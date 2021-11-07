Trending

Lars van der Haar stuns with European Cyclo-cross championship victory

Dutch rider storms away from early attacker Hermans and Vanthourenhout on the VAM-berg

Image 1 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands celebrates winning during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) takes the win in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 13

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) takes the win in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) takes the win in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) rides to victory in the European Championships on the VAM-berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) rides to victory in the European Championships on the VAM-berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Toon Aerts of Belgium competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Toon Aerts (Belgium) in the early lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Joshua Dubau of France competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Joshua Dubau of France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Toon Aerts of Belgium competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lars van der Haar fell in the opening lap but it didn't stop him from winning (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Quinten Hermans of Belgium competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quinten Hermans (Belgium) looked set to win with three to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium competes during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) was not able to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 13

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) was not able to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) was not able to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 A general view of Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and riders compete while fans cheer during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The opening laps dominated by the Belgians (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 13

COL DU VAM DRENTHE NETHERLANDS NOVEMBER 07 A general view of Quinten Hermans of Belgium competes while fans cheer during the 19th UEC European Cyclocross Championships 2021 Mens Elite EuroCross21 UECcycling on November 07 2021 in Col du Vam Drenthe Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Quinten Hermans leads through the thick mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) broke Belgium hearts and brought home the European elite men’s title for the host national.

Quinten Hermans (Belgium) made a mid-race attack which dispatched his fellow countrymen on the gruelling Col du Vam climb. 

However, cheered on by a home crowd Van der Haar used his experience to peg back his rival with two laps remaining before going straight past and taking a second elite European crown.

The Baloise Trek Lions rider had time to celebrate a popular victory for host nation the Netherlands.

Hermans had to settle for second, ahead of four fellow Belgium riders, with Michael Vanthourenhout finished third ahead of Toon Aerts.

Defending champion Eli Iserbyt had a day to forget and was distanced from the leading group before the midway point and falling down the pack.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) 1:01:44
2Quinten Hermans (Belgium) 0:00:25
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) 0:00:54
4Toon Aerts (Belgium) 0:01:34
5Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 0:01:52
6Jens Adams (Belgium) 0:02:07
7Joshua Dubau (France) 0:02:23
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 0:02:29
9Jakob Dorigoni (Italy) 0:03:00
10Daan Soete (Belgium) 0:03:05
