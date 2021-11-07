Trending

Shirin van Anrooij claims U23 women's European cyclo-cross crown

Dutchwoman defeats Pieterse as Van Empel makes it an all-orange podium

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands celebrates winning during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Van Anrooij celebrates victory on the VAM-berg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands)0:44:09
2Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) 0:00:17
3Fem van Empel (Netherlands) 0:01:03
4Line Burquier (France) 0:01:19
5Amandine Fouquenet (France) 0:01:40
6Marie Schreiber (Luembourg) 0:02:47
7Gaina Realini (Italy) 0:03:04
8Kristyna Zemanova (Czech Republic) 0:03:10
9Millie Couzens (Great Britain) 0:03:13
10Josie Nelson (Great Britain) 0:03:20
