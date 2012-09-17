Image 1 of 38 Damien Howson (Australia) would earn a bronze medal for his effort against the clock. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 38 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) on the world champion's podium (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 38 Rohan Dennis, Anton Vorobyev and Damien Howson (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 38 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Colombia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 38 Damien Howson rides to the bronze medal at worlds (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 38 Rohan Dennis (Australia) en route to a silver medal in the U23 time trial world championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 2012 U23 men's time trial Worlds podium (L-R): Rohan Dennis (Australia), Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) and Damien Howson (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) with his gold medal in the U23 men's time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 An ecstatic Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) celebrates his U23 time trial world title on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Yes, it's true Anton Vorobyev, you're the new U23 time trial world champion. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 38 Australia's Damien Howson in action during the U23 time trial world championship. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 38 Rohan Dennis (Australia) was the odds on favourite, but wound up with silver. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 38 U23 time trial world champion Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 38 2012 U23 time trial podium (L-R): Rohan Dennis (Australia), Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) and Damien Howson (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 38 Rasmus Sterebo (Denmark) en route to a seventh place result (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 38 Rasmus Sterebo (Denmark) powers to a top-10 finish in the U23 time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 38 Eighth place finisher Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 38 Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 38 Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland) finished 15th in the U23 time trial world championship. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 38 Samuel Harrison (Great Britain) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 38 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) finished fourth, just two seconds shy of a bronze medal. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 38 The fourth place finisher at U23 time trial Worlds - Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 38 Johan Le Bon (France) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 38 2012 U23 time trial podium (L-R): Rohan Dennis (Australia), Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) and Damien Howson (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 38 U23 time trial world champion Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 38 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) on the top step of the podium for the U23 time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 38 Damien Howson (Australia) en route to a bronze medal in the U23 time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 38 Damien Howson (Australia) digs deep in the U23 time trial world championship. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 38 Anton Vorobyev (Russia) dominated the U23 time trial Worlds, winning by 44 seconds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 38 After a fourth place finish in 2011, Anton Vorobyev (Russia) returned to the U23 time trial Worlds and won a world title. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 38 Reigning Australian U23 road and time trial champion Rohan Dennis powers to a silver medal at the time trial world championships (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 38 Pre-race favourite Rohan Dennis (Australia) powers to a silver medal in the U23 time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 38 Rohan Dennis (Australia) would earn the silver medal, 44 seconds off the pace of Anton Vorobyev. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 38 U23 time trial bronze medalist Damien Howson (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 38 U23 time trial silver medalist Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 38 2012 U23 time trial world champion Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) on the podium to receive the rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 38 Two thumbs up from newly crowned U23 time trial world champ Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 38 Johan Le Bon (France) stopped the clock for 11th place at the U23 time trial Worlds. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Anton Vorobyev (Russia) upset the odds by storming to victory in the under-23 time trial at the world championships in Valkenburg, beating pre-race favourite Rohan Dennis (Australia) by a mammoth 44 seconds over the 36km course, while another Australian, Damien Howson, took bronze.

The geography of the Limburg area naturally makes for exacting time trial courses, but Vorobyev made light work of the rolling roads to post an average speed of some 48.9kph. If his dominance wasn’t already highlighted by the emphatic way he zoomed through the finish area, it was confirmed by a cursory glance at his split times.

The day’s major obstacles – the two-kilometre climb of the Sibbegrubbe and then the haul up the Cauberg in the finale – came at the back end of the course, and that was precisely where Vorobyev stretched out his winning margin. 4 seconds ahead of Dennis after 13km and 16 seconds up after 26.5km, Vorobyev was the only rider whose rhythm seemed wholly undisturbed by the sting in the tail as he bounded up the Cauberg to claim the spoils.

Vorobyev said afterwards that he had made no special concessions to the difficulty of the course. "No, I just worked hard from the first metres," he said. "I was sure of myself and I hoped that I could win."

Fourth place in the under-23 time trial in Copenhagen last year, Vorobyev also fell just shy of the podium at the European championships in August, but the Itera-Katusha rider said that the Worlds had always been his primary objective for the 2012 campaign.

In the lead-in to the race, Vorobyev locked horns with both Dennis and Howson at the Memorial Fardelli and finished 3rd behind the Australians, and he said that Dennis had been the outstanding favourite to triumph in Valkenburg.

