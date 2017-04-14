Image 1 of 11 Theo Bos (Netherlands) Image 2 of 11 Australian Cameron Meyer with the gold in the points race over Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) and Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) Image 3 of 11 Kristina Vogel (Germany) against Stephanie Morton (Australia) in the sprint final Image 4 of 11 Jordan Kerby is congratulated by fellow world champion Cameron Meyer Image 5 of 11 Cameron Meyer (Australia) Image 6 of 11 A crash in the women's omnium took out Steph Roorda Image 7 of 11 Cameron Meyer (Australia) wins the points race Image 8 of 11 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) leads Adam Jamieson (Canada) in the men's points race Image 9 of 11 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) at the front in the women's omnium Image 10 of 11 The women's Omnium action Image 11 of 11 Amy Cure (Australia) heads the field in the women's omnium

Australia continued their domination of the 2017 Track World Championships with two more gold medals to add to their pot, a silver and two bronzes on day three. Germany and Great Britain claimed their first golds of the competition in the sprint and the omnium, respectively.

The third day of action on the boards of the Hong Kong Velodrome Park was a stop-start affair, with a number of technical issues and crashes leaving the competitions over 30 minutes behind schedule. Cameron Meyer's performance in the points race was much slicker as the Australian romped to his second gold medal. There were a number of attempts to nudge him off the top spot but Meyer never looked out of his comfort zone and even went on to take a lap on his own.

Meyer, who almost retired from racing last year, went on to win by 36 points. Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) made a late surge to put himself into second place, equal on points with Wojeciech Pszczolarski (Poland), by virtue of his finishing position.

The first outing of the new-look omnium filled the schedule on day three with the women's competition. Katie Archibald got off to a commanding start in the morning session, winning the scratch and tempo races. A crash in the elimination race meant a brief neutralisation while the injured riders were looked after. In the end, Amy Cure beat Kirsten Wild for maximum points to draw level with Archibald ahead of the final competition. Wild was close behind, and with plenty on offer in the points race, there was a huge battle for the sprints.

Archibald held tight, though, to take the title. Cure initially looked like she had taken silver but was relegated to third "for irregular movement to prevent her opponent from passing." She was bumped down to bronze while Wild stepped up to take the silver medal.

Australia managed two spots on the podium in the men's individual pursuit, with Jordan Kerby taking gold and Kelland O'Brien claiming the bronze. Filippo Ganna was the silver medal Italian filling in the Australian sandwich. Kerby blew the competition away in the qualification round, and the victory looked like it might be a formality. Kerby and Ganna were well into their battle for the gold when, inexplicably, the starter gun went off.

Ganna sat up, but Kerby continued, only stopping when the gun went off another time. The two riders had a long, tense wait for the race to restart as the coaches and jury discussed the problem between them. Eventually, it transpired that there was a problem with the timing box and it was only once that was sorted that they could resume. Kerby was not put off by the delay in proceedings, however, and beat Ganna to the title by four seconds.

More delays were to be had in the women's sprint finals, in the gold medal match-up between Stephanie Morton and Kristina Vogel. A two-time individual sprint champion and last year's bronze medallist, Vogel made the final by beating Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze in two heats. It almost went to three when Vogel deviated from the sprinter's line, but she escaped with just a warning. Morton had to go to three to get past Simone Krupeckaite, after losing the first contest to the Lithuanian.

The women's individual sprint was the last of the medals to be decided with the points race of the women's omnium between race one and two. Already around 20 minutes behind schedule due to the earlier delays, race one had to be re-run after a problem for Morton. Just as the two riders were winding up for the sprint, Morton sat up. She seemed to indicate that there had been a problem with one of the wheels but her mechanics couldn't find any issues. It was only when one of them took a trip around the track that they found a small piece of debris near the inside of the track, which they believed Morton had ridden over. Whatever the problem was, Morton was allowed to have another go, but she was resoundingly beaten by Vogel, who would cleanly best her in race two to claim the sprint title for the third time in her career.

Full Results

Men's Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 76 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 40 3 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 40 4 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 34 5 Regan Gough (New Zealand) 24 6 Morgan Kneisky (France) 16 7 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 11 8 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 9 9 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 8 10 Mark Downey (Ireland) 6 11 Nikita Panassenko (Kazakhstan) 4 12 Andreas Graf (Austria) 4 13 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 3 14 Lucas Liss (Germany) 3 15 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 2 16 Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation) 1 17 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 1 18 Martin Blaha (Czech Republic) 19 Joao Matias (Portugal) -17 20 Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America) -20 21 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) -38 22 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) -40 DNF Adam Jamieson (Canada) DNF Takuto Kurabayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprint Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 123 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 115 3 Amy Cure (Australia) 115 4 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 110 5 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 102 6 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 96 7 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 87 8 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 76 9 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 76 10 Roxane Fournier (France) 72 11 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 67 12 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 56 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 56 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 55 15 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 49 16 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 46 17 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 39 18 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 23 19 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 18 20 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 11 21 Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei) 3 DNF Stephanie Roorda (Canada)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Australia) 0:04:17.068 2 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:21.299 3 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 0:04:16.909 4 Corentin Ermenault (France) 0:04:19.436

Women's Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 2 Amy Cure (Australia) 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 4 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 5 Roxane Fournier (France) 6 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 7 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 8 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 9 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 10 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 11 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 12 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 13 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 14 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 15 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 16 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 17 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 18 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 19 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 20 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 21 Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei) REL Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)

Women's Omnium Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 24 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 23 3 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 23 4 Amy Cure (Australia) 22 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 22 6 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 22 7 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 21 8 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 20 9 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 20 10 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 7 11 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 1 12 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 1 13 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 1 14 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 15 Roxane Fournier (France) 16 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 17 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 18 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 19 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 20 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 21 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 22 Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Omnium Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amy Cure (Australia) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 4 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 5 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 6 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 7 Roxane Fournier (France) 8 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 9 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 10 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 11 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 12 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 13 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 14 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 15 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 16 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 17 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 18 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 19 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 20 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 21 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 22 Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Omnium Standings after 3 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Australia) 112 pts 2 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 112 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 106 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 96 5 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 90 6 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 84 7 Roxane Fournier (France) 72 8 Michaela Drummond (New Zealand) 72 9 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 68 10 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 56 11 Lydia Boylan (Ireland) 54 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 52 13 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 50 14 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) 50 15 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 40 16 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 39 17 Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 38 18 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 23 19 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 20 20 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 18 21 Tatjana Paller (Germany) 11 22 Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei) 3

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Kerby (Australia) 0:04:12.172 2 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:04:14.647 3 Kelland O'Brien (Australia) 0:04:15.794 4 Corentin Ermenault (France) 0:04:17.543 5 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 0:04:19.185 6 Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) 0:04:19.250 7 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 0:04:19.411 8 Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands) 0:04:19.621 9 Kersten Thiele (Germany) 0:04:20.052 10 Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus) 0:04:20.363 11 Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand) 0:04:21.333 12 Szymon Sajnok (Poland) 0:04:21.914 13 Matthew Bostock (Great Britain) 0:04:22.122 14 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) 0:04:22.664 15 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 0:04:23.136 16 Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands) 0:04:23.843 17 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 0:04:24.561 18 Thomas Denis (France) 0:04:24.577 19 Jay Lamoureux (Canada) 0:04:25.042 20 Louis Pijourlet (France) 0:04:26.047 21 Jasper Frahm (Germany) 0:04:26.078 22 Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain) 0:04:28.997 23 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:04:29.154 24 Carloalberto Giordani (Italy) 0:04:32.045 25 Shunsuke Imamura (Japan) 0:04:35.093 26 Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:35.233

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 0:00:09.645 2 Max Niederlag (Germany) 0:00:09.665 3 Sebastien Vigier (France) 0:00:09.753 4 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 0:00:09.767 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:09.815 6 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 0:00:09.832 7 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 0:00:09.865 8 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 0:00:09.870 9 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:09.879 10 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 0:00:09.892 11 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 0:00:09.895 12 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 0:00:09.911 13 Francois Pervis (France) 0:00:09.948 14 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 0:00:09.958 15 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:09.969 16 Patrick Constable (Australia) 0:00:09.975 17 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:09.982 18 Chao Xu (People's Republic of China) 0:00:09.991 19 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:09.996 20 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.003 21 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) 0:00:10.005 22 Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname) 0:00:10.038 23 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 0:00:10.057 24 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 0:00:10.061 25 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 0:00:10.083 26 Eric Engler (Germany) 27 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 0:00:10.084 28 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 0:00:10.105 29 Kirill Samusenko (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.144 30 David Sojka (Czech Republic) 0:00:10.156 31 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 0:00:10.158 32 Diego Andres Pena Daza (Colombia) 0:00:10.427 33 Kwesi Browne TTO 0:00:10.452

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 2 Eric Engler (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 2 Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname) 2 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francois Pervis (France) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 2 Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Patrick Constable (Australia) 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 2 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Max Niederlag (Germany) 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 2 Francois Pervis (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Owens (Great Britain) 2 Hugo Barrette (Canada)