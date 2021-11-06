Zoe Backstedt dominates in European championships
By Cyclingnews
Briton storms away from Bentveld, Vinke to win junior title
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain)
|0:44:01
|2
|Leonie Bentveld (Netherlands)
|0:01:06
|3
|Nienke Vinke (Netherlands)
|0:01:30
|4
|Xaydee van Sinaey (Belgium)
|0:01:56
|5
|Monique Halter (Switzerland)
|0:02:17
|6
|Federica Venturelli (Italy)
|0:02:40
|7
|Mirre Knaven (Netherlands)
|0:02:49
|8
|Lilou Fabregue (France)
|0:02:53
|9
|Ella Maclean-Howell (Great Britain)
|0:02:57
|10
|Libby Bell (Great Britain)
|0:03:01
|11
|Hanáková Eliška (Czech Republic)
|0:03:13
|12
|Lauren Molengraaf (Netherlands)
|0:03:26
|13
|Valentina Corvi (Italy)
|0:03:28
|14
|Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:03:50
|15
|Cleo Kiekens (Belgium)
|0:04:05
|16
|Electa Gallezot (France)
|0:04:17
|17
|Sophie Auer (Italy)
|0:04:22
|18
|Bibi Verzijl (Netherlands)
|0:04:24
|19
|Pem Hoefmans (Netherlands)
|0:04:31
|20
|Alma Johansson (Sweden)
|0:04:44
|21
|Jerábková Barbora (Czech Republic)
|0:04:49
|22
|Dlasková Vanda (Czech Republic)
|0:05:12
|23
|Elizabeth McKinnon (Great Britain)
|0:05:21
|24
|Julie Bego (France)
|0:05:32
|25
|Lisa Canciani (Italy)
|26
|Nováková Karla (Czech Republic)
|0:05:41
|27
|Elisabeth Ebras (Estonia)
|0:05:43
|28
|Malwina Mul (Poland)
|0:05:51
|29
|Ciriaková Terézia (Slovakia)
|0:06:22
|30
|Stina Kagevi (Sweden)
|0:06:26
|31
|Niamh Murphy (Great Britain)
|0:06:44
|32
|Lore Sas (Belgium)
|0:06:47
|33
|Chloë van den Eede (Belgium)
|0:07:01
|34
|Hladíková Katerina (Czech Republic)
|35
|Nora Fischer (Austria)
|36
|Jule Märkl (Germany)
|37
|Febe de Smedt (Belgium)
|38
|Julie Lillelund (Denmark)
|39
|Xenna de Bruyckere (Belgium)
|40
|Vania Rico Ucles (Spain)
|41
|Marta Beti Perez (Spain)
|42
|Annabrit Prants (Estonia)
|43
|Laura Maria Mira Juarez (Spain)
|44
|Uxia Soto Alvarez (Spain)
|45
|Nette Coppens (Belgium)
|DNF
|Laura Lizette Sander (Estonia)
