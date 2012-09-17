Image 1 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) on his way to the world title (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) gets ready to receive his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) on his world title winning ride in 2012 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 27 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) rides to the silver medal (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 27 Jose Tito Hernandez (Colombia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) on his way to a gold medal in the junior men's time trial world championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 The junior men's TT podium: Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Oskar Svendsen (Norway) and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 27 Junior men's time trial world champion Oskar Svendsen (Norway) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) celebrates his junior men's time trial world championship on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) would win the bronze medal for his efforts. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 27 Germany's Maximilian Schachmann earned a bronze medal in the junior men's time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 27 Mads Schmidt Wurtz (Denmark) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 27 Alexander Morgan (Australia) finished just shy of the bronze medal. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 Alexander Morgan (Australia) would finish fourth in the junior men's time trial world championship. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 27 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) rides to a silver medal in the junior men's time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 27 Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) finished in fifth place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Junior men's time trial silver medalist Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Junior men's time trial bronze medalist Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Junior men's time trial silver medalist Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 The junior men's time trial world championship podium pose for photographers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Junior men's time trial podium (L-R): Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Oskar Svendsen (Norway) and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) digs deep in his gold medal-winning performance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Oskar Svendsen (Norway) and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Bronze medalist Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) en route to a bronze medal in the junior men's time trial world championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Giacomo Peroni (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Oskar Svendsen (Norway) prevailed in the junior men's time trial world championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oskar Svendsen (Norway) claimed the junior time trial crown at the world championships in Valkenburg, 14 years after Thor Hushovd won the U23 title in the same discipline. The 18-year-old put in a well-paced performance that Hushovd would have been proud of, improving steadily throughout the race to win by 7 seconds from Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) and Maximilian Schachmann (Germany). Defending champion Mads Schmidt (Denmark) finished in 8th in the 26.6 km race.

Svendsen, who came into the race with hopes of only a top ten place, set off conservatively, posting the 9th fastest time at the first time check. He was 6th fastest at the second check but timed his race perfectly, zipping up the Cauberg to win the title in a time of 35:34:75.

“Winning was a really big surprise. I had high hopes for the top ten. I did the Europeans and was 11th and I was sick this week. I could never imagine winning,” Svendsen said at the finish.

“The race went well from the start. I tried to save some of my power for the hills and for the last 10 kilometres I left everything I had out there.”

Mohoric raced a similar tactic. The Slovenian took even longer to warm up, coming through the first time check in a lowly 28th place. However he gradually began to find his legs and despite being 30 seconds off lead at the second check, he too used the final third of the race to move onto the podium.

“I knew I could do a good time trial as my level has been high recently,” Mohoric said.

“I was very excited about the race and the time trial. When I came to the last two climbs I still had something left in the tank and I went hard,” he added.

Schachmann on the other hand was consistent throughout and but for a mechanical in the final kilometre he could have finished higher than third but at the top of the Cauberg he was unable to change gear and forced to spin a lighter gear than his rivals in the final 1.7 kilometres.

With the Sibbegrubbe and Cauberg both coming within the final 7 kilometres of the race, a paced effort on the course was key. Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Ryan Mullen (Ireland) and Jan Brockhoff (Germany) were among the fastest at the first time check but all faded in the second half.

Krigbaum had dropped from first to third and would eventually finish fifth, while Brockhoff and Mullen would have to settle for 9th and 16th respectfully.

Twelve years after Hushovd’s win the U23 time trial at the Valkenburg Worlds, Svendsen who was six in 1998, said that the Norwegian professional had been an obvious inspiration.

“It’s been really inspiring to see that a Norwegians can do so well. We don’t have many top cyclists but the ones we do are some of the best in the world. Thor and Edvald Boasson Hagen are both so inspiring.”