Trending

European Championships: Van Dijk wins women's time trial

Dutch one-two with Van der Breggen second and Zabelinskaya third

Image 1 of 8

The podium of Van Dijk, Van der Breggen, and Zabelinskaya at the European Championships

The podium of Van Dijk, Van der Breggen, and Zabelinskaya at the European Championships
(Image credit: UEC)
Image 2 of 8

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands)
Image 3 of 8

Anna Van der Breggen and Ellen Van Dijk on the podium at the European Championships

Anna Van der Breggen and Ellen Van Dijk on the podium at the European Championships
Image 4 of 8

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
Image 5 of 8

Aafke Soet (Netherlands)

Aafke Soet (Netherlands)
Image 6 of 8

Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)

Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
Image 7 of 8

The U23 Women's European TT podium

The U23 Women's European TT podium
Image 8 of 8

Ellen van Dijk shows off her gold medal atop the podium

Ellen van Dijk shows off her gold medal atop the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Ellen van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen gave the Netherlands gold and silver in the women's individual time trial at the European Championships on Thursday. The pair topped Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on the podium.

Van Dijk averaged 41.5kph to clock a 36:41 for the 25.4km course, beating her compatriot by 18 seconds and Zabelinskaya by 23. The next best rider was 1:32 behind, Alena Amialiusik (Belarus).

The top U23 woman was Russian Anastasiia Iakovenko, who was 11th best overall. Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus) and Lisa Klein (Germany) rounded out the medals.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)0:36:41
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)0:00:18
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)0:00:23
4Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)0:01:32
5Audrey Cordon Ragot (France)0:01:49
6Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium)0:01:50
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)0:01:55
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)0:02:25
9Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)0:02:31
10Edwige Pitel (France)0:02:33
11Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:02:55
12Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)0:02:57
13Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)0:03:04
14Lisa Klein (Germany)0:03:06
15Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)0:03:08
16Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:03:09
17Mieke Kroger (Germany)0:03:10
18Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:03:17
19Jutta Stienen (Switzerland)0:03:20
20Corinna Lechner (Germany)0:03:23
21Katrine Aalerud (Norway)0:03:24
22Camilla Mollebro Pedersen (Denmark)0:03:32
23Severine Eraud (France)0:03:37
24Anna Turvey (Ireland)0:03:44
25Martina Ritter (Austria)0:03:44
26Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:03:45
27Aafke Soet (Netherlands)0:03:48
28Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)0:03:49
29Valeriia Kononenko (Ukraine)0:04:02
30Annabelle Dreville (France)0:04:02
31Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)0:04:04
32Nikol Plosaj (Poland)0:04:06
33Julie Leth (Denmark)0:04:06
34Alice Barnes (Great Britain)0:04:07
35Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:04:15
36Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:04:24
37Aline Seitz (Switzerland)0:04:27
38Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)0:04:28
39Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)0:04:33
40Sari Saarelainen (Finland)0:04:35
41Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)0:04:37
42Abbey-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)0:04:40
43Lija Laizane (Latvia)0:04:41
44Christina Siggaard (Denmark)0:04:47
45Viktoriia Aliekseieva (Ukraine)0:05:17
46Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:05:18
47Isabelle Beckers (Belgium)0:05:21
48Romy Kasper (Germany)0:05:53
49Antonia Grondahl (Finland)0:05:56
50Lucia Valachova (Slovakia)0:06:18
51Josie Knight (Ireland)0:06:38
52Cansu Turkmenoglu (Turkey)0:11:10

U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:39:36
2Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)0:00:10
3Lisa Klein (Germany)0:00:12
4Riejanne Markus (Netherlands)0:00:13
5Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:00:14
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:00:22
7Corinna Lechner (Germany)0:00:28
8Katrine Aalerud (Norway)0:00:30
9Severine Eraud (France)0:00:42
10Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:00:50
11Aafke Soet (Netherlands)0:00:53
12Annabelle Dreville (France)0:01:07
13Nikol Plosaj (Poland)0:01:11
14Alice Barnes (Great Britain)0:01:12
15Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:01:20
16Aline Seitz (Switzerland)0:01:33
17Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy)0:01:33
18Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)0:01:43
19Abbey-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)0:01:45
20Christina Siggaard (Denmark)0:01:52
21Viktoriia Aliekseieva (Ukraine)0:02:22
22Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:02:23
23Antonia Grondahl (Finland)0:03:01
24Lucia Valachova (Slovakia)0:03:23
25Josie Knight (Ireland)0:03:43
26Cansu Turkmenoglu (Turkey)0:08:15

Latest on Cyclingnews