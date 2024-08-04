Flu, a new bike and a fighting chance at Olympic Games for Uganda's Charles Kagimu

By
published

Gravel racer fights to the finish as last rider over the line after spending nearly 190km on the attack

Charles Kagimu (Uganda) finishes the men's road race at the Paris Olympics
Charles Kagimu (Uganda) finishes the men's road race at the Paris Olympics (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Half an hour after Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) celebrated his historic victory in the Paris Olympic Games road race, Charles Kagimu lit up the arena at the Trocadéro in Paris, rolling in as the last finisher of the 273km race. The crowd were genuinely appreciative of the 25-year-old's scrappy ride in the day's early breakaway and his fight to write his name into history as the first Ugandan Olympic cyclist in 40 years.

Kagimu is no stranger to epic racing, having completed a brutal edition of the Unbound Gravel 200 last year with Team Amani, but the Olympics were another level of intensity with streets packed 10-deep with screaming fans. The atmosphere inspired Kagimu to fight through the major setback of falling seriously ill after the opening ceremony.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.