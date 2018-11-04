Pidcock wins under 23 European cyclo-cross title
Brit takes dominant win over Iserbyt
Under 23 Men: ‘s-Hertogenbosch - ‘s-Hertogenbosch
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|0:50:22
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:30
|3
|Antoine Benoist (France)
|0:00:45
|4
|Ben Turner (Great Britain)
|0:01:02
|5
|Thomas Mein (Great Britain)
|0:01:10
|6
|Maxime Bonsergent (France)
|0:01:12
|7
|Timo Kielich (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|8
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands)
|0:01:27
|9
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:01:32
|10
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:01:33
|11
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|0:01:42
|12
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:01:46
|13
|Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:01:57
|14
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|15
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:02:03
|16
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:02:08
|17
|Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
|18
|Tobias Johannessen (Norway)
|0:02:25
|19
|Sandy Dujardin (France)
|0:02:32
|20
|Eddy Fine (France)
|0:02:35
|21
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:02:39
|22
|Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)
|0:02:48
|23
|Erwann Kerraud (France)
|24
|Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)
|25
|Jarno Bellens (Belgium)
|0:02:52
|26
|Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)
|0:02:56
|27
|Bart Artz (Netherlands)
|0:03:15
|28
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:03:40
|29
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:03:44
|30
|Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:03:57
|31
|Anders Halland Johannessen (Norway)
|0:04:01
|32
|Maximilian Möbis (Germany)
|0:04:27
|33
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|0:04:43
|34
|Misch Leyder (Luxembourg)
|0:04:54
|35
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|36
|Christian Duus Storgaard (Denmark)
|0:04:57
|37
|Felix Stehli (Switzerland)
|0:05:21
|38
|Lander Loockx (Belgium)
|0:05:28
|39
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|0:06:16
|40
|Simon Bak (Denmark)
|0:06:28
|41
|Balázs Vas (Hungary)
|42
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)
|43
|Jakub Říman (Czech Republic)
|44
|Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Denmark)
|45
|Oliver Emil Errebo (Denmark)
|DNF
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Belgium)
