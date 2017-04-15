Trending

Track Worlds: Dygert dominant in pursuit, Dmitriev finally sprint champion

Benjamin wins Omnium and Shmeleva takes 500m TT title

Image 1 of 43

Aaron Gate of New Zealand competes in Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2\4 on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Aaron Gate of New Zealand competes in Men's Omnium, Tempo Race 2\4 on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 2 of 43

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates his win in the men's sprint at the 2017 UCI Track Worlds

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates his win in the men's sprint at the 2017 UCI Track Worlds
Image 3 of 43

Chloe Dygert celebrates her win in the women's individual pursuit

Chloe Dygert celebrates her win in the women's individual pursuit
Image 4 of 43

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates his win in the men's sprint at the 2017 UCI Track Worlds

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates his win in the men's sprint at the 2017 UCI Track Worlds
Image 5 of 43

Russia's Denis Dmitriev (C/L) and Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (C/R) compete in the men's sprint final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Russia's Denis Dmitriev (C/L) and Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen (C/R) compete in the men's sprint final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 6 of 43

Image 7 of 43

Katy Marchant from Great Britain competes during the women 500m time rial qualifying heats at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Katy Marchant from Great Britain competes during the women 500m time rial qualifying heats at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 8 of 43

Yuli Verdugo Osuna of Mexico competes in Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Yuli Verdugo Osuna of Mexico competes in Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 9 of 43

Image 10 of 43

Yuli Verdugo Osuna of Mexico competes in Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Yuli Verdugo Osuna of Mexico competes in Women's 500m Time Trial Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 11 of 43

Britains Ryan Owens competes in the Men's Sprint Finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong

Britains Ryan Owens competes in the Men's Sprint Finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong
Image 12 of 43

Matthew Glaetzer of Australia (R) competes with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell in the men's sprint quarter-finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Matthew Glaetzer of Australia (R) competes with New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell in the men's sprint quarter-finals at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 13 of 43

Katie Archibald of Great Britain and Anna Turvey of Ireland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Katie Archibald of Great Britain and Anna Turvey of Ireland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 14 of 43

Anna Turvey of Ireland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Anna Turvey of Ireland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 15 of 43

Justyna Kaczkowska of Poland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Justyna Kaczkowska of Poland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 16 of 43

Justyna Kaczkowska of Poland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Justyna Kaczkowska of Poland competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 17 of 43

Francesca Pattaro of Italy competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Francesca Pattaro of Italy competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 18 of 43

Elise Delzenne of France competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Elise Delzenne of France competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 19 of 43

Rebecca Wiasak of Australia competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Rebecca Wiasak of Australia competes in Women's Individual Pusuit Qualifying on Day 4 in 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships
Image 20 of 43

Chloe Dygert on her way to winning gold in the individual pursuit at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships

Chloe Dygert on her way to winning gold in the individual pursuit at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships
Image 21 of 43

Colombia's Martha Bayona Pineda competes during the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Colombia's Martha Bayona Pineda competes during the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 22 of 43

Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain (2L) competes in the Men's Ominum Points Race 4/4 on day four of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain (2L) competes in the Men's Ominum Points Race 4/4 on day four of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 23 of 43

Russia's Anastasiia Voinova prepares to compete in the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Russia's Anastasiia Voinova prepares to compete in the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 24 of 43

Belgium's Lindsay de Vylder sits on the side after crashing during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome

Belgium's Lindsay de Vylder sits on the side after crashing during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 25 of 43

Competitors take part during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Competitors take part during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 26 of 43

Poland's Szymon Sajnok lies on the track after crashing during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome

Poland's Szymon Sajnok lies on the track after crashing during the men's omnium elimination race 3/4 at the Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 27 of 43

Gold medallist Daria Shmeleva of Russia poses with silver medallist Miriam Welte of Germany (L) and bronze medallist Anastasiia Voinova of Russia on the podium after the final of the women's 500m time trial

