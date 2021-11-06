Brand wins European cyclo-cross title

Image 1 of 7 Lucinda Brand in the lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 7 Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) took an early lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) powered to the victory in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 Blanka Kata Vas leads Brand in the opening lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 The opening lap of the elite women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) added the European cyclo-cross title to her world championship bands by taking a commanding solo victory on home Dutch turf.

The 15 per cent Col Du Vam climb suited the Trek-Segafredo women’s road rider who also won the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour earlier this season.

The victory was Brand’s third of the cyclo-cross season after also winning the world cup round in Fayetteville last month.

Blanka Kata Vas was left to chase Brand by her Dutch counterparts and Yara Kastelijn was the only rider able to live with the pace of the Hungarian rider until the last lap with Vas taking second and Kastelijn in third.

Defending champion Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado was with the chasing duo until a last lap crash meant she had to settle for fourth.

