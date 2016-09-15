Image 1 of 8 The podium of Van Dijk, Van der Breggen, and Zabelinskaya at the European Championships (Image credit: UEC) Image 2 of 8 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) Image 3 of 8 Anna Van der Breggen and Ellen Van Dijk on the podium at the European Championships Image 4 of 8 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) Image 5 of 8 Aafke Soet (Netherlands) Image 6 of 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) Image 7 of 8 The U23 Women's European TT podium Image 8 of 8 Ellen van Dijk shows off her gold medal atop the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen gave the Netherlands gold and silver in the women's individual time trial at the European Championships on Thursday. The pair topped Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on the podium.

Van Dijk averaged 41.5kph to clock a 36:41 for the 25.4km course, beating her compatriot by 18 seconds and Zabelinskaya by 23. The next best rider was 1:32 behind, Alena Amialiusik (Belarus).

The top U23 woman was Russian Anastasiia Iakovenko, who was 11th best overall. Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus) and Lisa Klein (Germany) rounded out the medals.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands) 0:36:41 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands) 0:00:18 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation) 0:00:23 4 Alena Amialiusik (Belarus) 0:01:32 5 Audrey Cordon Ragot (France) 0:01:49 6 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) 0:01:50 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) 0:01:55 8 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 0:02:25 9 Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan) 0:02:31 10 Edwige Pitel (France) 0:02:33 11 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation) 0:02:55 12 Doris Schweizer (Switzerland) 0:02:57 13 Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus) 0:03:04 14 Lisa Klein (Germany) 0:03:06 15 Riejanne Markus (Netherlands) 0:03:08 16 Olga Shekel (Ukraine) 0:03:09 17 Mieke Kroger (Germany) 0:03:10 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) 0:03:17 19 Jutta Stienen (Switzerland) 0:03:20 20 Corinna Lechner (Germany) 0:03:23 21 Katrine Aalerud (Norway) 0:03:24 22 Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Denmark) 0:03:32 23 Severine Eraud (France) 0:03:37 24 Anna Turvey (Ireland) 0:03:44 25 Martina Ritter (Austria) 0:03:44 26 Alicja Ratajczak (Poland) 0:03:45 27 Aafke Soet (Netherlands) 0:03:48 28 Emilia Fahlin (Sweden) 0:03:49 29 Valeriia Kononenko (Ukraine) 0:04:02 30 Annabelle Dreville (France) 0:04:02 31 Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania) 0:04:04 32 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 0:04:06 33 Julie Leth (Denmark) 0:04:06 34 Alice Barnes (Great Britain) 0:04:07 35 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain) 0:04:15 36 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:04:24 37 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 0:04:27 38 Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy) 0:04:28 39 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 0:04:33 40 Sari Saarelainen (Finland) 0:04:35 41 Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation) 0:04:37 42 Abbey-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain) 0:04:40 43 Lija Laizane (Latvia) 0:04:41 44 Christina Siggaard (Denmark) 0:04:47 45 Viktoriia Aliekseieva (Ukraine) 0:05:17 46 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 0:05:18 47 Isabelle Beckers (Belgium) 0:05:21 48 Romy Kasper (Germany) 0:05:53 49 Antonia Grondahl (Finland) 0:05:56 50 Lucia Valachova (Slovakia) 0:06:18 51 Josie Knight (Ireland) 0:06:38 52 Cansu Turkmenoglu (Turkey) 0:11:10