Gold medallist Daria Shmeleva of Russia poses with silver medallist Miriam Welte of Germany (L) and bronze medallist Anastasiia Voinova of Russia on the podium after the final of the women's 500m time trial
Image 28 of 43

Competitors take part during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Competitors take part during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 29 of 43

Mexico's Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez and Sofia Arreola Navarro compete during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Mexico's Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez and Sofia Arreola Navarro compete during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 30 of 43

Poland's Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj compete during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Poland's Daria Pikulik and Nikol Plosaj compete during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 31 of 43

Italy's Maria Giulia Confalonieri prepares to compete in the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Italy's Maria Giulia Confalonieri prepares to compete in the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 32 of 43

Chloe Dygert and Sarah Hammer celebrate Dygert's first rainbow jersey in the individual pursuit

Chloe Dygert and Sarah Hammer celebrate Dygert's first rainbow jersey in the individual pursuit
Image 33 of 43

Chloe Dygert celebrates winning the individual pursuit rainbow jersey

Chloe Dygert celebrates winning the individual pursuit rainbow jersey
Image 34 of 43

Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates winning in the Women's Individual Pursuit's prize ceremony

Chloe Dygert of USA celebrates winning in the Women's Individual Pursuit's prize ceremony
Image 35 of 43

Cyclocross Nationals

Cyclocross Nationals
Image 36 of 43

Gold medallist France's Benjamin Thomas (C) is flanked by Silver medallist New Zealand's Aaron Gate (L) and Bronze medallist Spain's Albert Torres Barcelo (R) as they pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's Omnium at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Gold medallist France's Benjamin Thomas (C) is flanked by Silver medallist New Zealand's Aaron Gate (L) and Bronze medallist Spain's Albert Torres Barcelo (R) as they pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's Omnium at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 37 of 43

Germany's Miriam Welte reacts after the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome

Germany's Miriam Welte reacts after the final of the women's 500m time trial at the Hong Kong Velodrome
Image 38 of 43

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (R) celebrates with teammate Jolien D'hoore after winning the Women's Madison on day four of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (R) celebrates with teammate Jolien D'hoore after winning the Women's Madison on day four of the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 39 of 43

Chloe Dygert en route to winning the individual pursuit at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships

Chloe Dygert en route to winning the individual pursuit at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships
Image 40 of 43

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (R) and Jolien D'Hoore sling each other during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (R) and Jolien D'Hoore sling each other during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 41 of 43

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (L) and Jolien D'Hoore sling each other during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky (L) and Jolien D'Hoore sling each other during the women's madison final at the Hong Kong Velodrome during the Track Cycling World Championships
Image 42 of 43

Russia's Denis Dmitriev (L) competes for the gold medal in the men's sprint final with Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Russia's Denis Dmitriev (L) competes for the gold medal in the men's sprint final with Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships
Image 43 of 43

Benjamin Thomas of France celebrates after victory in the Men's Ominum Points Race

Benjamin Thomas of France celebrates after victory in the Men's Ominum Points Race

Day four of the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong saw history made with Belgium crowned the first world champions of the women’s madison. Russia dominated the sprint events with victory in the men’s individual sprint, and gold and bronze in the women’s 500-meter time trial.

Chloe Dygert (USA) showed that she is a force to be reckoned with after blasting to victory in the women’s individual pursuit, while France’s Benjamin Thomas scored a hard-won victory in a tense finale to the men’s omnium.

The first medals of the day were awarded in the women’s 500 metre time trial. Two-time defending champion Anastasiis Voinova set the benchmark in qualifying during the morning session, but it was her teammate Daria Shmeleva who dug deep to improve her time on the effort that mattered to win the gold medal, while Voinova claimed third. It is Shmeleva’s second gold of the competition after winning the team sprint with Voinova earlier in the week. Germany’s Miriam Welte, who failed to medal last season, slotted herself between the two Russians in the silver medal position.

