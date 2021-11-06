Trending

Zoe Backstedt dominates in European championships

Briton storms away from Bentveld, Vinke to win junior title

Image 1 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) wins the European cyclo-cross title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Silver medalist Leonie Bentveld of Netherlands gold medalist Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom and bronze medalist Nienke Vinke of Netherlands pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Leonie Bentveld, Zoe Backstedt and Nienke Vinke on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Gold medalist Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Nienke Vinke of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Nienke Vinke of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 A general view of the Peloton passing through a muddy sector during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The junior women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 9

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 06 Zoe Backstedt of United Kingdom celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Womens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 06 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Zoe Backstedt celebrates her victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain) 0:44:01
2Leonie Bentveld (Netherlands) 0:01:06
3Nienke Vinke (Netherlands) 0:01:30
4Xaydee van Sinaey (Belgium) 0:01:56
5Monique Halter (Switzerland) 0:02:17
6Federica Venturelli (Italy) 0:02:40
7Mirre Knaven (Netherlands) 0:02:49
8Lilou Fabregue (France) 0:02:53
9Ella Maclean-Howell (Great Britain) 0:02:57
10Libby Bell (Great Britain) 0:03:01
11Hanáková Eliška (Czech Republic) 0:03:13
12Lauren Molengraaf (Netherlands) 0:03:26
13Valentina Corvi (Italy) 0:03:28
14Julia Kopecky (Czech Republic) 0:03:50
15Cleo Kiekens (Belgium) 0:04:05
16Electa Gallezot (France) 0:04:17
17Sophie Auer (Italy) 0:04:22
18Bibi Verzijl (Netherlands) 0:04:24
19Pem Hoefmans (Netherlands) 0:04:31
20Alma Johansson (Sweden) 0:04:44
21Jerábková Barbora (Czech Republic) 0:04:49
22Dlasková Vanda (Czech Republic) 0:05:12
23Elizabeth McKinnon (Great Britain) 0:05:21
24Julie Bego (France) 0:05:32
25Lisa Canciani (Italy)
26Nováková Karla (Czech Republic) 0:05:41
27Elisabeth Ebras (Estonia) 0:05:43
28Malwina Mul (Poland) 0:05:51
29Ciriaková Terézia (Slovakia) 0:06:22
30Stina Kagevi (Sweden) 0:06:26
31Niamh Murphy (Great Britain) 0:06:44
32Lore Sas (Belgium) 0:06:47
33Chloë van den Eede (Belgium) 0:07:01
34Hladíková Katerina (Czech Republic)
35Nora Fischer (Austria)
36Jule Märkl (Germany)
37Febe de Smedt (Belgium)
38Julie Lillelund (Denmark)
39Xenna de Bruyckere (Belgium)
40Vania Rico Ucles (Spain)
41Marta Beti Perez (Spain)
42Annabrit Prants (Estonia)
43Laura Maria Mira Juarez (Spain)
44Uxia Soto Alvarez (Spain)
45Nette Coppens (Belgium)
DNFLaura Lizette Sander (Estonia)