"I’ve had some races with him and he’s had good results," Vorobyev said. "He won two good races just before coming here [Fardelli and the Chrono Champenois – ed.], and it was evident that he was the favourite."

For his part, Dennis acknowledged that he had entered the race with the tag of favourite, but said that it had not impacted on his preparation for the Worlds. "It is a little bit of added pressure to be the favourite coming into a race and especially when it’s the world championships," he said. "It is a little bit difficult, but at the same time, you just put that behind you and look towards the next race."

Dennis has returned to the road in recent weeks after a season focused on the track, as he built towards the London 2012 Olympics, where he won silver in the team pursuit. "I transitioned well," he said. "I think I did what I could with the preparation and the time that I had."

Another medal winner from London – Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark), who took gold in the omnium – had set the quickest time before the final wave of riders approached the finish. The Dane struggled over the rugged closing kilometres, however, and this was where Damien Howson managed to overhaul him and clock the best time with just five more finishers to come.

With reigning champion and final starter Rasmus Quaade (Denmark) struggling to find his rhythm out on the course (he would eventually finish fifth), it soon became apparent that only Vorobyev and Dennis would better Howson’s time.

When Vorobyev duly scorched home 51 seconds quicker, all eyes turned to Dennis to see if he had managed pick up time over the final ten kilometres. It was not to be for the Australian. Not for the last time this week, the Cauberg delivered its verdict, and Vorobyev was world champion.

Full Results 1 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) 0:44:09.02 2 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 0:00:44.39 3 Damien Howson (Australia) 0:00:51.12 4 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:00:53.28 5 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) 0:01:02.56 6 Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine) 0:01:09.42 7 Rasmus Sterebo (Denmark) 0:01:25.24 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) 0:01:28.70 9 Sergey Chernetski (Russian Federation) 0:01:37.95 10 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 0:01:40.78 11 Johan Le Bon (France) 0:01:50.26 12 Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) 0:01:52.92 13 Hugo Houle (Canada) 0:01:59.72 14 Yoann Paillot (France) 0:02:12.09 15 Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland) 0:02:17.05 16 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 0:02:19.25 17 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine) 0:02:26.80 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) 0:02:31.61 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina) 0:02:40.89 20 Nathan Brown (United States of America) 0:02:41.60 21 Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands) 0:02:41.94 22 Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) 0:02:45.30 23 Patrick Konrad (Austria) 0:02:46.09 24 Jakob Steigmiller (Germany) 0:02:48.80 25 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia) 0:02:49.91 26 Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium) 0:03:00.44 27 Lawrence Warbasse (United States of America) 0:03:08.34 28 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 0:03:09.08 29 Joseph Perrett (Great Britain) 0:03:09.30 30 Sean Patrick Downey (Ireland) 0:03:10.86 31 Daniel Turek (Czech Republic) 0:03:16.71 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 0:03:26.91 33 Andreas Hofer (Austria) 0:03:28.71 34 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spain) 0:03:29.74 35 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Colombia) 0:03:35.15 36 Louis Meintjes (South Africa) 0:03:42.48 37 James Oram (New Zealand) 0:03:43.95 38 Davide Martinelli (Italy) 0:03:50.26 39 Samuel Harrison (Great Britain) 0:04:07.29 40 Klemen Stimulak (Slovenia) 0:04:12.79 41 David Boily (Canada) 0:04:16.33 42 Andrei Holubeu (Belarus) 0:04:23.48 43 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spain) 0:04:25.85 44 Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia) 0:04:29.31 45 Jason Christie (New Zealand) 0:04:36.73 46 Soufiane Haddi (Morocco) 0:04:41.75 47 Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg) 0:04:42.42 48 Conor Dunne (Ireland) 0:04:46.77 49 Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) 0:04:51.15 50 Till Drobisch (Namibia) 0:05:15.64 51 Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast) 0:05:25.00 52 Tural Isgandarov (Azerbaijan) 0:05:44.66 53 Nikita Zharoven (Belarus) 0:05:55.50 54 Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania) 0:05:57.04 55 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand) 0:06:25.01 56 Quinten Winkel (Netherlands Antilles) 0:06:39.49 57 Reda Aadel (Morocco) 0:06:53.02 58 Carlos Eduardo Quisphe (Ecuador) 0:06:53.67 59 Piter Campero (Bolivia) 0:07:01.77 60 Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dominican Republic) 0:07:04.53 61 Hillard Cijntje (Netherlands Antilles) 0:07:08.26 62 Johann Schwabik (Slovakia) 0:07:12.94 63 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Japan) 0:07:16.61 64 Maxim Rusnac (Republic of Moldova) 0:07:29.65 65 Julio Marcelo Paspuezan Carlozama (Ecuador) 0:07:50.10 66 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico) 0:08:31.69 67 Stefan Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) 0:09:08.71 DNF Ramon Carretero (Panama)