After Archibald won the women’s omnium on day three, it was the turn of the male endurance riders to test their form in the new four-event competition. None of last year’s medallists were on the start line but that wouldn’t stop it from being a thrilling battle between the field. Spain’s Albert Torres set his stall out early with victory in the opening round of the scratch race and second in the following tempo race. After a disappointing start, Aaron Gate put himself back in the game by beating Torres in the tempo event.

Following the tempo, the omnium took a break until they picked things up again with the elimination race in the evening session. It would be a crash packed return to action for the peloton, for Poland’s Szymon Sajnok in particular who hit the deck twice during the competition, dropping him down the standings overall. Gate was another big loser, finishing just 10th, while Australia’s Sam Welsford put on a good show to take the maximum points.

The points race would once again prove the decider, and after losing out in the elimination race, Gate took the event by the horns and attacked whenever he could. Gate looked like he might just make the jump from fifth up to first, and even had some help from Welsford, but the ever-consistent Thomas – who had begun the final event in second place – launched a long-range sprint on the final lap to take enough points to seal victory by just two points. Gate had to settle for second place, while Torres dropped from first ahead of the points race to third place. Gate and Welsford would later be given a warning from the commissaires for collusion.

Fresh from the taste of gold in the team pursuit, Dygert added another chuck of metal to her cabnet with success in the individual competition. Dygert had come within fractions of a second of setting the world record in qualifying, missing it by a little over half a second. While she went two seconds slower in the gold medal ride, it was more than enough to see-off Ashlee Ankudinoff to claim victory. Kelly Catlin made it a second medal for the USA when she beat defending champion Rebecca Wiasak for the bronze medal.

The women’s madison made its debut at the World Championships on day four and it was as action packed as could be expected. There were some early crashes, with Australia’s Alexandra Manly coming down hard twice after complications in the change. Despite the crashes, Manly and her teammate Amy Cure were consistently in the mix for the points. Great Britain set their stall out early by taking the full five points on the first sprint but Belgium came back strong, winning four of the 12 sprints, including the crucial final lap.

The pairing of Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’hoore won by 10 points over the British duo Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson. It would have been more but Belgium were relegated in sprint 10 after Kopecky moved into the sprinters line and forced Barker off the track. A battered and bruised Australia took the final spot on the podium.

In the men’s sprint, Matthew Glaetzer and Max Niederlag found themselves dumped out of the quarterfinals after they were both relegated for irregular movement. That was good news for Britain’s Ryan Owens and New Zealand’s Ethan Mitchell, who progressed into the semi-finals. They would both be beaten and Mitchell got the bettering of Owens to take the bronze.

For the gold medal, Denis Dmitriev went up against the young Dutchman Harrie Levreysen. After a close call last year against Jason Kenny, this would be Dmitriev’s best chance at a world title in some time. The Russian did not need to be asked twice and claimed the gold medal in two straightforward competitions.

Full Results

Women's 500m time trial - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:33.325
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.419
3Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.450
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)0:00:33.647
5Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:33.732
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:34.153
7Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.209
8Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:34.276
9Kyra Lamberink (Netherlands)0:00:34.329
10Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)0:00:34.331
11Olena Starikova (Ukraine)0:00:34.337
12Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:34.375
13Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:34.659
14Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:34.693
15Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:34.774
16Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:34.822
17Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)0:00:34.859
18Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)0:00:34.975
19Tatiana Kiseleva (Russian Federation)0:00:35.638
20Deborah Deborah (India)0:00:35.841
21Wing Yu Ma (Hong Kong)0:00:37.128

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
2Benjamin Thomas (France)
3Simone Consonni (Italy)
4Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
5Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
6Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
7Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
8Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan)-1
9Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)-1
10Sam Welsford (Australia)-1
11Casper Pedersen (Denmark)-1
12Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)-1
13Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)-1
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)-1
15Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)-1
16Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)-1
17Gael Suter (Switzerland)-1
18Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)-1
19Viktor Manakov (Russia)-1
20Christopher Latham (Great Britain)-1
21Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mexico)-1

Men's Sprint - Quarterfinal - Heat 1, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.350
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:00.776

Heat 1, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.148
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:00.061

Heat 2, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:10.292
2Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:00.096

Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.169
2Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.014

Heat 2, Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
2Max Niederlag (Germany)Relegated

Heat 3, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:10.225
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.677

Heat 3, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:10.274
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.004

Heat 4, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:10.329
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.049

Heat 4, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:10.053
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:00.062

Heat 4, Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)Relegated

Men's Omnium - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand)43pts
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)40
3Szymon Sajnok (Poland)25
4Casper Pedersen (Denmark)25
5Roy Eefting (Netherlands)24
6Benjamin Thomas (France)23
7Maximilian Beyer (Germany)22
8Gael Suter (Switzerland)22
9Sam Welsford (Australia)22
10Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)21
11Viktor Manakov (Russia)21
12Simone Consonni (Italy)21
13Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)21
14Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)21
15Sanghoon Park (Korea)3
16Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan)2
17Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
18Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mexico)
19Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
20Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
21Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)

Women's 500m time trial - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:33.282
2Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.382
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:33.454
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)0:00:33.723
5Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)0:00:33.855
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:34.291
7Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.489
8Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:34.526

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Welsford (Australia)
2Simone Consonni (Italy)
3Benjamin Thomas (France)
4Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
5Maximilian Beyer (Germany)
6Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
7Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
8Gael Suter (Switzerland)
9Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
10Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
11Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan)
12Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
13Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
14Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
15Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
16Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mexico)
17Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
18Sanghoon Park (Korea)
19Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
20Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
21Viktor Manakov (Russia)

Women's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium44pts
Lotte Kopecky
Jolien D'hoore
2Great Britain34pts
Elinor Barker
Emily Nelson
3Australia25pts
Amy Cure
Alexandra Manly
4New Zealand15pts
Racquel Sheath
Michaela Drummond
5Italy14pts
Maria Giulia Confalnieri
Rachele Barbieri
6France5pts
Coralie Demay
Laurie Berthon
7Mexico5pts
Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez
Sofia Arreola Navarro
8United States1
Kimberly Zubris
Kimberly Geist
9Russia
Mariia Averina
Diana Klimova
10Ireland
Lydia Gurley
Lydia Boylan
11Hong Kong-20
Zhaojuan Meng
Yao Pang
7UkraineDNF
Anna Nahirna
Oksana Kliachina
10Czech RepublicDNF
Jarmila Machacova
Lucie Hochmann
12BelarusDNF
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivovarova
13PolandDNF
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
16CanadaDNS
Laura Brown
Stephanie Roorda

Men's Sprint - Semi-final - Heat 1, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.077
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.197

Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.156
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:00.154

Heat 2, Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:10.193
2Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.066

Heat 2, Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:10.226
2Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.080

Women's Individual Pursuit - Gold Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (United States Of America)0:03:24.641
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)0:03:31.784

Bronze Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Kelly Catlin (United States Of America)0:03:30.365
4Rebecca Wiasak (Australia)0:03:31.173

Men's Sprint - Gold Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.108
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:00.201

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.156
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:00.179

Men's Sprint - Bronze Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:09.949
2Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.526

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:10.165
2Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:00.255

Men's Omnium - Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France)149pts
2Aaron Gate (New Zealand)147
3Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)138
4Simone Consonni (Italy)121
5Roy Eefting (Netherlands)119
6Casper Pedersen (Denmark)99
7Sam Welsford (Australia)94
8Szymon Sajnok (Poland)85
9Maximilian Beyer (Germany)78
10Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)77
11Gael Suter (Switzerland)60
12Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)58
13Sultanmurat Miraliyev (Kazakhstan)36
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)32
15Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)28
16Viktor Manakov (Russia)27
17Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)25
18Christopher Latham (Great Britain)22
19Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)21
20Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)8
21Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mexico)

 

