Brand wins European cyclo-cross title

By

Vas, Kastelijn round out elite women's podium

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand in the lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) took an early lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) powered to the victory in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Yara Kastelijn of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Blanka Kata Vas leads Brand in the opening lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 LR Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary compete during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The opening lap of the elite women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) added the European cyclo-cross title to her world championship bands by taking a commanding solo victory on home Dutch turf.

The 15 per cent Col Du Vam climb suited the Trek-Segafredo women’s road rider who also won the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour earlier this season.

The victory was Brand’s third of the cyclo-cross season after also winning the world cup round in Fayetteville last month.

Blanka Kata Vas was left to chase Brand by her Dutch counterparts and Yara Kastelijn was the only rider able to live with the pace of the Hungarian rider until the last lap with Vas taking second and Kastelijn in third. 

Defending champion Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado was with the chasing duo until a last lap crash meant she had to settle for fourth.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) 0:48:22
2Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) 0:00:56
3Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands) 0:01:02
4Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) 0:01:29
5Denise Betsema (Netherlands) 0:02:01
6Hélène Clauzel (France) 0:02:21
7Annemarie Worst (Netherlands) 0:02:34
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy) 0:02:50
9Silvia Persico (Italy) 0:02:58
10Sanne Cant (Belgium) 0:03:04