Split 1 - 13.1km 1 Anton Vorobyev (Russian Federation) 0:15:41.55 2 Rohan Dennis (Australia) 0:00:04.57 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:00:13.43 4 Damien Howson (Australia) 0:00:18.57 5 Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine) 0:00:18.68 6 Bob Jungels (Luxembourg) 0:00:20.23 7 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Denmark) 0:00:21.24 8 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) 0:00:23.82 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Germany) 0:00:24.21 10 Rasmus Sterebo (Denmark) 0:00:27.66 11 Gabriel Chavanne (Switzerland) 0:00:38.94 12 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukraine) 0:00:40.34 13 Johan Le Bon (France) 0:00:40.36 14 Sergey Chernetski (Russian Federation) 0:00:41.56 15 Yoann Paillot (France) 0:00:41.82 16 Jakob Steigmiller (Germany) 0:00:43.38 17 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 0:00:48.38 18 Jasper Hamelink (Netherlands) 0:00:50.34 19 Nathan Brown (United States of America) 0:00:52.93 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden) 0:00:53.53 21 Silvan Dillier (Switzerland) 0:00:55.57 22 Hugo Houle (Canada) 0:00:58.23 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan) 0:00:59.34 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina) 0:00:59.44 25 Joseph Perrett (Great Britain) 0:00:59.83 26 Daniel Turek (Czech Republic) 0:01:00.15 27 Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) 0:01:05.38 28 Samuel Harrison (Great Britain) 0:01:07.86 29 Kevin De Jonghe (Belgium) 0:01:08.59 30 Patrick Konrad (Austria) 0:01:08.75 31 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia) 0:01:10.27 32 Sean Patrick Downey (Ireland) 0:01:10.87 33 James Oram (New Zealand) 0:01:12.78 34 Klemen Stimulak (Slovenia) 0:01:14.78 35 Louis Meintjes (South Africa) 0:01:14.79 36 Andreas Hofer (Austria) 0:01:15.49 37 Lawrence Warbasse (United States of America) 0:01:15.93 38 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spain) 0:01:18.04 39 Davide Martinelli (Italy) 0:01:19.95 40 David Boily (Canada) 0:01:24.02 41 Andrei Holubeu (Belarus) 0:01:25.97 42 Mark Dzamastagic (Slovenia) 0:01:27.18 43 Jason Christie (New Zealand) 0:01:27.89 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Italy) 0:01:29.26 45 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Colombia) 0:01:30.30 46 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spain) 0:01:30.48 47 Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg) 0:01:31.21 48 Conor Dunne (Ireland) 0:01:48.35 49 Soufiane Haddi (Morocco) 0:01:50.87 50 Tural Isgandarov (Azerbaijan) 0:01:51.69 51 Nikita Zharoven (Belarus) 0:01:52.29 52 Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast) 0:01:54.81 53 Till Drobisch (Namibia) 0:01:57.99 54 Johann Schwabik (Slovakia) 0:01:58.84 55 Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania) 0:01:59.30 56 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand) 0:02:00.97 57 Hiroshi Tsubaki (Japan) 0:02:11.91 58 Quinten Winkel (Netherlands Antilles) 0:02:14.43 59 Carlos Eduardo Quisphe (Ecuador) 0:02:18.57 60 Manuel Andres Sanchez Cuevas (Dominican Republic) 0:02:20.69 61 Julio Marcelo Paspuezan Carlozama (Ecuador) 0:02:24.63 62 Reda Aadel (Morocco) 0:02:25.54 63 Hillard Cijntje (Netherlands Antilles) 0:02:26.04 64 Piter Campero (Bolivia) 0:02:29.51 65 Maxim Rusnac (Republic of Moldova) 0:02:36.49 66 Stefan Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia) 0:02:47.87 67 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mexico) 0:02:48.47