Road World Championships - Riders to watch in the under-23 men's individual time trial

The non-elite categories at the UCI Road World Championships are notoriously difficult to predict, and over the past few years, it has been a dark horse claiming the rainbow bands in the under-23 men's time trial.

Few expected Iván Romeo (Spain) to defeat favourites Alec Segaert (Belgium) and Jan Christen (Switzerland) in 2024. The previous year, Lorenzo Milesi (Italy) had surprised Segaert, too. The Belgian was second in 2022 and the outright favourite for Glasgow, but he fell 11 seconds short of victory.

This year, it's Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden) who is the rider to beat. The 22-year-old, who races for Lidl-Trek's development team, was 32 seconds off Romeo's pace in Zürich, winning the silver medal.

With a thinner field in Rwanda, the 31.2km course in Kigali is his to dominate, and he has the form to do so. In the Tour of Denmark, Söderqvist won the time trial stage, beating riders like Mads Pedersen, and finished second overall. The Swedish champion was second in the European Championships under-23 time trial in addition to getting silver at Worlds last year, so he is able to perform under pressure.

Lorenzo Finn (Italy), part of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's pipeline, won the title in the Junior Men's road race at Worlds in Zürich and was fourth in the Tour de l'Avenir final time trial, but that was only 10.3km compared with the 31.2km he'll face in Kigali.

