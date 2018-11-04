Image 1 of 20 The podiunm [L-R] Marianne Vos, Annemarie Worst and Denise Betsema (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Annemarie Worst rides down a sandy descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 The Dutch took all three spots on the carousel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 It was a battle of the Dutch and the Belgians (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Annemarie Worst leads the way through the sand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Annemarie Worst checks over her shoulder to make sure she really has won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 All smiles from Annemarie Worst on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 The podium in the elite women's race at the UEC Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 It was an all-Dutch podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 Loes Sels crosses the line (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 Ellen Van Loy finishes after a strong showing (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Sanne Cant had to settle for fourth (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Marianne Vos breathes deep after pushing hard on the final lap (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Annemarie Worst wins the elite women's race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Annemarie Worst soloed to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Sanne Cant on a descent (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 Marianne Vos makes her way down a descent (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Annemarie Worst on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Denise Betsema looked comfortable riding in the sandpits (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Annemarie Worst with her new European champion's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemarie Worst led home a dominant Dutch team at the UEC Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday, winning her first major title at the elite level. The 22-year-old beat her heavily decorated compatriot Marianne Vos, with Denise Betsema making it an all-Dutch podium.

Defending champion Sanne Cant (Belgium) battled hard but could not break the Dutch stronghold and had to settle for fourth place.

"I can’t believe it, it was such a hard race," Worst said afterwards. "In the final three laps I was riding in the first place and every lap I was trying to get away. In one of the last laps, I went and I thought I had to go all the way."

There were some cameo appearances from other nations, but the elite women’s race at the UEC Cyclo-cross Championships would prove to be a competition between the Netherlands and Belgium. The race would be contested over five laps of a challenging circuit that hardly gave the riders a chance to catch their breath.

Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) got off to a strong start and distanced the rest of the pack, with Luxembourg’s Christine Majerus the only rider that could hold onto her early on. Van Loy would continue to drive the pace as a battle raged behind her. Majerus lost ground as the first lap continued and slipped back.

Heading into the second lap, Van Loy was still in the lead but she now had the company of Worst, Cant and Vos. Before long, Loes Sels (Belgium) would make it five at the front of the race with a group of eight chasing behind. Betsema and Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) attacked from the chase group later on lap two but only Betsema had the legs to make contact with the leaders.

The technical part of the course was difficult, even for the most experienced, and mistakes forced several of the riders in the lead group to keep in touch. Worst seemed one of the most comfortable, and she used the technical section to launch her move on the penultimate lap. Helped by her teammate Betsema leaving a small gap, Worst built up what proved to be a crucial advantage.

It was here that the Dutch dominance began to show as they chased down their teammate. After being on the front right from the start, Van Loy lost touch with the chasing group, as did Sels, who was one of those who had yo-yoed off the back earlier in the race.

Cant was the only member of the Belgian team that could stay with the Dutch, but the world champion and last year’s winner also struggled to keep up. Worst’s gap was never big, and she had just nine seconds on those behind as she began the final lap. That would be reduced to just two seconds as two-time European Champion Vos tracked her down.

However, Worst had done enough and she was able to sit up and celebrate as she crossed the line. Betsema gave Vos a run for her money in the sprint but the elder of the two held her own to take the silver.

