Omega Pharma-Quick Step rode to victory in the men's team time trial at the road world championships in Valkenburg, the Netherlands, with a disciplined display over the 53.2km course. The Belgian team of Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel, Tony Martin, Peter Velits, Kristof Vandewalle, and Niki Terpstra, beat BMC into second place with Orica-GreenEdge finishing in third. There were no medals for the home nation's teams with Rabobank, Vacansoleil-DCM and Argos Shimano all finishing off the podium.
Quick Step was fastest at every time check, finishing with all six riders in a time of 1:03:17.17. BMC were the closest challengers but where QuickStep were fluid and organised on the final climb of the Cauberg, BMC fell away, splintering near the top of the climb. Despite a late dash for the line, the American outfit finished just three seconds down.
GreenEdge were consistent throughout, only dropping off the podium at the second intermediate check, and although they were down to four men at the finish, their riders had done enough to squeeze Liquigas-Cannondale off the podium with a time of 1:04:04.23, 47 seconds down on the winners.
Rabobank, arguably the strongest Dutch team on paper, had started out with clear intent, setting the joint fastest time at the first checkpoint. They lost Wilco Kelderman soon after and gradually lost time over the second half of the course. They were still in with an outside chance of a medal until the foot of the Cauberg however, but an acceleration from Stef Clement shattered their momentum with only one teammate able to hold the Dutchman's wheel. Rabobank reformed after cresting the top of the climb, but the damage had been done and the team eventually finished in fifth, 1:08.13 behind Omega Pharma-Quick Step.
After Specialized-lululemon had dominated the women's event in the morning, the men's peloton took centre stage, racing over a longer course of 53.2km. MTN Qhubeka, who had yesterday announced plans to move into the ProContinental peloton were the first squad to roll down the start ramp in Sittard.
The early slots saw teams from below the ProTour compete on the world stage and was Itera - Katusha and Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies that dominated the early stages, incflicting defeats on a number of WordlTour teams FDJ-Big Mat, and Lampre - ISD.
Liquigas-Cannondale were the first of the genuine contenders to set a marker, racing through the first of three intermediate checkpoints in 14:07.96 with Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali working together in perhaps their last race together.
Behind them, Rabobank raced off the blocks, their six-man team setting a blistering pace from the start. Astana, Katusha, RadioShack and Sky all flattered to deceive and by the time Sky - the last team off - were on the road it looked as though the medals would eventually be split between Omega - tied with Rabobank at the first checkpoint - BMC, Orica and Liquigas.
At the top of the Lange Raarberg, the second check at 21km, Omega's class was starting to tell, with BMC and a faltering Rabobank both at eight seconds. Liquigas had slipped to ninth, while Orica had held their pace to sit 12 seconds down.
By the point of the Bergsweg - the second check at 38km, Omega still led with an equally intact BMC still at eight seconds. Orica had moved into third, but dropped a man, while Rabobank were down to four riders and off the podium for the first time.
The race was won and lost on the Caugberg. At the foot of the climb, BMC had narrowed the gap to Omega and as Phinney swung over and allowed van Garderen to the front, the Belgian team were just two seconds ahead.
Boonen's team had already finished at this point, having moved into the hot seat vacated by Liquigas but whereas Omega kept the rhythm steady, BMC kicked for home. At one point, van Garderen was alone, ahead of his teammates. An inevitable pause ensued as Phinney, Pinotti and Gilbert clawed their way back to the American's rear wheel, but despite a late rally Omega held on.
