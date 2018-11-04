Trending

Del Carmen Alvarado wins under 23 women's European cyclo-cross crown

Dutch dominate race

Image 1 of 2

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado led home a dominant Dutch performance

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado wins the under 23 women's race

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)0:40:31
2Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:22
3Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)0:00:49
4Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)0:01:02
5Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)0:01:21
6Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:01:28
7Sara Casasola (Italy)0:01:55
8Marion Norbert Riberolle (France)0:02:08
9Aniek Van Alphen (Netherlands)0:02:09
10Marthe Truyen (Belgium)0:02:12
11Manon Bakker (Netherlands)0:02:21
12Mari-Liis Mõttus (Estonia)0:02:26
13Francesca Baroni (Italy)0:02:27
14Anna Kay (Great Britain)0:02:28
15Shirin Van Anrooij (Netherlands)0:02:38
16Ffion James (Great Britain)0:02:52
17Mie Saabye (Denmark)0:02:55
18Gaia Realini (Italy)0:02:56
19Anna Flynn (Great Britain)0:03:17
20Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)0:03:27
21Maddie Wadsworth (Great Britain)0:03:47
22Clea Seidel (Germany)
23Elizabeth Ungermanová (Czech Republic)0:03:54
24Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland)0:03:59
25Jinse Peeters (Belgium)0:04:05
26Silvia Persico (Italy)0:04:07
27Léa Curinier (France)0:04:11
28Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)0:04:17
29Josie Nelson (Great Britain)0:04:18
30Kätlin Kukk (Estonia)0:04:24
31Kamila Janů (Czech Republic)0:04:32
32Svenja Wüthrich (Switzerland)0:04:45
33Magdalena Mišoňová (Czech Republic)0:05:40
34Nina Küderle (Germany)

