Worlds: Mohoric wins junior men's road race

Slovenian rider beats Ewan and Rumac

The podium: Caleb Ewan (Australia), Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) and Josip Rumac (Croatia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The riders flash through the finish area

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There were attacks and chases all race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) in the rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Caleb Ewan (Australia) shows his silver medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) gets a taste of gold

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) couldn't believe he had held off the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) kisses his national jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) looks back and realises that he is about to win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) blows a kiss

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matej Mohoric makes winning look easy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matej Mohoric of Slovenia won the Junior men’s world road race title with a perfect-timed attack over the top of the Cauberg.

He has dominated junior racing this year and had the strength and speed to attack with one kilometre to go and hold off the chasing peloton. Caleb Ewan (Australia) won the sprint for second place, with Josip Rumac (Croatia) taking the bronze medal.

The race was a constant battle, with attacks going off the front and then being pulled back following frantic chases. A move of 11 riders gained 20 seconds with two laps to go but was then quickly chased down. Another move of 12 riders surged away but yet again they were pulled back as the last lap started.

A sprint finish was expected but after the final climb of the Cauberg, Mohoric attacked hard. Ewan, Rumac and Italy’s Federico Zurlo tried to go after him but the big Slovenian managed hold off everyone and win the world title.

“I couldn’t believe that I’d won. The course is harder than it looks and there was also a headwind at the top of the Cauberg, that’s why the race finished with a virtual sprint,” Mohoric said.

“I’m not a real sprinter but didn’t want to go on the attack on the last climb because I thought it was too early. I waited until the one kilometre to go kite and then went for it and managed to hold off the peloton.”

Rumac went close to victory but was happy to have secured the bronze medal.

“The world championships were my main goal this year, so I'm disappointed to have missed out on the win but I have no reason to be unhappy,” he said.

