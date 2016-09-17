Trending

Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) wins the European championship road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
France's David Gaudu

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race winner Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The European championships U23 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The European championships U23 podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The French team on stage before the start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Albanese on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Aleksandr Riabushenko (Bielorussia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Downey (Ireland)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Edward Ravasi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matic Grosej (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint at the end of the mens' U23 road race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Aleksandr Riabushenko scores for Belarus

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Aleksandr Riabushenko from Belarus emerged as a winner atop the Cadoudal hill in Plumelec, ahead of Belgium’s Björg Lambrecht and Italy’s Andrea Vendrame to become the U23 European road race champion.

“I came here for winning”, Riabushenko told Cyclingnews after the finish.

“At least I was confident that I could make the top three. My tactic consisted of waiting for the last three or four laps and not losing my legs before. This kind of uphill finale is exactly my cup of tea. I want to become an Amstel Gold Race winner in the future.”

A three-man leading group formed of Piotr Brozyna (Poland), Federico Olei (San Marino) and Dusan Rajovic (Serbia) and they highlighted the first half of the race with a maximum advantage of four minutes. It was together again after just half way. Pavel Sivakov (Russia) and Jonathan Dibben (Great-Britain) made solo attempts after that but a trio then had more chance of success with Tour de l’Avenir overall winner David Gaudu (France), Tour de l’Avenir stage 1 winner Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) as well as Artem Nych (Russia).

They had 25 seconds approaching the last three kilometers but Belgium and Great Britain led the charge. Albanese was the last man to be caught with 200 metres to go. “I always knew we’d catch them”, Riabushenko firmly said. “This kind of sprint was perfect for me and I was backed by a very good team in the finale. I also like this area for racing. As a junior I came second to Mathieu Van der Poel in nations cup Trophée Centre-Morbihan. Coming here I was completely aware of the big tradition of cycling in this part of Europe with Tour de France stages finishes like last year’s team time trial.”

The new U23 European champion is the son of Svyatoslav Riabushenko who was the last national champion of the USSR. He represented the Community of the Independent States at the Olympic road race won by the late Fabio Casartelli in Barcelona in 1992.

“I grew up in Minsk but I’ve spent the past three seasons in Italy racing in Tuscany and now for Palazzago under coach Olivano Locatelli, like Yaroslav Popovych before and more recently Fabio Aru”, the 20 year old said.

“I live near Bergamo in the same house Aru used to stay in too. I want to become a pro but I haven’t spoken to any team yet. Maybe I’d better do one more year as an amateur to become stronger.”

Second placed Björg Lambrecht who usually races for the U23 Lotto-Soudal team is in no hurry to turn pro as he’s 19, but third placed Andrea Vendrame was hopeful that his bronze medal is a call to professional outfits.

“I’ve had a difficult season with a bad accident during a training ride on April 7 when a car took me out,” the Venetian explained.

“I had a broken jaw and the surgery was complicated. It was a two-month break in my season so to just stand here on the podium is like a victory for me. I’m a versatile rider. I can sprint well in short hills like this one.”

Riabushenko will also race for Belarus at the flat world championships in Doha, Qatar. “It might not be a bunch sprint finish,” he warned with a big smile.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)3:32:43
2Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
3Andrea Vendrame (Italy)
4Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
5Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
6Filippo Ganna (Italy)
7Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
8Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
10Patrick Müller (Switzerland)
11Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
12Szymon Rekita (Poland)
13Krists Neilands (Latvia)
14Mark Downey (Ireland)
15Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)
16Valentin Madouas (France)
17Alex Aranburu (Spain)
18Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
19Gonzalo Serrano (Spain)
20Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)0:00:04
21Pit Leyder (Luxembourg)0:00:06
22Michal Paluta (Poland)
23Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
24Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)
25Sebastian Schönberger (Austria)
26Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)
27Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)
28Leo Vincent (France)
29Nuno Bico (Portugal)
30Martin Schäppi (Switzerland)0:00:09
31Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
32Bjornar Overland (Norway)0:00:12
33David Per (Slovenia)
34Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)
35Jon Irisarri (Spain)
36Sasu Halme (Finland)0:00:17
37Simone Consonni (Italy)0:00:19
38Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)0:00:20
39Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
40André Carvalho (Portugal)
41Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)
42Izidor Penko (Slovenia)0:00:30
43Aksel Nõmmela (Estonia)
44Samir Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan)
45Iltjan Nika (Albania)
46Luís Gomes (Portugal)
47Ismail Iliasov (Azerbaijan)
48Michael O'loughlin (Ireland)
49Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
50Nans Peters (France)0:00:37
51Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
52Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
53Georg Zimmermann (Germany)0:00:39
54Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
55Tobias Foss (Norway)0:00:42
56Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)0:00:51
57Raimondas Rumšas (Lithuania)
58Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
59Jan Tschernoster (Germany)0:00:58
60Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)0:01:05
61Giovanni Carboni (Italy)
62Oliver Wood (Great Britain)0:01:31
63Edward Ravasi (Italy)0:01:41
64David Gaudu (France)
65Christian Koch (Germany)0:01:44
66Lennard Kämna (Germany)
67Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Sweden)0:02:35
68Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)0:02:50
69Kolya Shumov (Belarus)0:02:56
70Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:03:00
71Larry Valvasori (Luxembourg)0:03:11
72Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)
73Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
74Jaime Castrillo (Spain)
75Aleksander Vlasov (Russian Federation)
76Paul Ourselin (France)
77Matthew Teggart (Ireland)
78Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
79Uladzimir Gorohovik (Belarus)
80Guy Sagiv (Israel)
81Stefan Stefanovic (Serbia)
82Martin Salmon (Germany)
83Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
84Jaakko Hänninen (Finland)
85Piotr Brozyna (Poland)0:03:25
86Mark Stewart (Great Britain)0:05:14
87Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:06:07
88Emiel Planckaert (Belgium)
89Omer Goldshtein (Israel)0:06:52
90Héctor Carretero (Spain)
91Venantas Lasinis (Lithuania)0:07:48
92Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)0:07:50
93Serkan Balkan (Turkey)0:07:52
94Kristo Enn Vaga (Estonia)
95Remy Mertz (Belgium)
96Kanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
97Onur Balkan (Turkey)
98Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
99Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russian Federation)
100Jan Petelin (Luxembourg)
101Linas Rumšas (Lithuania)
102János Pelikán (Hungary)
103Michail Mavrikakis (Greece)
104Josten Vaidem (Estonia)
105Patrick Haller (Germany)
106Daire Feeley (Ireland)
107Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)
108Peter Lenderink (Netherlands)
109Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
110Rinat Udod (Ukraine)
111Vasili Strokov (Belarus)0:07:58
112Valerii Taradai (Ukraine)0:11:04
113Alan Banaszek (Poland)0:11:32
114Mateusz Grabis (Poland)
115Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
116Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:11:43
117Matic Grošelj (Slovenia)0:12:44
118Antonijo Barac (Bosnia Herzegovnia)0:15:44
119Elgun Alizada (Azerbaijan)
120Kostyantyn Ashurov (Ukraine)
121Mustafa Koklu (Turkey)
DNFJuraj Bellan (Slovakia)
DNFTomas Harag (Slovakia)
DNFKristian Zimany (Slovakia)
DNFPavol Kvietok (Slovakia)
DNFRidion Kopshti (Albania)
DNFPatrick Gamper (Austria)
DNFEnver Asanov (Azerbaijan)
DNFAnton Ivashkin (Belarus)
DNFAlexei Chnyrko (Belarus)
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Belgium)
DNFNedzad Mahmic (Bosnia Herzegovnia)
DNFJosip Rumac (Croatia)
DNFAndreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
DNFGert Kivistik (Estonia)
DNFKarl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
DNFPeeter Pung (Estonia)
DNFOskari Vainionpää (Finland)
DNFDániel Móricz (Hungary)
DNFMarton Dina (Hungary)
DNFViktor Filutas (Hungary)
DNFBalázs Rózsa (Hungary)
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Israel)
DNFJustas Beniušis (Lithuania)
DNFAndrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
DNFIvan Lutsenko (Republic of Moldova)
DNFCees Bol (Netherlands)
DNFSergey Rozin (Russian Federation)
DNFFederico Olei (San Marino)
DNFDusan Rajovic (Serbia)
DNFGasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
DNFFethi Acar (Turkey)
DNFEnes Talha Ay (Turkey)
DNFFethullah Köse (Turkey)
DNFIllya Klepikov (Ukraine)
DNFTimur Maleev (Ukraine)
DNFKostyantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)

