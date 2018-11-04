Trending

Ronhaar wins junior men's European title

Meeussen and Nys round out podium

Pim Ronhaar the winner of the junior title at the Cyclo-cross European Championships

Pim Ronhaar the winner of the junior title at the Cyclo-cross European Championships
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)0:44:53
2Witse Meeussen (Belgium)0:00:14
3Thibau Nys (Belgium)0:00:21
4Jelle Vermoote (Belgium)
5Jakub Ťoupalík (Czech Republic)0:00:26
6Ward Huybs (Belgium)0:00:27
7Luke Verburg (Netherlands)0:00:32
8Tom Lindner (Germany)0:01:05
9Wout Vervoort (Belgium)0:01:12
10Ryan Cortjens (Belgium)0:01:14
11Noah Vreeswijk (Netherlands)0:01:27
12Hugo Kars (Netherlands)0:01:28
13Antoine Huby (France)0:01:30
14David Šulc (Czech Republic)0:01:31
15Twan Van Der Drift (Netherlands)0:01:47
16Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)0:01:58
17Jan Zatloukal (Czech Republic)0:02:05
18Florian Richard Andrade (France)0:02:09
19Joshua Amos Gudnitz (Denmark)0:02:11
20Mattéo Vercher (France)
21Salvador Alvarado (Netherlands)0:02:17
22Davide Toneatti (Italy)0:02:29
23Lars Sommer (Switzerland)0:02:33
24Markus Kaad Heuer (Denmark)0:02:36
25Daniel Barnes (Great Britain)0:02:37
26Dario Lillo (Switzerland)
27Tobias Lund Andresen (Denmark)0:02:38
28Théo Thomas (France)0:02:40
29Jakub Kučera (Czech Republic)0:02:45
30Emanuele Huez (Italy)0:02:47
31Simon Wyllie (Great Britain)0:02:49
32Théo Jarnet (France)0:02:51
33Jenson Young (Great Britain)0:02:57
34Pete Uptegrove (Netherlands)0:02:59
35Loïc Bettendorff (Luxembourg)0:03:08
36Marco Brenner (Germany)0:03:13
37Jakub Jenčuš (Slovakia)
38Jakub Musialik (Poland)0:03:33
39Ian Millennium (Denmark)0:03:41
40Maxan Tanguy (France)0:03:42
41Timo Müller (Switzerland)0:03:44
42Pavel Bittner (Czech Republic)0:03:52
43Tobias Lillelund (Denmark)
44Eric Herlitz (Sweden)0:03:54
45Oscar Lind (Sweden)0:03:56
46Alessandro Verre (Italy)
47Jasper Levi Pahlke (Germany)0:04:17
48Antoni Olszar (Poland)0:04:26
49Alekss Krasts (Latvia)0:04:36
50Mik Esser (Luxembourg)0:04:56
51Hubert Drobek (Poland)0:05:06
52Henri Uhlig (Germany)
53Samuel Hollý (Slovakia)0:05:14
54Lars Boven (Netherlands)0:06:03
55Pablo Blatt (Luxembourg)0:06:41
56Sebastian Zurek (Poland)
57Karol Dziambor (Poland)
DNFSzymon Pomian (Poland)

Latest on Cyclingnews