World Championships elite men's TTT highlights - Video

Having watched the women's Team Sunweb ride to gold medal glory in the team time trial at the Bergen Worlds, the men's Sunweb team followed suit to claim a win against the odds. Since its reintroduction in 2012, the Worlds TTT title had been one by either QuickStep or BMC. However, against the odds Sunweb continued its remarkable season by winning the gold eight seconds ahead of BMC.
Heavy pre-race favourites Team Sky could only manage third at 22 seconds to Sunweb while defending champions QuickStep-Floors finished in fourth.
Sunweb is aiming to continue its gold rush with Tom Dumoulin in the time trial, followed by Michael Matthews in the road race.
