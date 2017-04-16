Trending

Track Worlds: Gold for Barker, Pervis and Vogel on final day

French win men's madison

Image 1 of 36

Elinor Barker celebrates her victory in the points race

Elinor Barker celebrates her victory in the points race
Image 2 of 36

Cyclists wait to compete at Women's Keirin, First Round Repechages on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Cyclists wait to compete at Women's Keirin, First Round Repechages on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 3 of 36

Tomas Babek of Czech Republic, Silver medallist, Francois Pervis of France, Gold medallist, and Quentin Lafargue of France, Silver medallist, poses with their medals after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Tomas Babek of Czech Republic, Silver medallist, Francois Pervis of France, Gold medallist, and Quentin Lafargue of France, Silver medallist, poses with their medals after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 4 of 36

Competitors take part during the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Competitors take part during the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 5 of 36

Martha Bayona Pineda of Columbia, Kristina Vogel of Germany, Nicky Degrendele of Belgium poses with their medals after winning Women's Keirin on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Martha Bayona Pineda of Columbia, Kristina Vogel of Germany, Nicky Degrendele of Belgium poses with their medals after winning Women's Keirin on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 6 of 36

France's Morgan Kneisky (L) and Benjamin Thomas compete during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

France's Morgan Kneisky (L) and Benjamin Thomas compete during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 7 of 36

Australia's Cameron Meyer (L) and Callum Scotson compete during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome

Australia's Cameron Meyer (L) and Callum Scotson compete during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 8 of 36

Morgan Kneisky(R) swing Benjamin Thomas of France forward in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Morgan Kneisky(R) swing Benjamin Thomas of France forward in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 9 of 36

: Team of Czech Republic cyclist Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

: Team of Czech Republic cyclist Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 10 of 36

Team of Austria's Andreas Muller and Andreas Graf in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Team of Austria's Andreas Muller and Andreas Graf in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 11 of 36

: Team of Czech Republic cyclist Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

: Team of Czech Republic cyclist Jiri Hochmann and Martin Blaha in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 12 of 36

Team of Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Team of Great Britain's Mark Stewart and Oliver Wood in relay of the Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 13 of 36

Shuang Guo of China competes in the Women's Keirin Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Shuang Guo of China competes in the Women's Keirin Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 14 of 36

Cyclists compete in the Women's Points Race on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Hong Kong Velodrome

Cyclists compete in the Women's Points Race on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 15 of 36

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong competes in the Women's Keirin, First Round on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong competes in the Women's Keirin, First Round on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 16 of 36

Cyclists competes in Women's Keirin, First Round, on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Cyclists competes in Women's Keirin, First Round, on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 17 of 36

Stephanie Morton of Australia on her way to win Women's Keirin, Second Round, heat 2, on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Stephanie Morton of Australia on her way to win Women's Keirin, Second Round, heat 2, on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 18 of 36

Francois Pervis of France poses with his gold medal after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Francois Pervis of France poses with his gold medal after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 19 of 36

Francois Pervis of France poses with his gold medal after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Francois Pervis of France poses with his gold medal after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 20 of 36

Tomas Babek of Czech Republic, Silver medallist, Quentin Lafargue of France, Silver medallist, and Francois Pervis of France, Gold medallist, poses with their medals after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Tomas Babek of Czech Republic, Silver medallist, Quentin Lafargue of France, Silver medallist, and Francois Pervis of France, Gold medallist, poses with their medals after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 21 of 36

Stefan Ritter of Canada competes during Men's 1Km Time Trial Qualifying on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Stefan Ritter of Canada competes during Men's 1Km Time Trial Qualifying on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 22 of 36

Australia's Stephanie Morton (R) leads during the first round session of the women's Keirin on the fifth day of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Australia's Stephanie Morton (R) leads during the first round session of the women's Keirin on the fifth day of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 23 of 36

Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze (C) leads as she approaches the finish line during her heat of the first round session of the Women's Keirin on the fifth day of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze (C) leads as she approaches the finish line during her heat of the first round session of the Women's Keirin on the fifth day of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 24 of 36

Sarah Hammer of the US (L) and New Zealand's Racquel Sheath (R) compete during the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Sarah Hammer of the US (L) and New Zealand's Racquel Sheath (R) compete during the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 25 of 36

France's Francois Pervis reacts after winning the men's 1km time trial final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

France's Francois Pervis reacts after winning the men's 1km time trial final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 26 of 36

France's Francois Pervis reacts after winning the men's 1km time trial final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

France's Francois Pervis reacts after winning the men's 1km time trial final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 27 of 36

Winner Elinor Barker of Britain (C) poses with bronze medallist Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (R) and silver medallist Sarah Hammer of the US after the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Winner Elinor Barker of Britain (C) poses with bronze medallist Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (R) and silver medallist Sarah Hammer of the US after the women's points race final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 28 of 36

Competitors take part during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Competitors take part during the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 29 of 36

Elinor Barker of Great Britain poses with national flag after winning Women's Point Race Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Elinor Barker of Great Britain poses with national flag after winning Women's Point Race Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 30 of 36

Elinor Barker of Great Britain poses with her gold medal after winning Women's Point Race Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Elinor Barker of Great Britain poses with her gold medal after winning Women's Point Race Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 31 of 36

Francois Pervis of France celebrates after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Hong Kong Velodrome

Francois Pervis of France celebrates after winning Men's 1Km Time Trial Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 32 of 36

Gold medallist Benjamin Thomas (L) and Morgan Kneisky of France (C) pose with bronze medalist Moreno De Pauw of Belgium on the podium after the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medallist Benjamin Thomas (L) and Morgan Kneisky of France (C) pose with bronze medalist Moreno De Pauw of Belgium on the podium after the men's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 33 of 36

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia , Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France, and Kenny de Ketele and Morenoposes de Pauw of Belgium poses with their medals after winning Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson of Australia , Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky of France, and Kenny de Ketele and Morenoposes de Pauw of Belgium poses with their medals after winning Men's Madison Final on Day 5 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 34 of 36

Kristina Vogel celebrates a third keirin world title

Kristina Vogel celebrates a third keirin world title
Image 35 of 36

The jubilant French duo of Thomas and Kneisky after Madison gold

The jubilant French duo of Thomas and Kneisky after Madison gold
Image 36 of 36

Francois Pervis enjoyed pulling on the rainbow bands once again

Francois Pervis enjoyed pulling on the rainbow bands once again

Sunday saw the final day of racing in Hong Kong at the 2017 Track World Championships, and up for grabs were four gold medals, with the points race and keirin on the women's side, and the kilo and Madison on the men's side. Here's how it all played out. 

Barker claims first individual gold

Elinor Barker claimed her first major individual gold medal on Sunday as she took an impressive points race victory after a dramatic tussle with American veteran Sarah Hammer.

The 22-year-old has won gold medals at Olympic and World Championships level as part of the all-conquering British team pursuit quartet, but the points race was her primary focus coming into Hong Kong and, after silver medals in the scratch race and Madison earlier in the week, she finally made it gold.

Barker pipped Hammer to the line on the fourth of the 10 sprints across the 100-lap race and the duo pressed on to take a take a lap on the rest of the field. Barker then extended her lead in the ensuing sprints but Hammer seized control with a lap gain with 10 to go. At that point Barker was on 39 points and needed a lap, with the 10 points on offer at the final sprint not enough to close the gap to Hammer on 51.

And she hit back almost immediately, while Hammer was still recovering from her effort, setting off initially with Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild before completing the dramatic late lap gain on her own. Barker then zipped through towards the front of the field on the approach to the finish line to make sure of it, before the jubilant celebrations ensued. She finished on 59 points, with Hammer on 51 and Wild a distant third on 35.

“I’m incredibly happy, and maybe a little bit overwhelmed,” Barker said after a trip to the podium.

“I wasn’t in control at all. That was the opposite of my plan. Due to the legacy of girls like Laura [Trott] and Katie [Archibald], I though I’d be marked, because of the British jersey, so I thought I’d never be able to sneak away for a lap on my own. So I just wanted to ease through the first sprints then just try and hit every single one from about 70-80 laps to go, and I got forced into taking two laps. So it didn’t really go to plan, but I can’t fault how the race went.”

Pervis back to winning ways with fourth Kilo title

Francois Pervis confirmed that he is back to his best with a first gold medal since 2015, claiming a fourth world title in the kilo.

The Frenchman had made the discipline his own with three consecutive victories from Minsk 2013, Cali 2014, and Yvelines 2015, but he – along with the rest of the French squad – had a poor Worlds in London 12 months ago, and bronze in the team sprint at the Olympics was scant consolation for a hugely disappointing year.

Pervis revealed last year that personal problems were affecting his performances, but he looked back to his best as he clocked 1:00.714, almost half a second quicker than Czech Thomas Babek and fellow Frenchman Quentin Lafargue, who were tied on time to the thousandth of a second and were both awarded second place. 

“It’s a great comeback," said Pervis. "It was difficult for me last year, I didn’t have good form. I went to Japan to train for three months, and came back to France in January to focus on these World Championships, and I gave it everything I had.”

Vogel wins keirin gold

Germany’s star sprinter Kristina Vogel added to her growing palmares with a third Keirin world title, adding to her triumphs from Cali 2014 and London 2016.

The 26-year-old won gold in the individual sprint earlier in the week, along with bronze in the team sprint, and this latest triumph represents her 9th Worlds gold and 14th Worlds medal.

Vogel was a convincing winner in gold-medal final round of the derny-led race, beating Colombia’s Martha Bayona and Belgium’s Nicky Degrendele into the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

"Double World Champion. I can not believe it. That does not happen every day, "said Vogel, according to ostsee-zeitung.de.

"You can not find enough superlatives for that performance!” cowed German coach Detlef Uibel, adding: “It's just impressive how Kristina handles the pressure and the favoruite status.”

More joy for the French in men’s Madison

Memories of that terrible Worlds in London 12 months ago faded quickly, with Benjamin Thomas and Morgan Kneisky triumphing in the men’s Madison to add to Pervis’ kilo victory earlier in the day and bring up France’s third gold medal of these Worlds.

It was Thomas who had got the ball rolling with victory in the Omnium earlier in the week, and at just 21 years of age he now has two gold medals at World Championships level.

Thomas and Kneisky were the pairing who finished runner-up behind Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish in London last year but with the reigning champions absent, they were a prominent throughout an aggressive race. Australia’s Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson were in the driving seat after 50 laps but it was tight by the half-way mark after 100 laps. In the final quarter of the race, France took points in six straight sprints to take the upper hand, finishing on 45 points – four clear of the Aussies. Belgium’s Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw took bronze with 32 points.

“It was very hot on the track, and it was really quick – very hard in the first part of the race. But we managed to take the lead with 30 laps to go and then gave nothing away,” said Kneisky, who has now won three Madison World titles, all with different partners.

UCI Track World Championships Day 5 Results

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
3Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
4Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)
5Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
6Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
7Junhong Lin (China)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Shuang Guo (China)
3Emma Hinze (Germany)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Hyejin Lee (Korea)
6Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
7Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
3Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
4Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
5Kate O'brien (Canada)
6Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
7Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Keirin Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
4Holly Takos (Australia)
5Shannon McCurley (Ireland)
6Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Keirin Repechages, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
3Kate O'brien (Canada)
4Holly Takos (Australia)
5Junhong Lin (China)

Women's Keirin Repechages, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Korea)
2Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
3Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
4Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Keirin Repechages, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
3Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
5Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Repechages, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
3Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)
4Shannon McCurley (Ireland)
5Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
5Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
6Shuang Guo (China)

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
6Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Keirin Final, 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
8Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
9Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
10Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
11Shuang Guo (China)
12Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Keirin Final, 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
4Stephanie Morton (Australia)
5Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
6Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Men's 1km Time Trial Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francois Pervis (France)0:01:00.482
2Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)0:00:00.129
3Quentin Lafargue (France)0:00:00.232
4Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:00:00.677
5Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russia)0:00:00.689
6Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:00:00.737
7Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)0:00:00.771
8Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:00.790
9Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)0:00:00.821
10Zac Williams NZL New Zealand0:00:00.835
11Joseph Truman (Great Britain)0:00:00.947
12Nicholas Yallouris (Australia)0:00:01.108
13Stefan Ritter (Canada)0:00:01.284
14Aleksandr Dubchenko (Russia)0:00:01.415
15Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)0:00:01.451
16Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:00:01.542
17Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)0:00:01.574
18Marc Jurczyk (Germany)0:00:01.636
19David Sojka (Czech Republic)0:00:01.679
20Benjamin Edelin (France)0:00:01.680
21Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:02.037
22Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:00:02.057
23Diego Andres Pena Daza (Colombia)0:00:02.902
24Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain)0:00:02.993
25Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mexico)0:00:03.277
26Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong)0:00:04.511
27Mika Simola (Finland)0:00:04.964

Men's 1km Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francois Pervis (France)0:01:00.714
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)0:00:00.334
2Quentin Lafargue (France)
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)0:00:00.095
5Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:00.173
6Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:00:00.276
7Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)0:00:00.341
8Alexandr Vasyukhno (Russia)0:00:00.725

Women's 25km Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)59pts
2Sarah Hammer (United States)51
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)35
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)23
5Charlotte Becker (Germany)16
6Jasmin Duehring (Canada)9
7Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)8
8Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)7
9Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)6
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)5
11Amy Cure (Australia)5
12Verena Eberhardt (Austria)3
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)2
14Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)2
15Lydia Gurley (Ireland)2
16Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)1
17Elise Delzenne (France)1
18Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
19Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
20Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong)
21Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)-17
22Minami Uwano (Japan)-17

Men's 50km Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France45pts
Morgan Kneisky
Benjamin Thomas
2Australia41pts
Cameron Meyer
Callum Scotson
3Belgium32pts
Moreno De Pauw
Kenny De Ketele
4Denmark22pts
Niklas Larsen
Casper Von Folsach
5Switzerland12pts
Tristan Marguet
Claudio Imhof
6Ireland12pts
Felix English
Mark Downey
7Spain11pts
Albert Torres Barcelo
Sebastian Mora Vedri
8Netherlands5pts
Wim Stroetinga
Yoeri Havik
9Germany-15pts
Theo Reinhardt
Henning Bommel
10Italy-16pts
Liam Bertazzo
Simone Consonni
11Poland-35pts
Alan Banaszek
Daniel Staniszewski
12Czech Republic-39pts
Jiri Hochmann
Martin Blaha
DNFGreat Britain
Mark Stewart
Oliver Wood
DNFAustria
Andreas Muller
Andreas Graf
DNFHong Kong
Ka Yu Leung
Chun Wing Leung

Latest on Cyclingnews