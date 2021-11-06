Kamp wins U23 European title
By Cyclingnews
Dutchman out-sprints Vandeputte and Nys
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:50:03
|2
|Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)
|0:00:01
|3
|Thibau Nys (Belgium)
|4
|Joran Wyseure (Belgium)
|0:00:08
|5
|Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium)
|0:00:15
|6
|Cameron Mason (Great Britain)
|0:00:19
|7
|Witse Meeussen (Belgium)
|0:00:26
|8
|Jente Michels (Belgium)
|0:00:29
|9
|Filippo Fontana (Italy)
|0:00:35
|10
|Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)
|0:00:42
|11
|Anton Ferdinande (Belgium)
|0:00:52
|12
|Joseph Blackmore (Great Britain)
|0:01:02
|13
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:01:05
|14
|Théo Thomas (France)
|0:01:06
|15
|Davide Toneatti (Italy)
|0:01:17
|16
|Gerben Kuypers (Belgium)
|0:01:24
|17
|Toby Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:01:38
|18
|Tibor del Grosso (Netherlands)
|0:01:41
|19
|Florian Richard Andrade (France)
|0:01:50
|20
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|0:01:51
|21
|Hugo Kars (Netherlands)
|22
|Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
|23
|Antoine Huby (France)
|0:01:56
|24
|Hugo Jot (France)
|0:01:58
|25
|Bailey Groenendaal (Netherlands)
|0:02:01
|26
|Corran Carrick-Anderson (Great Britain)
|0:02:05
|27
|Danny van Lierop (Netherlands)
|0:02:08
|28
|Robert Hula (Czech Republic)
|0:02:44
|29
|Matej Stránský (Czech Republic)
|0:02:55
|30
|Joris Delbove (France)
|0:03:02
|31
|Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)
|0:03:05
|32
|Filip Mård (Sweden)
|0:03:19
|33
|Finn Treudler (Switzerland)
|0:03:24
|34
|Luke Verburg (Netherlands)
|0:03:27
|35
|Noé Castille (France)
|0:03:29
|36
|Gustav Dahl (Denmark)
|0:03:30
|37
|Pascal Tömke (Germany)
|0:03:33
|38
|Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic)
|0:03:38
|39
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|0:03:43
|40
|Timo Müller (Switzerland)
|0:03:46
|41
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Italy)
|0:04:11
|42
|Luca Harter (Germany)
|0:04:36
|43
|Miguel Rodriguez Novoa
|0:04:50
|44
|Tom Lindner (Germany)
|0:04:53
|45
|Pavel Jindrich (Czech Republic)
|0:05:27
|46
|Fabian Eder (Germany)
|0:05:41
|47
|Matyáš Fiala (Czech Republic)
|48
|Simon Bak (Denmark)
|49
|Szymon Pomian (Poland)
|50
|Karl-Erik Rosendahl (Denmark)
|DNF
|Samuele Leone (Italy)
|DNF
|Miguel Sanchez Prado (Spain)
|DNF
|Carl Kagevi (Sweden)
|DNS
|Maximilian Krüger (Germany)
