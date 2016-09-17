Image 1 of 29 Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) wins the European championship road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 France's David Gaudu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Race winner Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 The European championships U23 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 The European championships U23 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 The European championships U23 podium: Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium), Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus) and Andrea Vendrame (Italy). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium) after the European championship road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 The leaders bear down on the finish in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Riders throw their bikes for the line in the U23 road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 The French team on stage before the start. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Vincenzo Albanese on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Bielorussia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Mark Downey (Ireland) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Edward Ravasi (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Matic Grosej (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 The sprint at the end of the mens' U23 road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Aleksandr Riabushenko scores for Belarus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Aleksandr Riabushenko from Belarus emerged as a winner atop the Cadoudal hill in Plumelec, ahead of Belgium’s Björg Lambrecht and Italy’s Andrea Vendrame to become the U23 European road race champion.

“I came here for winning”, Riabushenko told Cyclingnews after the finish.

“At least I was confident that I could make the top three. My tactic consisted of waiting for the last three or four laps and not losing my legs before. This kind of uphill finale is exactly my cup of tea. I want to become an Amstel Gold Race winner in the future.”

A three-man leading group formed of Piotr Brozyna (Poland), Federico Olei (San Marino) and Dusan Rajovic (Serbia) and they highlighted the first half of the race with a maximum advantage of four minutes. It was together again after just half way. Pavel Sivakov (Russia) and Jonathan Dibben (Great-Britain) made solo attempts after that but a trio then had more chance of success with Tour de l’Avenir overall winner David Gaudu (France), Tour de l’Avenir stage 1 winner Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) as well as Artem Nych (Russia).

They had 25 seconds approaching the last three kilometers but Belgium and Great Britain led the charge. Albanese was the last man to be caught with 200 metres to go. “I always knew we’d catch them”, Riabushenko firmly said. “This kind of sprint was perfect for me and I was backed by a very good team in the finale. I also like this area for racing. As a junior I came second to Mathieu Van der Poel in nations cup Trophée Centre-Morbihan. Coming here I was completely aware of the big tradition of cycling in this part of Europe with Tour de France stages finishes like last year’s team time trial.”

The new U23 European champion is the son of Svyatoslav Riabushenko who was the last national champion of the USSR. He represented the Community of the Independent States at the Olympic road race won by the late Fabio Casartelli in Barcelona in 1992.

“I grew up in Minsk but I’ve spent the past three seasons in Italy racing in Tuscany and now for Palazzago under coach Olivano Locatelli, like Yaroslav Popovych before and more recently Fabio Aru”, the 20 year old said.

“I live near Bergamo in the same house Aru used to stay in too. I want to become a pro but I haven’t spoken to any team yet. Maybe I’d better do one more year as an amateur to become stronger.”

Second placed Björg Lambrecht who usually races for the U23 Lotto-Soudal team is in no hurry to turn pro as he’s 19, but third placed Andrea Vendrame was hopeful that his bronze medal is a call to professional outfits.

“I’ve had a difficult season with a bad accident during a training ride on April 7 when a car took me out,” the Venetian explained.

“I had a broken jaw and the surgery was complicated. It was a two-month break in my season so to just stand here on the podium is like a victory for me. I’m a versatile rider. I can sprint well in short hills like this one.”

Riabushenko will also race for Belarus at the flat world championships in Doha, Qatar. “It might not be a bunch sprint finish,” he warned with a big smile.

Results