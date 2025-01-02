'We're not all like Remco' - Junior World Champion Lorenzo Finn explains why he's not rushing to join the WorldTour

By
published

Italian discusses decision not to jump straight to WorldTour and how having an Italian mother and English father aided his pro ambitions

Finn crosses the line in Zurich to win the 2024 junior World Championships road race, 2:05 ahead of second place
Finn crosses the line in Zurich to win the 2024 junior World Championships road race, 2:05 ahead of second place (Image credit: Ed Sykes/SWpix)

Dominating the junior road race at the World Championships in Zurich could hardly fail to get tongues wagging about one of the newest kids on the cycling block and how far he could go, but in fact young Italian Lorenzo Finn is in no rush to join the WorldTour and one day try to reach his maximum potential with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Finn has one more year of high school to complete and is currently set for two years on the German squad's new 'Rookies' development team with a 2027 step-up looking likely. He and team CEO Ralph Denk are hoping he'll become Red Bull's GC star of the future.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.