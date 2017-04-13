Image 1 of 12 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) beat out Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) to move on to the sprint semifinal Image 2 of 12 Australia celebrate their team pursuit win Image 3 of 12 Chloe Dygert, Jen Valente, Kelly Caitlin and Kim Geist with the team pursuit gold Image 4 of 12 The USA women defend their team pursuit title Image 5 of 12 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his keirin world title Image 6 of 12 Lucas Liss, Adrian Teklinsky and Christopher Latham on the scratch race podium Image 7 of 12 Australia celebrate their team pursuit title Image 8 of 12 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) wins the men's keirin final Image 9 of 12 Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title Image 10 of 12 Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title Image 11 of 12 The men's keirin Image 12 of 12 Sam Welsford celebrates Australia's team pursuit victory

The second day of action at the Track World Championships in Hong Kong saw some surprises with Poland’s Adrian Teklinsky launching a daring attack to win the scratch race, while crowd favourite Azizulhasni Awang won gold in the Keirin after 10 years of trying. In the women’s sprint, Kaarle McCulloch tumbled out of the competition in the quarterfinals after being beaten by home rider Wai Sze Lee in two straight bouts.

There were some less surprising results in the team pursuit competitions as defending champions USA bettered Australia in the women’s competition, while the Australian men smashed the competition to take gold.

Australia led the way from the opening rounds of the competition, coming close to the world record in qualifying on day one. They were somewhat slower in round one, but it was more than enough to beat a labouring France and put them into the gold medal ride against New Zealand. Cameron Meyer sat out the round one race but was brought back in for the final, which proved to be a good decision as Australia beat New Zealand by two seconds. Italy bettered Great Britain to take the bronze medal.

Splitting the men’s team pursuit final and the men’s scratch race was the quarter finals of the women’s sprint. All four heats went down in two duels and all but one went as expected. Kristina Vogel, Simona Krupeckaite and Stephanie Morton won their efforts but Lee upset the formbook to topple McCulloch for a semi-final spot.

The 15km scratch race was aggressive from the start, but it wasn’t until Teklinski tried his luck with six laps to go that anybody got a serious gap on the peloton. Teklinski got an immediate gap and stretched it out to half a lap in no time. The chase organised behind, but that initial advantage proved to be sufficient to make him the new world champion. A last ditch push from Lucas Liss (Germany) saw him take silver, while Chris Latham (Great Britain) nipped in to take the final podium spot.

Awang also made use of the element of surprise when he launched his sprint earlier than anyone in the men’s Keirin; he even pulled a wheelie as he dived for the line. Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata took second, while the Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek rounded out the podium. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer had been the overwhelming favourite for the title but could only manage fourth place after getting boxed in. Defending champion Joachim Eilers and Francois Pervis missed out on the final after they were both relegated in their respective second round heats for ‘irregular movement’.

The final medal of the day was up for grabs in the women’s team pursuit as the US went up against Australia for the gold medal. The two teams remained close throughout the whole four kilometres, but the US maintained the edge at each split to win by four hundredths of a second. New Zealand took bronze after a strong looking Italy fractured in the final laps.

Action will resume on Friday with the men’s and women’s sprint competitions, the women’s omnium, the men’s points race and the men’s individual pursuit.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:51.503 Sam Welsford Cameron Meyer Alexander Porter Nicholas Yallouris 2 New Zealand 0:03:53.979 Regan Gough Pieter Bulling Dylan Kennett Nicholas Kergozou 3 Italy 0:03:56.935 Simone Consonni Liam Bertazzo Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon 4 Great Britain 0:03:58.566 Mark Stewart Steven Burke Kian Emadi Oliver Wood

Women's Team Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:19.413 Kelly Catlin Chloe Dygert Kimberly Geist Jennifer Valente 2 Australia 0:04:19.830 Amy Cure Ashlee Ankudinoff Alexandra Manly Rebecca Wiasak 3 New Zealand 0:04:21.778 Racquel Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Kirstie James Jaime Nielsen 4 Italy 0:04:26.562 Elisa Balsamo Simona Frapporti Francesca Pattaro Silvia Valsecchi

Men's Scratch Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Adrian Teklinski (Poland) 2 Lucas Liss (Germany) 3 Christopher Latham (Great Britain) 4 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) 5 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 6 Morgan Kneisky (France) 7 Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America) 8 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 9 Robbe Ghys (Belgium) 10 Francesco Castegnaro (Italy) 11 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 12 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 13 Andreas Muller (Austria) 14 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 15 Martin Blaha (Czech Republic) 16 Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan) 17 Filip Taragel (Slovakia) 18 Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mexico) 19 Felix English (Ireland) 20 Joao Matias (Portugal) 21 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 22 Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine) 23 Alexander Porter (Australia)

Men's Keirin Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 3 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 5 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 6 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 7 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 8 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 9 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 10 Francois Pervis (France) 11 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 12 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.724 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.764 3 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:10.816 4 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:10.826 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.937 6 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.945 7 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 0:00:10.962 8 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:10.967 9 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.975 10 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.012 11 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:11.044 12 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:11.062 13 Holly Takos (Australia) 0:00:11.075 14 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 0:00:11.106 15 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:11.147 16 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.151 17 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.169 18 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.176 19 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:11.209 20 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 0:00:11.239 21 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 0:00:11.248 22 Won Gyeong Kim (Korea) 0:00:11.253 23 Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:11.255 24 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:11.336 25 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:11.397 26 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:11.569 27 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:11.761 28 Deborah Deborah (India) 0:00:11.807 29 Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.832

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QB) New Zealand 0:04:20.171 Michaela Drummond Racquel Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen 2 France 0:04:26.434 Elise Delzenne Laurie Berthon Marion Borras Coralie Demay

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:21.681 Elinor Barker Eleanor Dickinson Manon Lloyd Emily Nelson 2 Poland 0:04:33.237 Daria Pikulik Natalia Rutkowska Justyna Kaczkowska Nikola Rozynska

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QG) Australia 0:04:20.041 Amy Cure Ashlee Ankudinoff Alexandra Manly Rebecca Wiasak 2 Canada 0:04:22.446 Jasmin Duehring Laura Brown Annie Foreman-Mackey Kirsti Lay

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 (QG) United States 0:04:18.716 Kelly Catlin Chloe Dygert Kimberly Geist Jennifer Valente 2 (QB) Italy 0:04:19.958 Elisa Balsamo Simona Frapporti Tatiana Ita Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Deborah Deborah (India)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 2 Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 2 Holly Takos (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kate O'brien (Canada) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 2 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mathilde Gros (France) 2 Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Mathilde Gros (France)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Francois Pervis (France) 3 Lewis Oliva (Great Britain) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 5 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 6 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 7 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 3 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 4 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 5 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 6 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 7 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 3 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 4 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Quentin Lafargue (France) 6 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 7 David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 3 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 4 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 5 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 6 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 7 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Quentin Lafargue (France) 3 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 4 Lewis Oliva (Great Britain) 5 Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marc Jurczyk (Germany) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 3 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 4 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 5 David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 2 Maximilian Dornbach (Germany) 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago) 4 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 5 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 3 Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan) 4 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 5 Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 3 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 5 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 6 Joachim Eilers (Germany)