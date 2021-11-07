Lars van der Haar stuns with European Cyclo-cross championship victory

Image 1 of 13 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) takes the win in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 13 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) takes the win in the European championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 13 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 13 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) rides to victory in the European Championships on the VAM-berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 13 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) rides to victory in the European Championships on the VAM-berg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 Toon Aerts (Belgium) in the early lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 Joshua Dubau of France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 13 Lars van der Haar fell in the opening lap but it didn't stop him from winning (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 13 Quinten Hermans (Belgium) looked set to win with three to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) was not able to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 13 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) was not able to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 13 The opening laps dominated by the Belgians (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 13 Quinten Hermans leads through the thick mud (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) broke Belgium hearts and brought home the European elite men’s title for the host national.

Quinten Hermans (Belgium) made a mid-race attack which dispatched his fellow countrymen on the gruelling Col du Vam climb.

However, cheered on by a home crowd Van der Haar used his experience to peg back his rival with two laps remaining before going straight past and taking a second elite European crown.

The Baloise Trek Lions rider had time to celebrate a popular victory for host nation the Netherlands.

Hermans had to settle for second, ahead of four fellow Belgium riders, with Michael Vanthourenhout finished third ahead of Toon Aerts.

Defending champion Eli Iserbyt had a day to forget and was distanced from the leading group before the midway point and falling down the pack.

More to come!