Aleksandr Riabushenko wins U23 Euros
Lambrecht and Vendrame on the podium
U23 Men Road Race: Plumelec - Plumelec
Aleksandr Riabushenko from Belarus emerged as a winner atop the Cadoudal hill in Plumelec, ahead of Belgium’s Björg Lambrecht and Italy’s Andrea Vendrame to become the U23 European road race champion.
“I came here for winning”, Riabushenko told Cyclingnews after the finish.
“At least I was confident that I could make the top three. My tactic consisted of waiting for the last three or four laps and not losing my legs before. This kind of uphill finale is exactly my cup of tea. I want to become an Amstel Gold Race winner in the future.”
A three-man leading group formed of Piotr Brozyna (Poland), Federico Olei (San Marino) and Dusan Rajovic (Serbia) and they highlighted the first half of the race with a maximum advantage of four minutes. It was together again after just half way. Pavel Sivakov (Russia) and Jonathan Dibben (Great-Britain) made solo attempts after that but a trio then had more chance of success with Tour de l’Avenir overall winner David Gaudu (France), Tour de l’Avenir stage 1 winner Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) as well as Artem Nych (Russia).
They had 25 seconds approaching the last three kilometers but Belgium and Great Britain led the charge. Albanese was the last man to be caught with 200 metres to go. “I always knew we’d catch them”, Riabushenko firmly said. “This kind of sprint was perfect for me and I was backed by a very good team in the finale. I also like this area for racing. As a junior I came second to Mathieu Van der Poel in nations cup Trophée Centre-Morbihan. Coming here I was completely aware of the big tradition of cycling in this part of Europe with Tour de France stages finishes like last year’s team time trial.”
The new U23 European champion is the son of Svyatoslav Riabushenko who was the last national champion of the USSR. He represented the Community of the Independent States at the Olympic road race won by the late Fabio Casartelli in Barcelona in 1992.
“I grew up in Minsk but I’ve spent the past three seasons in Italy racing in Tuscany and now for Palazzago under coach Olivano Locatelli, like Yaroslav Popovych before and more recently Fabio Aru”, the 20 year old said.
“I live near Bergamo in the same house Aru used to stay in too. I want to become a pro but I haven’t spoken to any team yet. Maybe I’d better do one more year as an amateur to become stronger.”
Second placed Björg Lambrecht who usually races for the U23 Lotto-Soudal team is in no hurry to turn pro as he’s 19, but third placed Andrea Vendrame was hopeful that his bronze medal is a call to professional outfits.
“I’ve had a difficult season with a bad accident during a training ride on April 7 when a car took me out,” the Venetian explained.
“I had a broken jaw and the surgery was complicated. It was a two-month break in my season so to just stand here on the podium is like a victory for me. I’m a versatile rider. I can sprint well in short hills like this one.”
Riabushenko will also race for Belarus at the flat world championships in Doha, Qatar. “It might not be a bunch sprint finish,” he warned with a big smile.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
|3:32:43
|2
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Belgium)
|3
|Andrea Vendrame (Italy)
|4
|Benoit Cosnefroy (France)
|5
|Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|7
|Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)
|8
|Kevin Geniets (Luxembourg)
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|10
|Patrick Müller (Switzerland)
|11
|Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
|12
|Szymon Rekita (Poland)
|13
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|14
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|15
|Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)
|16
|Valentin Madouas (France)
|17
|Alex Aranburu (Spain)
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
|19
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spain)
|20
|Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
|0:00:04
|21
|Pit Leyder (Luxembourg)
|0:00:06
|22
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|23
|Lucas Eriksson (Sweden)
|24
|Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)
|25
|Sebastian Schönberger (Austria)
|26
|Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)
|27
|Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)
|28
|Leo Vincent (France)
|29
|Nuno Bico (Portugal)
|30
|Martin Schäppi (Switzerland)
|0:00:09
|31
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|32
|Bjornar Overland (Norway)
|0:00:12
|33
|David Per (Slovenia)
|34
|Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)
|35
|Jon Irisarri (Spain)
|36
|Sasu Halme (Finland)
|0:00:17
|37
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|0:00:19
|38
|Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)
|0:00:20
|39
|Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
|40
|André Carvalho (Portugal)
|41
|Eddie Dunbar (Ireland)
|42
|Izidor Penko (Slovenia)
|0:00:30
|43
|Aksel Nõmmela (Estonia)
|44
|Samir Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan)
|45
|Iltjan Nika (Albania)
|46
|Luís Gomes (Portugal)
|47
|Ismail Iliasov (Azerbaijan)
|48
|Michael O'loughlin (Ireland)
|49
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|50
|Nans Peters (France)
|0:00:37
|51
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|52
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|53
|Georg Zimmermann (Germany)
|0:00:39
|54
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|55
|Tobias Foss (Norway)
|0:00:42
|56
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:51
|57
|Raimondas Rumšas (Lithuania)
|58
|Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)
|59
|Jan Tschernoster (Germany)
|0:00:58
|60
|Ivo Emanuel Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:01:05
|61
|Giovanni Carboni (Italy)
|62
|Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|0:01:31
|63
|Edward Ravasi (Italy)
|0:01:41
|64
|David Gaudu (France)
|65
|Christian Koch (Germany)
|0:01:44
|66
|Lennard Kämna (Germany)
|67
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Sweden)
|0:02:35
|68
|Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)
|0:02:50
|69
|Kolya Shumov (Belarus)
|0:02:56
|70
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:03:00
|71
|Larry Valvasori (Luxembourg)
|0:03:11
|72
|Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)
|73
|Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
|74
|Jaime Castrillo (Spain)
|75
|Aleksander Vlasov (Russian Federation)
|76
|Paul Ourselin (France)
|77
|Matthew Teggart (Ireland)
|78
|Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
|79
|Uladzimir Gorohovik (Belarus)
|80
|Guy Sagiv (Israel)
|81
|Stefan Stefanovic (Serbia)
|82
|Martin Salmon (Germany)
|83
|Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
|84
|Jaakko Hänninen (Finland)
|85
|Piotr Brozyna (Poland)
|0:03:25
|86
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|0:05:14
|87
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:06:07
|88
|Emiel Planckaert (Belgium)
|89
|Omer Goldshtein (Israel)
|0:06:52
|90
|Héctor Carretero (Spain)
|91
|Venantas Lasinis (Lithuania)
|0:07:48
|92
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|0:07:50
|93
|Serkan Balkan (Turkey)
|0:07:52
|94
|Kristo Enn Vaga (Estonia)
|95
|Remy Mertz (Belgium)
|96
|Kanan Gahramanli (Azerbaijan)
|97
|Onur Balkan (Turkey)
|98
|Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
|99
|Alexandr Kulikovskiy (Russian Federation)
|100
|Jan Petelin (Luxembourg)
|101
|Linas Rumšas (Lithuania)
|102
|János Pelikán (Hungary)
|103
|Michail Mavrikakis (Greece)
|104
|Josten Vaidem (Estonia)
|105
|Patrick Haller (Germany)
|106
|Daire Feeley (Ireland)
|107
|Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)
|108
|Peter Lenderink (Netherlands)
|109
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|110
|Rinat Udod (Ukraine)
|111
|Vasili Strokov (Belarus)
|0:07:58
|112
|Valerii Taradai (Ukraine)
|0:11:04
|113
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|0:11:32
|114
|Mateusz Grabis (Poland)
|115
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Latvia)
|116
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|0:11:43
|117
|Matic Grošelj (Slovenia)
|0:12:44
|118
|Antonijo Barac (Bosnia Herzegovnia)
|0:15:44
|119
|Elgun Alizada (Azerbaijan)
|120
|Kostyantyn Ashurov (Ukraine)
|121
|Mustafa Koklu (Turkey)
|DNF
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Tomas Harag (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Pavol Kvietok (Slovakia)
|DNF
|Ridion Kopshti (Albania)
|DNF
|Patrick Gamper (Austria)
|DNF
|Enver Asanov (Azerbaijan)
|DNF
|Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)
|DNF
|Alexei Chnyrko (Belarus)
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Belgium)
|DNF
|Nedzad Mahmic (Bosnia Herzegovnia)
|DNF
|Josip Rumac (Croatia)
|DNF
|Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus)
|DNF
|Gert Kivistik (Estonia)
|DNF
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Estonia)
|DNF
|Peeter Pung (Estonia)
|DNF
|Oskari Vainionpää (Finland)
|DNF
|Dániel Móricz (Hungary)
|DNF
|Marton Dina (Hungary)
|DNF
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|DNF
|Balázs Rózsa (Hungary)
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Israel)
|DNF
|Justas Beniušis (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|DNF
|Ivan Lutsenko (Republic of Moldova)
|DNF
|Cees Bol (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Federico Olei (San Marino)
|DNF
|Dusan Rajovic (Serbia)
|DNF
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
|DNF
|Fethi Acar (Turkey)
|DNF
|Enes Talha Ay (Turkey)
|DNF
|Fethullah Köse (Turkey)
|DNF
|Illya Klepikov (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Timur Maleev (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Kostyantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy