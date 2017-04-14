Meyer nets world title number 8, Archibald claims Omnium gold
Kerby wins individual pursuit, Vogel takes sprint rainbow bands
Day 3: Women's Sprint, Omnium - Men's Keirin, Ind. Pursuit, Points Race
Australia continued their domination of the 2017 Track World Championships with two more gold medals to add to their pot, a silver and two bronzes on day three. Germany and Great Britain claimed their first golds of the competition in the sprint and the omnium, respectively.
The third day of action on the boards of the Hong Kong Velodrome Park was a stop-start affair, with a number of technical issues and crashes leaving the competitions over 30 minutes behind schedule. Cameron Meyer's performance in the points race was much slicker as the Australian romped to his second gold medal. There were a number of attempts to nudge him off the top spot but Meyer never looked out of his comfort zone and even went on to take a lap on his own.
Meyer, who almost retired from racing last year, went on to win by 36 points. Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) made a late surge to put himself into second place, equal on points with Wojeciech Pszczolarski (Poland), by virtue of his finishing position.
The first outing of the new-look omnium filled the schedule on day three with the women's competition. Katie Archibald got off to a commanding start in the morning session, winning the scratch and tempo races. A crash in the elimination race meant a brief neutralisation while the injured riders were looked after. In the end, Amy Cure beat Kirsten Wild for maximum points to draw level with Archibald ahead of the final competition. Wild was close behind, and with plenty on offer in the points race, there was a huge battle for the sprints.
Archibald held tight, though, to take the title. Cure initially looked like she had taken silver but was relegated to third "for irregular movement to prevent her opponent from passing." She was bumped down to bronze while Wild stepped up to take the silver medal.
Australia managed two spots on the podium in the men's individual pursuit, with Jordan Kerby taking gold and Kelland O'Brien claiming the bronze. Filippo Ganna was the silver medal Italian filling in the Australian sandwich. Kerby blew the competition away in the qualification round, and the victory looked like it might be a formality. Kerby and Ganna were well into their battle for the gold when, inexplicably, the starter gun went off.
Ganna sat up, but Kerby continued, only stopping when the gun went off another time. The two riders had a long, tense wait for the race to restart as the coaches and jury discussed the problem between them. Eventually, it transpired that there was a problem with the timing box and it was only once that was sorted that they could resume. Kerby was not put off by the delay in proceedings, however, and beat Ganna to the title by four seconds.
More delays were to be had in the women's sprint finals, in the gold medal match-up between Stephanie Morton and Kristina Vogel. A two-time individual sprint champion and last year's bronze medallist, Vogel made the final by beating Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze in two heats. It almost went to three when Vogel deviated from the sprinter's line, but she escaped with just a warning. Morton had to go to three to get past Simone Krupeckaite, after losing the first contest to the Lithuanian.
The women's individual sprint was the last of the medals to be decided with the points race of the women's omnium between race one and two. Already around 20 minutes behind schedule due to the earlier delays, race one had to be re-run after a problem for Morton. Just as the two riders were winding up for the sprint, Morton sat up. She seemed to indicate that there had been a problem with one of the wheels but her mechanics couldn't find any issues. It was only when one of them took a trip around the track that they found a small piece of debris near the inside of the track, which they believed Morton had ridden over. Whatever the problem was, Morton was allowed to have another go, but she was resoundingly beaten by Vogel, who would cleanly best her in race two to claim the sprint title for the third time in her career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|76
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)
|40
|3
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|40
|4
|Niklas Larsen (Denmark)
|34
|5
|Regan Gough (New Zealand)
|24
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|16
|7
|Mark Stewart (Great Britain)
|11
|8
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|9
|9
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)
|8
|10
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|6
|11
|Nikita Panassenko (Kazakhstan)
|4
|12
|Andreas Graf (Austria)
|4
|13
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|3
|14
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|3
|15
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|2
|16
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)
|1
|17
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)
|1
|18
|Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)
|19
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|-17
|20
|Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America)
|-20
|21
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|-38
|22
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|-40
|DNF
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|DNF
|Takuto Kurabayashi (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|4
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|123
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|115
|3
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|115
|4
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|110
|5
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|102
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|96
|7
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|87
|8
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|76
|9
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|76
|10
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|72
|11
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|67
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|56
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|56
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|55
|15
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|49
|16
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|46
|17
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|39
|18
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|23
|19
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|18
|20
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|11
|21
|Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|DNF
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Australia)
|0:04:17.068
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:04:21.299
|3
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|0:04:16.909
|4
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:04:19.436
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|2
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|5
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|6
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|7
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|9
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|10
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|12
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|14
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|15
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|16
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|17
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|18
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|19
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|20
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|21
|Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
|REL
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|24
|pts
|2
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|23
|3
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|23
|4
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|22
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|22
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|22
|7
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|21
|8
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|20
|9
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|20
|10
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|7
|11
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|1
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|1
|13
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|1
|14
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|15
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|16
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|17
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|19
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|21
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|22
|Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|5
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|6
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|7
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|8
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|9
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|10
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|11
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|12
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|13
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|17
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|18
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|19
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|20
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|21
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|22
|Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|112
|pts
|2
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|112
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|106
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|96
|5
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|90
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
|84
|7
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|72
|8
|Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
|72
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|68
|10
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|56
|11
|Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
|54
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|52
|13
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|50
|14
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|50
|15
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|40
|16
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|39
|17
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|38
|18
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|23
|19
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|20
|20
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|18
|21
|Tatjana Paller (Germany)
|11
|22
|Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Kerby (Australia)
|0:04:12.172
|2
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:04:14.647
|3
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|0:04:15.794
|4
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:04:17.543
|5
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|0:04:19.185
|6
|Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)
|0:04:19.250
|7
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|0:04:19.411
|8
|Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)
|0:04:19.621
|9
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|0:04:20.052
|10
|Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)
|0:04:20.363
|11
|Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)
|0:04:21.333
|12
|Szymon Sajnok (Poland)
|0:04:21.914
|13
|Matthew Bostock (Great Britain)
|0:04:22.122
|14
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|0:04:22.664
|15
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:04:23.136
|16
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)
|0:04:23.843
|17
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|0:04:24.561
|18
|Thomas Denis (France)
|0:04:24.577
|19
|Jay Lamoureux (Canada)
|0:04:25.042
|20
|Louis Pijourlet (France)
|0:04:26.047
|21
|Jasper Frahm (Germany)
|0:04:26.078
|22
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)
|0:04:28.997
|23
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:29.154
|24
|Carloalberto Giordani (Italy)
|0:04:32.045
|25
|Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)
|0:04:35.093
|26
|Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:35.233
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|0:00:09.645
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:09.665
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|0:00:09.753
|4
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|0:00:09.767
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:09.815
|6
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|0:00:09.832
|7
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.865
|8
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|0:00:09.870
|9
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:09.879
|10
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|0:00:09.892
|11
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|0:00:09.895
|12
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:09.911
|13
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:00:09.948
|14
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|0:00:09.958
|15
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.969
|16
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|0:00:09.975
|17
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:09.982
|18
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:09.991
|19
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:09.996
|20
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.003
|21
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|0:00:10.005
|22
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|0:00:10.038
|23
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.057
|24
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.061
|25
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:00:10.083
|26
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|27
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|0:00:10.084
|28
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|0:00:10.105
|29
|Kirill Samusenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.144
|30
|David Sojka (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.156
|31
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|0:00:10.158
|32
|Diego Andres Pena Daza (Colombia)
|0:00:10.427
|33
|Kwesi Browne TTO
|0:00:10.452
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|2
|Eric Engler (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|2
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|2
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francois Pervis (France)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|2
|Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
|2
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Francois Pervis (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy