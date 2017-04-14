Trending

Meyer nets world title number 8, Archibald claims Omnium gold

Kerby wins individual pursuit, Vogel takes sprint rainbow bands

Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Australian Cameron Meyer with the gold in the points race over Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) and Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)

Kristina Vogel (Germany) against Stephanie Morton (Australia) in the sprint final

Jordan Kerby is congratulated by fellow world champion Cameron Meyer

Cameron Meyer (Australia)

A crash in the women's omnium took out Steph Roorda

Cameron Meyer (Australia) wins the points race

Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) leads Adam Jamieson (Canada) in the men's points race

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) at the front in the women's omnium

The women's Omnium action

Amy Cure (Australia) heads the field in the women's omnium

Australia continued their domination of the 2017 Track World Championships with two more gold medals to add to their pot, a silver and two bronzes on day three. Germany and Great Britain claimed their first golds of the competition in the sprint and the omnium, respectively.

The third day of action on the boards of the Hong Kong Velodrome Park was a stop-start affair, with a number of technical issues and crashes leaving the competitions over 30 minutes behind schedule. Cameron Meyer's performance in the points race was much slicker as the Australian romped to his second gold medal. There were a number of attempts to nudge him off the top spot but Meyer never looked out of his comfort zone and even went on to take a lap on his own.

Meyer, who almost retired from racing last year, went on to win by 36 points. Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) made a late surge to put himself into second place, equal on points with Wojeciech Pszczolarski (Poland), by virtue of his finishing position.

The first outing of the new-look omnium filled the schedule on day three with the women's competition. Katie Archibald got off to a commanding start in the morning session, winning the scratch and tempo races. A crash in the elimination race meant a brief neutralisation while the injured riders were looked after. In the end, Amy Cure beat Kirsten Wild for maximum points to draw level with Archibald ahead of the final competition. Wild was close behind, and with plenty on offer in the points race, there was a huge battle for the sprints.

Archibald held tight, though, to take the title. Cure initially looked like she had taken silver but was relegated to third "for irregular movement to prevent her opponent from passing." She was bumped down to bronze while Wild stepped up to take the silver medal.

Australia managed two spots on the podium in the men's individual pursuit, with Jordan Kerby taking gold and Kelland O'Brien claiming the bronze. Filippo Ganna was the silver medal Italian filling in the Australian sandwich. Kerby blew the competition away in the qualification round, and the victory looked like it might be a formality. Kerby and Ganna were well into their battle for the gold when, inexplicably, the starter gun went off.

Ganna sat up, but Kerby continued, only stopping when the gun went off another time. The two riders had a long, tense wait for the race to restart as the coaches and jury discussed the problem between them. Eventually, it transpired that there was a problem with the timing box and it was only once that was sorted that they could resume. Kerby was not put off by the delay in proceedings, however, and beat Ganna to the title by four seconds.

More delays were to be had in the women's sprint finals, in the gold medal match-up between Stephanie Morton and Kristina Vogel. A two-time individual sprint champion and last year's bronze medallist, Vogel made the final by beating Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze in two heats. It almost went to three when Vogel deviated from the sprinter's line, but she escaped with just a warning. Morton had to go to three to get past Simone Krupeckaite, after losing the first contest to the Lithuanian.

The women's individual sprint was the last of the medals to be decided with the points race of the women's omnium between race one and two. Already around 20 minutes behind schedule due to the earlier delays, race one had to be re-run after a problem for Morton. Just as the two riders were winding up for the sprint, Morton sat up. She seemed to indicate that there had been a problem with one of the wheels but her mechanics couldn't find any issues. It was only when one of them took a trip around the track that they found a small piece of debris near the inside of the track, which they believed Morton had ridden over. Whatever the problem was, Morton was allowed to have another go, but she was resoundingly beaten by Vogel, who would cleanly best her in race two to claim the sprint title for the third time in her career.

Full Results

Men's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Australia)76pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)40
3Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)40
4Niklas Larsen (Denmark)34
5Regan Gough (New Zealand)24
6Morgan Kneisky (France)16
7Mark Stewart (Great Britain)11
8Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)9
9Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary)8
10Mark Downey (Ireland)6
11Nikita Panassenko (Kazakhstan)4
12Andreas Graf (Austria)4
13Raman Ramanau (Belarus)3
14Lucas Liss (Germany)3
15Michele Scartezzini (Italy)2
16Dmitrii Strakhov (Russian Federation)1
17Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain)1
18Martin Blaha (Czech Republic)
19Joao Matias (Portugal)-17
20Zachary Kovalcik (United States Of America)-20
21Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)-38
22King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)-40
DNFAdam Jamieson (Canada)
DNFTakuto Kurabayashi (Japan)

Women's Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
4Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Omnium Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)123pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)115
3Amy Cure (Australia)115
4Daria Pikulik (Poland)110
5Sarah Hammer (United States of America)102
6Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)96
7Elisa Balsamo (Italy)87
8Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)76
9Lydia Boylan (Ireland)76
10Roxane Fournier (France)72
11Yumi Kajihara (Japan)67
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)56
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)56
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)55
15Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)49
16Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)46
17Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)39
18Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)23
19Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)18
20Tatjana Paller (Germany)11
21Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)3
DNFStephanie Roorda (Canada)

Men's Individual Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Australia)0:04:17.068
2Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:21.299
3Kelland O'Brien (Australia)0:04:16.909
4Corentin Ermenault (France)0:04:19.436

Women's Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
2Amy Cure (Australia)
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
4Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
5Roxane Fournier (France)
6Daria Pikulik (Poland)
7Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
8Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
9Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
10Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
11Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
12Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
14Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
15Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
16Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
17Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
18Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
19Tatjana Paller (Germany)
20Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
21Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)
RELXiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)

Women's Omnium Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)24pts
2Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)23
3Stephanie Roorda (Canada)23
4Amy Cure (Australia)22
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)22
6Elisa Balsamo (Italy)22
7Yumi Kajihara (Japan)21
8Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)20
9Daria Pikulik (Poland)20
10Lydia Boylan (Ireland)7
11Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)1
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)1
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)1
14Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
15Roxane Fournier (France)
16Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
17Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
18Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
19Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
20Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
21Tatjana Paller (Germany)
22Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amy Cure (Australia)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Daria Pikulik (Poland)
4Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
5Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
6Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
7Roxane Fournier (France)
8Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
9Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
10Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)
11Elisa Balsamo (Italy)
12Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
13Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
14Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
15Lydia Boylan (Ireland)
16Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
17Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
18Tatjana Paller (Germany)
19Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
20Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
21Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
22Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Omnium Standings after 3 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Australia)112pts
2Katie Archibald (Great Britain)112
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)106
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)96
5Daria Pikulik (Poland)90
6Elisa Balsamo (Italy)84
7Roxane Fournier (France)72
8Michaela Drummond (New Zealand)72
9Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)68
10Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)56
11Lydia Boylan (Ireland)54
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)52
13Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)50
14Stephanie Roorda (Canada)50
15Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)40
16Yumi Kajihara (Japan)39
17Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)38
18Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)23
19Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)20
20Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)18
21Tatjana Paller (Germany)11
22Ke Xin Zeng (Chinese Taipei)3

Men's Individual Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Australia)0:04:12.172
2Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:04:14.647
3Kelland O'Brien (Australia)0:04:15.794
4Corentin Ermenault (France)0:04:17.543
5Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)0:04:19.185
6Ivo Oliveira (Portugal)0:04:19.250
7Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)0:04:19.411
8Dion Beukeboom (Netherlands)0:04:19.621
9Kersten Thiele (Germany)0:04:20.052
10Mikhail Shemetau (Belarus)0:04:20.363
11Nicholas Kergozou (New Zealand)0:04:21.333
12Szymon Sajnok (Poland)0:04:21.914
13Matthew Bostock (Great Britain)0:04:22.122
14Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)0:04:22.664
15Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:04:23.136
16Jan Willem Van Schip (Netherlands)0:04:23.843
17Liam Bertazzo (Italy)0:04:24.561
18Thomas Denis (France)0:04:24.577
19Jay Lamoureux (Canada)0:04:25.042
20Louis Pijourlet (France)0:04:26.047
21Jasper Frahm (Germany)0:04:26.078
22Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spain)0:04:28.997
23Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:04:29.154
24Carloalberto Giordani (Italy)0:04:32.045
25Shunsuke Imamura (Japan)0:04:35.093
26Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)0:04:35.233

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)0:00:09.645
2Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:09.665
3Sebastien Vigier (France)0:00:09.753
4Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)0:00:09.767
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:09.815
6Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)0:00:09.832
7Ryan Owens (Great Britain)0:00:09.865
8Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)0:00:09.870
9Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:09.879
10Hugo Barrette (Canada)0:00:09.892
11Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:00:09.895
12Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:09.911
13Francois Pervis (France)0:00:09.948
14Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)0:00:09.958
15Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:00:09.969
16Patrick Constable (Australia)0:00:09.975
17Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)0:00:09.982
18Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)0:00:09.991
19Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:09.996
20Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:00:10.003
21Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)0:00:10.005
22Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)0:00:10.038
23Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.057
24Theo Bos (Netherlands)0:00:10.061
25Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:00:10.083
26Eric Engler (Germany)
27Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)0:00:10.084
28Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)0:00:10.105
29Kirill Samusenko (Russian Federation)0:00:10.144
30David Sojka (Czech Republic)0:00:10.156
31Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)0:00:10.158
32Diego Andres Pena Daza (Colombia)0:00:10.427
33Kwesi Browne TTO0:00:10.452

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
2Eric Engler (Germany)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Canada)
2Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
2Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
2Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francois Pervis (France)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
2Chao Xu (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint 1/16 Final Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Constable (Australia)
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
2Patrick Constable (Australia)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Niederlag (Germany)
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Francois Pervis (France)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Owens (Great Britain)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint 1/8 Final Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Andrii Vynokurov (Ukraine)

 

