|11
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|0:02:55
|12
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|0:02:57
|13
|Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
|0:03:04
|14
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:03:06
|15
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|0:03:08
|16
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|0:03:09
|17
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|0:03:10
|18
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|0:03:17
|19
|Jutta Stienen (Switzerland)
|0:03:20
|20
|Corinna Lechner (Germany)
|0:03:23
|21
|Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
|0:03:24
|22
|Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:03:32
|23
|Severine Eraud (France)
|0:03:37
|24
|Anna Turvey (Ireland)
|0:03:44
|25
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|0:03:44
|26
|Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)
|0:03:45
|27
|Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
|0:03:48
|28
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|0:03:49
|29
|Valeriia Kononenko (Ukraine)
|0:04:02
|30
|Annabelle Dreville (France)
|0:04:02
|31
|Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)
|0:04:04
|32
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|0:04:06
|33
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|0:04:06
|34
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:04:07
|35
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|0:04:15
|36
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:24
|37
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:04:27
|38
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
|0:04:28
|39
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|0:04:33
|40
|Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
|0:04:35
|41
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
|0:04:37
|42
|Abbey-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
|0:04:40
|43
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|0:04:41
|44
|Christina Siggaard (Denmark)
|0:04:47
|45
|Viktoriia Aliekseieva (Ukraine)
|0:05:17
|46
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:05:18
|47
|Isabelle Beckers (Belgium)
|0:05:21
|48
|Romy Kasper (Germany)
|0:05:53
|49
|Antonia Grondahl (Finland)
|0:05:56
|50
|Lucia Valachova (Slovakia)
|0:06:18
|51
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|0:06:38
|52
|Cansu Turkmenoglu (Turkey)
|0:11:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|0:39:36
|2
|Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
|0:00:10
|3
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|0:00:12
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)
|0:00:13
|5
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|0:00:14
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|0:00:22
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Germany)
|0:00:28
|8
|Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
|0:00:30
|9
|Severine Eraud (France)
|0:00:42
|10
|Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)
|0:00:50
|11
|Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
|0:00:53
|12
|Annabelle Dreville (France)
|0:01:07
|13
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|0:01:11
|14
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:01:12
|15
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|0:01:20
|16
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:01:33
|17
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)
|0:01:33
|18
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
|0:01:43
|19
|Abbey-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
|0:01:45
|20
|Christina Siggaard (Denmark)
|0:01:52
|21
|Viktoriia Aliekseieva (Ukraine)
|0:02:22
|22
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:02:23
|23
|Antonia Grondahl (Finland)
|0:03:01
|24
|Lucia Valachova (Slovakia)
|0:03:23
|25
|Josie Knight (Ireland)
|0:03:43
|26
|Cansu Turkmenoglu (Turkey)
|0:08:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy