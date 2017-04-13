Trending

Australian men, US women defend team pursuit titles

Awang claims men's keirin, Teklinski wins scratch race

Image 1 of 12

Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) beat out Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) to move on to the sprint semifinal

Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) beat out Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) to move on to the sprint semifinal
Image 2 of 12

Australia celebrate their team pursuit win

Australia celebrate their team pursuit win
Image 3 of 12

Chloe Dygert, Jen Valente, Kelly Caitlin and Kim Geist with the team pursuit gold

Chloe Dygert, Jen Valente, Kelly Caitlin and Kim Geist with the team pursuit gold
Image 4 of 12

The USA women defend their team pursuit title

The USA women defend their team pursuit title
Image 5 of 12

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his keirin world title

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his keirin world title
Image 6 of 12

Lucas Liss, Adrian Teklinsky and Christopher Latham on the scratch race podium

Lucas Liss, Adrian Teklinsky and Christopher Latham on the scratch race podium
Image 7 of 12

Australia celebrate their team pursuit title

Australia celebrate their team pursuit title
Image 8 of 12

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) wins the men's keirin final

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) wins the men's keirin final
Image 9 of 12

Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title

Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title
Image 10 of 12

Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title

Adrian Teklinksy (Poland) celebrates his scratch race world title
Image 11 of 12

The men's keirin

The men's keirin
Image 12 of 12

Sam Welsford celebrates Australia's team pursuit victory

Sam Welsford celebrates Australia's team pursuit victory

The second day of action at the Track World Championships in Hong Kong saw some surprises with Poland’s Adrian Teklinsky launching a daring attack to win the scratch race, while crowd favourite Azizulhasni Awang won gold in the Keirin after 10 years of trying. In the women’s sprint, Kaarle McCulloch tumbled out of the competition in the quarterfinals after being beaten by home rider Wai Sze Lee in two straight bouts.

There were some less surprising results in the team pursuit competitions as defending champions USA bettered Australia in the women’s competition, while the Australian men smashed the competition to take gold.

Australia led the way from the opening rounds of the competition, coming close to the world record in qualifying on day one. They were somewhat slower in round one, but it was more than enough to beat a labouring France and put them into the gold medal ride against New Zealand. Cameron Meyer sat out the round one race but was brought back in for the final, which proved to be a good decision as Australia beat New Zealand by two seconds. Italy bettered Great Britain to take the bronze medal.

Splitting the men’s team pursuit final and the men’s scratch race was the quarter finals of the women’s sprint. All four heats went down in two duels and all but one went as expected. Kristina Vogel, Simona Krupeckaite and Stephanie Morton won their efforts but Lee upset the formbook to topple McCulloch for a semi-final spot.

The 15km scratch race was aggressive from the start, but it wasn’t until Teklinski tried his luck with six laps to go that anybody got a serious gap on the peloton. Teklinski got an immediate gap and stretched it out to half a lap in no time. The chase organised behind, but that initial advantage proved to be sufficient to make him the new world champion. A last ditch push from Lucas Liss (Germany) saw him take silver, while Chris Latham (Great Britain) nipped in to take the final podium spot.

Awang also made use of the element of surprise when he launched his sprint earlier than anyone in the men’s Keirin; he even pulled a wheelie as he dived for the line. Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata took second, while the Czech Republic’s Tomas Babek rounded out the podium. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer had been the overwhelming favourite for the title but could only manage fourth place after getting boxed in. Defending champion Joachim Eilers and Francois Pervis missed out on the final after they were both relegated in their respective second round heats for ‘irregular movement’.

The final medal of the day was up for grabs in the women’s team pursuit as the US went up against Australia for the gold medal. The two teams remained close throughout the whole four kilometres, but the US maintained the edge at each split to win by four hundredths of a second. New Zealand took bronze after a strong looking Italy fractured in the final laps.

Action will resume on Friday with the men’s and women’s sprint competitions, the women’s omnium, the men’s points race and the men’s individual pursuit.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:51.503
Sam Welsford
Cameron Meyer
Alexander Porter
Nicholas Yallouris
2New Zealand0:03:53.979
Regan Gough
Pieter Bulling
Dylan Kennett
Nicholas Kergozou
3Italy0:03:56.935
Simone Consonni
Liam Bertazzo
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
4Great Britain0:03:58.566
Mark Stewart
Steven Burke
Kian Emadi
Oliver Wood

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:19.413
Kelly Catlin
Chloe Dygert
Kimberly Geist
Jennifer Valente
2Australia0:04:19.830
Amy Cure
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Alexandra Manly
Rebecca Wiasak
3New Zealand0:04:21.778
Racquel Sheath
Rushlee Buchanan
Kirstie James
Jaime Nielsen
4Italy0:04:26.562
Elisa Balsamo
Simona Frapporti
Francesca Pattaro
Silvia Valsecchi

Men's Scratch Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
2Lucas Liss (Germany)
3Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
4Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands)
5Gael Suter (Switzerland)
6Morgan Kneisky (France)
7Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America)
8Christos Volikakis (Greece)
9Robbe Ghys (Belgium)
10Francesco Castegnaro (Italy)
11Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
12Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
13Andreas Muller (Austria)
14Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
15Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)
16Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
17Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
18Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (Mexico)
19Felix English (Ireland)
20Joao Matias (Portugal)
21Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
22Taras Shevchuk (Ukraine)
23Alexander Porter (Australia)

Men's Keirin Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
3Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
5Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
6Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
7Joachim Eilers (Germany)
8Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
9Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
10Francois Pervis (France)
11Sam Webster (New Zealand)
12Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.724
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:10.764
3Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:10.816
4Mathilde Gros (France)0:00:10.826
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:10.937
6Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:10.945
7Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)0:00:10.962
8Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:10.967
9Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:10.975
10Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:11.012
11Liubov Basova (Ukraine)0:00:11.044
12Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:11.062
13Holly Takos (Australia)0:00:11.075
14Kate O'Brien (Canada)0:00:11.106
15Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.147
16Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:11.151
17Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.169
18Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:11.176
19Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)0:00:11.209
20Hyejin Lee (Korea)0:00:11.239
21Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)0:00:11.248
22Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:11.253
23Emma Hinze (Germany)0:00:11.255
24Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:11.336
25Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:11.397
26Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:11.569
27Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:11.761
28Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:11.807
29Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.832

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QB)New Zealand0:04:20.171
Michaela Drummond
Racquel Sheath
Rushlee Buchanan
Jaime Nielsen
2France0:04:26.434
Elise Delzenne
Laurie Berthon
Marion Borras
Coralie Demay

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:21.681
Elinor Barker
Eleanor Dickinson
Manon Lloyd
Emily Nelson
2Poland0:04:33.237
Daria Pikulik
Natalia Rutkowska
Justyna Kaczkowska
Nikola Rozynska

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QG)Australia0:04:20.041
Amy Cure
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Alexandra Manly
Rebecca Wiasak
2Canada0:04:22.446
Jasmin Duehring
Laura Brown
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Kirsti Lay

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 (QG)United States0:04:18.716
Kelly Catlin
Chloe Dygert
Kimberly Geist
Jennifer Valente
2 (QB)Italy0:04:19.958
Elisa Balsamo
Simona Frapporti
Tatiana Ita Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Deborah Deborah (India)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
2Emma Hinze (Germany)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Won Gyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Korea)
2Holly Takos (Australia)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate O'brien (Canada)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
2Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals, Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Hyejin Lee (Korea)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Mathilde Gros (France)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Francois Pervis (France)
3Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
4Joachim Eilers (Germany)
5Hugo Barrette (Canada)
6Zac Williams (New Zealand)
7Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
3Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
4Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
5Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
6Francesco Ceci (Italy)
7Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
3Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
4Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
5Quentin Lafargue (France)
6Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
7David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
3Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
4Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
5Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
6Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
7Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Quentin Lafargue (France)
3Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
4Lewis Oliva (Great Britain)
5Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
3Zac Williams (New Zealand)
4Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
5David Sojka (Czech Republic)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
2Maximilian Dornbach (Germany)
3Kwesi Browne (Trinidad and Tobago)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)
5Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechages, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
3Sergii Omelchenko (Azerbaijan)
4Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
5Yudai Nitta (Japan)

Men's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
3Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Sam Webster (New Zealand)
5Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
6Joachim Eilers (Germany)

Men's Keirin Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
2Marc Jurczyk (Germany)
3Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
4Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
5Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
6Francois Pervis (France)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews