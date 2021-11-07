Shirin van Anrooij claims U23 women's European cyclo-cross crown
By Cyclingnews
Dutchwoman defeats Pieterse as Van Empel makes it an all-orange podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shirin van Anrooij (Netherlands)
|0:44:09
|2
|Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
|0:00:17
|3
|Fem van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:01:03
|4
|Line Burquier (France)
|0:01:19
|5
|Amandine Fouquenet (France)
|0:01:40
|6
|Marie Schreiber (Luembourg)
|0:02:47
|7
|Gaina Realini (Italy)
|0:03:04
|8
|Kristyna Zemanova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:10
|9
|Millie Couzens (Great Britain)
|0:03:13
|10
|Josie Nelson (Great Britain)
|0:03:20
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shirin van Anrooij claims U23 women's European cyclo-cross crownDutchwoman defeats Pieterse as Van Empel makes it an all-orange podium
-
Aaron Dockx wins junior men's European cyclo-cross titleHaverdings and Paletti round out the podium
-
Egan Bernal dismisses rumours of discontent at Ineos GrenadiersColombian confirms no contact with Israel Start-Up Nation and insists he had no problems with Yates at the Vuelta
-
Grávalos undergoes brain surgery to remove tumourYoung Eolo-Kometa rider had suffered severe headaches and tumour had been growing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.