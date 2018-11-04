Ronhaar wins junior men's European title
Meeussen and Nys round out podium
Junior Men: ‘s-Hertogenbosch - ‘s-Hertogenbosch
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)
|0:44:53
|2
|Witse Meeussen (Belgium)
|0:00:14
|3
|Thibau Nys (Belgium)
|0:00:21
|4
|Jelle Vermoote (Belgium)
|5
|Jakub Ťoupalík (Czech Republic)
|0:00:26
|6
|Ward Huybs (Belgium)
|0:00:27
|7
|Luke Verburg (Netherlands)
|0:00:32
|8
|Tom Lindner (Germany)
|0:01:05
|9
|Wout Vervoort (Belgium)
|0:01:12
|10
|Ryan Cortjens (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|11
|Noah Vreeswijk (Netherlands)
|0:01:27
|12
|Hugo Kars (Netherlands)
|0:01:28
|13
|Antoine Huby (France)
|0:01:30
|14
|David Šulc (Czech Republic)
|0:01:31
|15
|Twan Van Der Drift (Netherlands)
|0:01:47
|16
|Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:58
|17
|Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic)
|0:02:05
|18
|Florian Richard Andrade (France)
|0:02:09
|19
|Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Denmark)
|0:02:11
|20
|Mattéo Vercher (France)
|21
|Salvador Alvarado (Netherlands)
|0:02:17
|22
|Davide Toneatti (Italy)
|0:02:29
|23
|Lars Sommer (Switzerland)
|0:02:33
|24
|Markus Kaad Heuer (Denmark)
|0:02:36
|25
|Daniel Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:02:37
|26
|Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
|27
|Tobias Lund Andresen (Denmark)
|0:02:38
|28
|Théo Thomas (France)
|0:02:40
|29
|Jakub Kučera (Czech Republic)
|0:02:45
|30
|Emanuele Huez (Italy)
|0:02:47
|31
|Simon Wyllie (Great Britain)
|0:02:49
|32
|Théo Jarnet (France)
|0:02:51
|33
|Jenson Young (Great Britain)
|0:02:57
|34
|Pete Uptegrove (Netherlands)
|0:02:59
|35
|Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg)
|0:03:08
|36
|Marco Brenner (Germany)
|0:03:13
|37
|Jakub Jenčuš (Slovakia)
|38
|Jakub Musialik (Poland)
|0:03:33
|39
|Ian Millennium (Denmark)
|0:03:41
|40
|Maxan Tanguy (France)
|0:03:42
|41
|Timo Müller (Switzerland)
|0:03:44
|42
|Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic)
|0:03:52
|43
|Tobias Lillelund (Denmark)
|44
|Eric Herlitz (Sweden)
|0:03:54
|45
|Oscar Lind (Sweden)
|0:03:56
|46
|Alessandro Verre (Italy)
|47
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Germany)
|0:04:17
|48
|Antoni Olszar (Poland)
|0:04:26
|49
|Alekss Krasts (Latvia)
|0:04:36
|50
|Mik Esser (Luxembourg)
|0:04:56
|51
|Hubert Drobek (Poland)
|0:05:06
|52
|Henri Uhlig (Germany)
|53
|Samuel Hollý (Slovakia)
|0:05:14
|54
|Lars Boven (Netherlands)
|0:06:03
|55
|Pablo Blatt (Luxembourg)
|0:06:41
|56
|Sebastian Zurek (Poland)
|57
|Karol Dziambor (Poland)
|DNF
|Szymon Pomian (Poland)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy