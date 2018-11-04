Del Carmen Alvarado wins under 23 women's European cyclo-cross crown
Dutch dominate race
Under 23 Women: ‘s-Hertogenbosch - ‘s-Hertogenbosch
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|0:40:31
|2
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:22
|3
|Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)
|0:00:49
|4
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
|0:01:02
|5
|Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
|0:01:21
|6
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:01:28
|7
|Sara Casasola (Italy)
|0:01:55
|8
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (France)
|0:02:08
|9
|Aniek Van Alphen (Netherlands)
|0:02:09
|10
|Marthe Truyen (Belgium)
|0:02:12
|11
|Manon Bakker (Netherlands)
|0:02:21
|12
|Mari-Liis Mõttus (Estonia)
|0:02:26
|13
|Francesca Baroni (Italy)
|0:02:27
|14
|Anna Kay (Great Britain)
|0:02:28
|15
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands)
|0:02:38
|16
|Ffion James (Great Britain)
|0:02:52
|17
|Mie Saabye (Denmark)
|0:02:55
|18
|Gaia Realini (Italy)
|0:02:56
|19
|Anna Flynn (Great Britain)
|0:03:17
|20
|Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)
|0:03:27
|21
|Maddie Wadsworth (Great Britain)
|0:03:47
|22
|Clea Seidel (Germany)
|23
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Czech Republic)
|0:03:54
|24
|Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland)
|0:03:59
|25
|Jinse Peeters (Belgium)
|0:04:05
|26
|Silvia Persico (Italy)
|0:04:07
|27
|Léa Curinier (France)
|0:04:11
|28
|Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)
|0:04:17
|29
|Josie Nelson (Great Britain)
|0:04:18
|30
|Kätlin Kukk (Estonia)
|0:04:24
|31
|Kamila Janů (Czech Republic)
|0:04:32
|32
|Svenja Wüthrich (Switzerland)
|0:04:45
|33
|Magdalena Mišoňová (Czech Republic)
|0:05:40
|34
|Nina Küderle (Germany)
