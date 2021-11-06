Trending

Kamp wins U23 European title

By

Dutchman out-sprints Vandeputte and Nys

Image 1 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Ryan Kamp of Netherlands celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Niels Vandeputte of Belgium during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) wins the U23 men's race at the European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 LR Thibau Nys of Belgium Ryan Kamp of Netherlands and Niels Vandeputte of Belgium sprint at finish line during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) out-sprints Niels Vandeputte and Thibau Nys (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 LR Thibau Nys of Belgium Ryan Kamp of Netherlands and Niels Vandeputte of Belgium sprint at finish line during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) out-sprints Niels Vandeputte and Thibau Nys (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 LR Silver medalist Niels Vandeputte of Belgium gold medalist Ryan Kamp of Netherlands and bronze medalist Thibau Nys of Belgium pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) won the title ahead of Niels Vandeputte and Thibau Nys (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Gold medalist Ryan Kamp of Netherlands celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 A general view of the Peloton passing through a muddy sector during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The U23 men's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 7

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 LR Loris Rouiller of Switzerland Niels Vandeputte of Belgium Ryan Kamp of Netherlands Pim Ronhaar of Netherlands and Emiel Verstrynge of Belgium compete during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens U23 EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The U23 men's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Netherlands) 0:50:03
2Niels Vandeputte (Belgium) 0:00:01
3Thibau Nys (Belgium)
4Joran Wyseure (Belgium) 0:00:08
5Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) 0:00:15
6Cameron Mason (Great Britain) 0:00:19
7Witse Meeussen (Belgium) 0:00:26
8Jente Michels (Belgium) 0:00:29
9Filippo Fontana (Italy) 0:00:35
10Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands) 0:00:42
11Anton Ferdinande (Belgium) 0:00:52
12Joseph Blackmore (Great Britain) 0:01:02
13Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) 0:01:05
14Théo Thomas (France) 0:01:06
15Davide Toneatti (Italy) 0:01:17
16Gerben Kuypers (Belgium) 0:01:24
17Toby Barnes (Great Britain) 0:01:38
18Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands) 0:01:41
19Florian Richard Andrade (France) 0:01:50
20Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands) 0:01:51
21Hugo Kars (Netherlands)
22Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
23Antoine Huby (France) 0:01:56
24Hugo Jot (France) 0:01:58
25Bailey Groenendaal (Netherlands) 0:02:01
26Corran Carrick-Anderson (Great Britain) 0:02:05
27Danny van Lierop (Netherlands) 0:02:08
28Robert Hula (Czech Republic) 0:02:44
29Matej Stránský (Czech Republic) 0:02:55
30Joris Delbove (France) 0:03:02
31Cédric Pries (Luxembourg) 0:03:05
32Filip Mård (Sweden) 0:03:19
33Finn Treudler (Switzerland) 0:03:24
34Luke Verburg (Netherlands) 0:03:27
35Noé Castille (France) 0:03:29
36Gustav Dahl (Denmark) 0:03:30
37Pascal Tömke (Germany) 0:03:33
38Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic) 0:03:38
39Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spain) 0:03:43
40Timo Müller (Switzerland) 0:03:46
41Lorenzo Masciarelli (Italy) 0:04:11
42Luca Harter (Germany) 0:04:36
43Miguel Rodriguez Novoa 0:04:50
44Tom Lindner (Germany) 0:04:53
45Pavel Jindrich (Czech Republic) 0:05:27
46Fabian Eder (Germany) 0:05:41
47Matyáš Fiala (Czech Republic)
48Simon Bak (Denmark)
49Szymon Pomian (Poland)
50Karl-Erik Rosendahl (Denmark)
DNFSamuele Leone (Italy)
DNFMiguel Sanchez Prado (Spain)
DNFCarl Kagevi (Sweden)
DNSMaximilian Krüger (Germany)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews