Recommended reading

'I'm not going to come past with raw power' – Tom Pidcock satisfied with third place in Giro d'Italia 'drag race' in Matera

By published

'Third place is not bad, it was not the perfect finish for me, pretty explosive', says Brit at the finish, losing out to Pedersen and Zambanini

Q36.5 Pro Cycling team&#039;s British rider Thomas Pidcock walks past the Giro d&#039;Italia trophy (â€œtrofeo senza fineâ€) prior to the first stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Durres to Tirana in Albania, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Tom Pidcock before the start of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The wait for Tom Pidcock's second Grand Tour stage win continues, after he lost the reduced sprint into Matera on stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia. But the Q36.5 rider was satisfied with his third place, only lacking the "raw power" to come out of Mads Pedersen's (Lidl-Trek) wheel.

Pidcock had to launch from sixth position after the final corner, with Pedersen being led out perfectly again by Mathias Vacek. The Brit was then forced to slow down momentarily, as Pedersen gradually wound up his effort to the line, losing the momentum he'd already built up.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.