Pidcock wins under 23 European cyclo-cross title

Brit takes dominant win over Iserbyt

Tom Pidcock is the new under 23 European champion

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock wheelies as he crosses the line

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)0:50:22
2Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:30
3Antoine Benoist (France)0:00:45
4Ben Turner (Great Britain)0:01:02
5Thomas Mein (Great Britain)0:01:10
6Maxime Bonsergent (France)0:01:12
7Timo Kielich (Belgium)0:01:14
8Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands)0:01:27
9Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:01:32
10Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)0:01:33
11Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)0:01:42
12Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:01:46
13Daniel Tulett (Great Britain)0:01:57
14Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
15Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:02:03
16Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:02:08
17Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
18Tobias Johannessen (Norway)0:02:25
19Sandy Dujardin (France)0:02:32
20Eddy Fine (France)0:02:35
21Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:02:39
22Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)0:02:48
23Erwann Kerraud (France)
24Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)
25Jarno Bellens (Belgium)0:02:52
26Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)0:02:56
27Bart Artz (Netherlands)0:03:15
28Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)0:03:40
29Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:03:44
30Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)0:03:57
31Anders Halland Johannessen (Norway)0:04:01
32Maximilian Möbis (Germany)0:04:27
33Emil Lindgren (Sweden)0:04:43
34Misch Leyder (Luxembourg)0:04:54
35Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
36Christian Duus Storgaard (Denmark)0:04:57
37Felix Stehli (Switzerland)0:05:21
38Lander Loockx (Belgium)0:05:28
39Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)0:06:16
40Simon Bak (Denmark)0:06:28
41Balázs Vas (Hungary)
42Andreas Lund Andresen (Denmark)
43Jakub Říman (Czech Republic)
44Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke (Denmark)
45Oliver Emil Errebo (Denmark)
DNFPieter-Jan Vliegen (Belgium)

