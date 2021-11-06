Brand wins European cyclo-cross title
By Ben Goddard
Vas, Kastelijn round out elite women's podium
Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) added the European cyclo-cross title to her world championship bands by taking a commanding solo victory on home Dutch turf.
The 15 per cent Col Du Vam climb suited the Trek-Segafredo women’s road rider who also won the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour earlier this season.
The victory was Brand’s third of the cyclo-cross season after also winning the world cup round in Fayetteville last month.
Blanka Kata Vas was left to chase Brand by her Dutch counterparts and Yara Kastelijn was the only rider able to live with the pace of the Hungarian rider until the last lap with Vas taking second and Kastelijn in third.
Defending champion Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado was with the chasing duo until a last lap crash meant she had to settle for fourth.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)
|0:48:22
|2
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary)
|0:00:56
|3
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:01:02
|4
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|0:01:29
|5
|Denise Betsema (Netherlands)
|0:02:01
|6
|Hélène Clauzel (France)
|0:02:21
|7
|Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)
|0:02:34
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
|0:02:50
|9
|Silvia Persico (Italy)
|0:02:58
|10
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:03:04
