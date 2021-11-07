Trending

Aaron Dockx wins junior men's European cyclo-cross title

By

Haverdings and Paletti round out the podium

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Gold medalist Aaron Dockx of Belgium poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Junior EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Aaron Dockx celebrates his European title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Aaron Dockx (Belgium)0:47:06
2David Haverdings (Netherlands)0:00:47
3Luca Paletti (Italy)0:00:48
4Viktor Vandenberghe (Belgium)0:00:59
5Menno Huising (Netherlands)0:01:08
6Oliver Akers (Great Britain)0:01:25
7Kay De Bruyckere (Belgium)0:01:27
8Romain Debord (France)0:01:28
9Louka Leseur (France)0:01:35
10Jan Christen (Switzerland)0:01:40
