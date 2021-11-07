Lars van der Haar stuns with European Cyclo-cross championship victory
By Cyclingnews
Dutch rider storms away from early attacker Hermans and Vanthourenhout on the VAM-berg
Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) broke Belgium hearts and brought home the European elite men’s title for the host national.
Quinten Hermans (Belgium) made a mid-race attack which dispatched his fellow countrymen on the gruelling Col du Vam climb.
However, cheered on by a home crowd Van der Haar used his experience to peg back his rival with two laps remaining before going straight past and taking a second elite European crown.
The Baloise Trek Lions rider had time to celebrate a popular victory for host nation the Netherlands.
Hermans had to settle for second, ahead of four fellow Belgium riders, with Michael Vanthourenhout finished third ahead of Toon Aerts.
Defending champion Eli Iserbyt had a day to forget and was distanced from the leading group before the midway point and falling down the pack.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
|1:01:44
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:00:25
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:00:54
|4
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|0:01:34
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:01:52
|6
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:02:07
|7
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:02:23
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:02:29
|9
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|0:03:00
|10
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:03:05
Shirin van Anrooij claims U23 women's European cyclo-cross crownDutchwoman defeats Pieterse as Van Empel makes it an all-orange podium