Orica were still on the road but they had done enough to slip into third and relegate Liquigas to fourth, while Rabobank had to settle for fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:03:17.17
|Tom Boonen (Bel)
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra)
|Tony Martin (Ger)
|Niki Terpstra (Ned)
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel)
|Peter Velits (Svk)
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03.23
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita)
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
|Taylor Phinney (USA)
|Marco Pinotti (Ita)
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA)
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:47.06
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|Jens Mouris (Ned)
|Svein Tuft (Can)
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04.73
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita)
|Kristijan Koren (Slo)
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|Maciej Paterski (Pol)
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:08.13
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|Stef Clement (Ned)
|Rick Flens (Ned)
|Robert Gesink (Ned)
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned)
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:01:18.57
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc)
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa)
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa)
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr)
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa)
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:18.81
|Maxim Belkov (Rus)
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus)
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr)
|Denis Menchov (Rus)
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat)
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus)
|8
|Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:21.22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra)
|Andreas Klöden (Ger)
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa)
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:32.33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor)
|Alex Dowsett (GBr)
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa)
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col)
|Ian Stannard (GBr)
|Geraint Thomas (GBr)
|10
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:35.13
|Jack Bauer (NZl)
|Thomas Dekker (Ned)
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned)
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu)
|Andrew Talansky (USA)
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel)
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44.97
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz)
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz)
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr)
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|Tanel Kangert (Est)
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz)
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48.21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel)
|Martijn Keizer (Ned)
|Gustav Larsson (Swe)
|Marco Marcato (Ita)
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol)
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned)
|13
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:48.35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita)
|Michael Morkov (Den)
|Luke Roberts (Aus)
|Nicki Sörensen (Den)
|David Tanner (Aus)
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita)
|14
|Rusvelo
|0:02:14.08
|Artur Ershov (Rus)
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus)
|Valery Kaykov (Rus)
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus)
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
|Alexander Serov (Rus)
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26.14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|Sylvain Georges (Fra)
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra)
|Christophe Riblon (Fra)
|Nicolas Roche (Irl)
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30.86
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa)
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa)
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa)
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa)
|Romain Sicard (Fra)
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa)
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:32.98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den)
|Gaetan Bille (Bel)
|Bart De Clercq (Bel)
|Jens Debusschere (Bel)
|Adam Hansen (Aus)
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel)
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:01.65
|Bert De Backer (Bel)
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger)
|Roger Kluge (Ger)
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra)
|Albert Timmer (Ned)
|19
|Itera - Katusha
|0:03:09.53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus)
|Maxim Pokidov (Rus)
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus)
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus)
|20
|Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:13.40
|Jesse Anthony (USA)
|Michael Creed (USA)
|Michael Friedman (USA)
|Reid Mumford (USA)
|Tom Zirbel (USA)
|Scott Zwizanski (USA)
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:17.71
|Julien Fouchard (Fra)
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa)
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel)
|Rein Taaramae (Est)
|Tristan Valentin (Fra)
|Romain Zingle (Bel)
|22
|Fdj-Big Mat
|0:03:23.22
|David Boucher (Fra)
|Sandy Casar (Fra)
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra)
|Anthony Roux (Fra)
|Jérémy Roy (Fra)
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra)
|23
|Mtn Qhubeka
|0:03:38.22
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA)
|Meran Russan (Eri)
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA)
|Jacobus Venter (RSA)
|24
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:54.36
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
|Massimo Codol (Ita)
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita)
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro)
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
|Francesco Reda (Ita)
|25
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:56.35
|Sander Armee (Bel)
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel)
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel)
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel)
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel)
|26
|Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:58.23
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol)
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol)
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul)
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol)
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol)
|27
|Adria Mobil
|0:04:10.35
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo)
|Matej Gnezda (Slo)
|Marko Kump (Slo)
|Matej Mugerli (Slo)
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro)
|28
|Lampre - Isd
|0:04:18.76
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|Adriano Malori (Ita)
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita)
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita)
|Davide Vigano (Ita)
|29
|Caja Rural
|0:04:32.35
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa)
|Hernani Broco (Por)
|Karol Domagalski (Pol)
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru)
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa)
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus)
|30
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:04:37.01
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned)
|Moreno Hofland (Ned)
|Daan Olivier (Ned)
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned)
|Rick Zabel (Ger)
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger)
|31
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:23.76
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi)
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra)
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa)
|Georg Preidler (Aut)
|Joey Rosskopf (USA)
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned)
|32
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:24.54
|Cyril Bessy (Fra)
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra)
|Brice Feillu (Fra)
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|Laurent Mangel (Fra)
|Paul Poux (Fra)
