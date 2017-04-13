Australian men, US women defend team pursuit titles
Awang claims men's keirin, Teklinski wins scratch race
Day 2: Women's Sprint, Men's Keirin - Team Pursuit Final, Men's Scratch Race
The second day of action at the Track World Championships in Hong Kong saw some surprises with Poland’s Adrian Teklinsky launching a daring attack to win the scratch race, while crowd favourite Azizulhasni Awang won gold in the Keirin after 10 years of trying. In the women’s sprint, Kaarle McCulloch tumbled out of the competition in the quarterfinals after being beaten by home rider Wai Sze Lee in two straight bouts.
There were some less surprising results in the team pursuit competitions as defending champions USA bettered Australia in the women’s competition, while the Australian men smashed the competition to take gold.
Australia led the way from the opening rounds of the competition, coming close to the world record in qualifying on day one. They were somewhat slower in round one, but it was more than enough to beat a labouring France and put them into the gold medal ride against New Zealand. Cameron Meyer sat out the round one race but was brought back in for the final, which proved to be a good decision as Australia beat New Zealand by two seconds. Italy bettered Great Britain to take the bronze medal.
Splitting the men’s team pursuit final and the men’s scratch race was the quarter finals of the women’s sprint. All four heats went down in two duels and all but one went as expected. Kristina Vogel, Simona Krupeckaite and Stephanie Morton won their efforts but Lee upset the formbook to topple McCulloch for a semi-final spot.
The 15km scratch race was aggressive from the start, but it wasn’t until Teklinski tried his luck with six laps to go that anybody got a serious gap on the peloton. Teklinski got an immediate gap and stretched it out to half a lap in no time. The chase organised behind, but that initial advantage proved to be sufficient to make him the new world champion. A last ditch push from Lucas Liss (Germany) saw him take silver, while Chris Latham (Great Britain) nipped in to take the final podium spot.
Awang also made use of the element of surprise when he launched his sprint earlier than anyone in the men’s Keirin; he even pulled a wheelie as he dived for the line. Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata took second, while the Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek rounded out the podium. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer had been the overwhelming favourite for the title but could only manage fourth place after getting boxed in. Defending champion Joachim Eilers and Francois Pervis missed out on the final after they were both relegated in their respective second round heats for ‘irregular movement’.
The final medal of the day was up for grabs in the women’s team pursuit as the US went up against Australia for the gold medal. The two teams remained close throughout the whole four kilometres, but the US maintained the edge at each split to win by four hundredths of a second. New Zealand took bronze after a strong looking Italy fractured in the final laps.
Action will resume on Friday with the men’s and women’s sprint competitions, the women’s omnium, the men’s points race and the men’s individual pursuit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:51.503
|Sam Welsford
|Cameron Meyer
|Alexander Porter
|Nicholas Yallouris
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:53.979
|Regan Gough
|Pieter Bulling
|Dylan Kennett
|Nicholas Kergozou
|3
|Italy
|0:03:56.935
|Simone Consonni
|Liam Bertazzo
|Filippo Ganna
|Francesco Lamon
|4
|Great Britain
|0:03:58.566
|Mark Stewart
|Steven Burke
|Kian Emadi
|Oliver Wood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|United States
|0:04:19.413
|Kelly Catlin
|Chloe Dygert
|Kimberly Geist
|Jennifer Valente
|2
|Australia
|0:04:19.830
|Amy Cure
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Alexandra Manly
|Rebecca Wiasak
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:21.778
|Racquel Sheath
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Kirstie James
|Jaime Nielsen
|4
|Italy
|0:04:26.562
|Elisa Balsamo
|Simona Frapporti
|Francesca Pattaro
|Silvia Valsecchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|2
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|3
|Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
|4
|Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
|5
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|7
|Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America)
|8
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|9
|Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
|10
|Francesco Castegnaro (Italy)
|11
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|12
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|13
|Andreas Muller (Austria)
|14
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|15
|Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)
|16
|Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
|17
|Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
|18
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mexico)
|19
|Felix English (Ireland)
|20
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|21
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|22
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|23
|Alexander Porter (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|3
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|5
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|6
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|7
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|8
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|9
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|10
|Francois Pervis (France)
|11
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|12
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:10.724
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:10.764
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:10.816
|4
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:10.826
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.937
|6
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.945
|7
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|0:00:10.962
|8
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:10.967
|9
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.975
|10
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.012
|11
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:11.044
|12
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:11.062
|13
|Holly Takos (Australia)
|0:00:11.075
|14
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|0:00:11.106
|15
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.147
|16
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.151
|17
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.169
|18
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.176
|19
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.209
|20
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|0:00:11.239
|21
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|0:00:11.248
|22
|Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:11.253
|23
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|0:00:11.255
|24
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:11.336
|25
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:11.397
|26
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:00:11.569
|27
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:11.761
|28
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|0:00:11.807
|29
|Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.832
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QB)
|New Zealand
|0:04:20.171
|Michaela Drummond
|Racquel Sheath
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Jaime Nielsen
|2
|France
|0:04:26.434
|Elise Delzenne
|Laurie Berthon
|Marion Borras
|Coralie Demay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:21.681
|Elinor Barker
|Eleanor Dickinson
|Manon Lloyd
|Emily Nelson
|2
|Poland
|0:04:33.237
|Daria Pikulik
|Natalia Rutkowska
|Justyna Kaczkowska
|Nikola Rozynska
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QG)
|Australia
|0:04:20.041
|Amy Cure
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Alexandra Manly
|Rebecca Wiasak
|2
|Canada
|0:04:22.446
|Jasmin Duehring
|Laura Brown
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Kirsti Lay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1 (QG)
|United States
|0:04:18.716
|Kelly Catlin
|Chloe Dygert
|Kimberly Geist
|Jennifer Valente
|2 (QB)
|Italy
|0:04:19.958
|Elisa Balsamo
|Simona Frapporti
|Tatiana Ita Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Deborah Deborah (India)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|2
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|2
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|2
|Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|2
|Holly Takos (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kate O'brien (Canada)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Francois Pervis (France)
|3
|Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|5
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|6
|Zac Williams (New Zealand)
|7
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|3
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|4
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|5
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|6
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|7
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|4
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|5
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|6
|Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
|7
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|3
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|4
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|5
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|6
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|7
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|3
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|4
|Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
|5
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|3
|Zac Williams (New Zealand)
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|5
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|2
|Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
|3
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
|3
|Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|3
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|5
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|6
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|2
|Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|4
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|5
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|6
|Francois Pervis (France)
