Best of the World Championships gallery

The UCI Road World Championships are over for another year with Richmond playing a successful host 19 years after the first Worlds were held in North America.

In the team time trials, BMC Racing defended its title while Velocio-SRAM won an unprecedented fourth title in what proved to be its last race as a team.

Vasil Kiryienka was an upset victor in the men's time trial ahead of Adriano Malori and Jerome Coppel. In the women's time trial, the focus turned to the bike of choice for Linda Vilusmen who defied team orders to ride a Willier and claimed the gold medal after four previous visits to the podium.

Chloe Dygert and Emma White took gold and silver in the junior women's time trial then doubled up a few days later, repeating the result in the road race. In the junior men's races, Leo Appelt (Germany) was too fast for the American duo of Adrien Costa and Brandon McNulty against the clock. In the road race, Felix Gall (Austria) got the better of France's Clément Bétouigt-Suire on the line as Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) took home bronze.

The U23 men's road race belonged to France as they claimed gold with Kévin Ledanois and bronze via Anthony Turgis with Simone Consonni taking silver. In the time trial, Mads Würtz Schmidt added the U23 title to his junior men's win ahead of Germany's Maximilian Schachmann and Lennard Kämna.

In the women's road race, Elizabeth Armitstead (Great Britain) proved to be the strongest rider in the peloton as she outkicked Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) and Megan Guarnier (United States of America) for her first rainbow jersey on the road.

The championships concluded Sunday afternoon with Peter Sagan (Slovakia) attacking on 23rd Street and powering away to claim his first road rainbow jersey ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia).

