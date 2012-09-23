Image 1 of 11 The podium: Caleb Ewan (Australia), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) and Josip Rumac (Croatia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 The riders flash through the finish area (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 There were attacks and chases all race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Caleb Ewan (Australia) shows his silver medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) gets a taste of gold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) couldn't believe he had held off the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) kisses his national jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) looks back and realises that he is about to win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) blows a kiss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Matej Mohoric makes winning look easy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia won the Junior men’s world road race title with a perfect-timed attack over the top of the Cauberg.

He has dominated junior racing this year and had the strength and speed to attack with one kilometre to go and hold off the chasing peloton. Caleb Ewan (Australia) won the sprint for second place, with Josip Rumac (Croatia) taking the bronze medal.

The race was a constant battle, with attacks going off the front and then being pulled back following frantic chases. A move of 11 riders gained 20 seconds with two laps to go but was then quickly chased down. Another move of 12 riders surged away but yet again they were pulled back as the last lap started.

A sprint finish was expected but after the final climb of the Cauberg, Mohoric attacked hard. Ewan, Rumac and Italy’s Federico Zurlo tried to go after him but the big Slovenian managed hold off everyone and win the world title.

“I couldn’t believe that I’d won. The course is harder than it looks and there was also a headwind at the top of the Cauberg, that’s why the race finished with a virtual sprint,” Mohoric said.

“I’m not a real sprinter but didn’t want to go on the attack on the last climb because I thought it was too early. I waited until the one kilometre to go kite and then went for it and managed to hold off the peloton.”

Rumac went close to victory but was happy to have secured the bronze medal.

“The world championships were my main goal this year, so I'm disappointed to have missed out on the win but I have no reason to be unhappy,” he said.