Full Results
1Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)3:00:45
2Caleb Ewan (Australia)
3Josip Rumac (Croatia)
4Federico Zurlo (Italy)
5Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
6Kevin Deltombe (Belgium)
7Thomas Boudat (France)
8Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
9Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
11Fridtjof Røinås (Norway)
12Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
13Phil Bauhaus (Germany)
14Tom Vessey (New Zealand)
15Giacomo Peroni (Italy)
16Alexandre Darville (United States of America)
17Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
18Dries Van Gestel (Belgium)
19Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
20Piotr Havik (Netherlands)
21Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
22Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
23Hiroki Nishimura (Japan)
24Milos Borisavljevic (Serbia)
25Merijn Korevaar (Netherlands)
26Arne Egner (Germany)
27Bradley Linfield (Australia)
28Vitaliy Marukhin (Kazakhstan)
29Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
30Kolya Shumov (Belarus)
31Oliviero Troia (Italy)
32Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
33Alex Peters (Great Britain)
34Enric Mas Nicolau (Spain)
35Jenthe Biermans (Belgium)
36Germain Burton (Great Britain)
37Benjamin Perry (Canada)
38Oskar Nisu (Estonia)
39Tobias Derler (Austria)
40Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukraine)
41Dennis Paulus (Austria)
42Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
43Jan Brockhoff (Germany)
44Anatoliy Budiak (Ukraine)
45Felix Pouilly (France)
46Quentin Jauregui (France)
47Ildar Arslanov (Russian Federation)
48Yuri Kobashi (Japan)
49Jure Miskulin (Slovenia)
50Anthony Turgis (France)
51Dylan Kowalski (France)
52Alexey Vermeulen (United States of America)
53Sean Hambrook (New Zealand)
54Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
55Fredrik Ludvigsson (Sweden)
56Riccardo Donato (Italy)
57Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Colombia)0:00:12
58Diyas Shagayev (Kazakhstan)
59Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
60Caio Godoy Ormenese (Brazil)
61Erik Baska (Slovakia)
62Kristian Aasvold (Norway)
63Ruslan Giliazov (Russian Federation)
64Maciej Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
65Patryk Stosz (Poland)
66Elie Gesbert (France)
67Francisco Valinho (Portugal)
68Aydar Gareyshin (Russian Federation)
69Mathias Rask Jeppesen (Denmark)
70Peteris Janevics (Latvia)
71Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
72Geoffrey Curran (United States of America)
73Emil Vinjebo (Denmark)
74Niklas Eg (Denmark)
75Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
76Nico Denz (Germany)
77Dominic Von Burg (Switzerland)0:00:17
78Oskar Svendsen (Norway)
79Francesco Rosa (Italy)0:00:25
80Abderahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
81David Per (Slovenia)
82Michael Vakoc (Czech Republic)
83Nigel Ellsay (Canada)
84Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
85Sam Oomen (Netherlands)
86Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)0:00:28
87Carlos Henrique Dos Santos (Brazil)
88Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
89Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)0:00:33
90Petter Schmidt (Norway)0:00:43
91Yerlan Pernebekov (Kazakhstan)
92Jo Biehl (Luxembourg)
93Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
94Christopher Lawless (Great Britain)
95Vladislau Dubovski (Belarus)
96Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)0:00:47
97Oscar Gonzalez Del Campo Garcia-Villarrubia (Spain)
98Marcus Fåglum-Karlsson (Sweden)
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Norway)
100Hayden McCormick (New Zealand)0:00:50
101Cormac Clarke (Ireland)0:00:53
102Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)0:01:01
103Frederik Plesner (Denmark)0:01:33
104Suguru Tokuda (Japan)0:01:39
105Ryan Felgate (South Africa)0:01:45
106Will Stephenson (Great Britain)0:01:54
107Aksel Nõmmela (Estonia)0:02:03
108Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)0:02:11
109Patrick Bosman (Austria)
110Robert-Jon McCarthy (Australia)0:02:16
111Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
112Mario Dasko (Slovakia)0:02:28
113Umberto Orsini (Italy)0:02:46
114Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mexico)0:02:59
115Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
116William David Muñoz Perez (Colombia)0:05:10
117Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)0:05:49
118Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
119Kristen Kivistik (Estonia)
120Luís Gomes (Portugal)0:07:15
121Haitam Gaiz (Morocco)0:07:22
122Igor Minchenko (Russian Federation)
123Gregory Daniel (United States of America)0:08:56
HDJulian Barrientos (Argentina)
HDChristophe Braun (Luxembourg)
HDKarim El Ouafi (Morocco)
HDHamza Fatnassi (Tunisia)
HDAli Nouisri (Tunisia)
DNFFeritcan Samli (Turkey)
DNFChristopher Prendergast (Canada)
DNFGregely Varró (Hungary)
DNFNicolas D`Angelo (Monaco)
DNFViktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)
DNFJose Luis Rodriguez (Chile)
DNFAbderrahim Aouida (Morocco)
DNFSergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
DNFMustapha Droueche (Algeria)
DNFMarko Polumirac (Serbia)
DNFOfek Hason (Israel)
DNFGerman Nicolas Tivani Perez (Argentina)
DNFPita Cristian David (Ecuador)
DNFAlexander Wachter (Austria)
DNFMartin Otonicar (Slovenia)
DNFDavid Klein (Luxembourg)
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Israel)
DNFSzymon Rekita (Poland)
DNFKrists Neilands (Latvia)
DNFStefan Stefanovic (Serbia)
DNFAndrea Terenzi (San Marino)
DNFBálint Varró (Hungary)
DNFÁbel Kenyeres (Hungary)
DNFLukas Talacka (Lithuania)
DNFFerhat Sezer (Turkey)
DNFKota Yokoyama (Japan)
DNFRyan Gibbons (South Africa)
DNFBruno Maltar (Croatia)
DNFTaylor Eisenhart (United States of America)
DNFAndrejs Podans (Latvia)
DNFHenrik Luostarinen (Finland)
DNFAndrei Covalciuc (Republic of Moldova)
DNFRaimondas Rumsas (Lithuania)
DNFRohan Du Plooy (South Africa)
DNFVictor Langellotti (Monaco)
DNFMiguel Bryon (United States of America)
DNFMatthew Doyle (Ireland)
DNFRostyslav Chernysh (Ukraine)
DNFEmre Sahin (Turkey)
DNFBruno Jean Jacques Dabbaghian (Lebanon)
DNFKarim Ahmad Firdaus Abdul (Malaysia)
DNFAbderrahmane Bechlagheme (Algeria)
DNFGay Sagiv (Israel)
DNFRicardo Van Dongen (Netherlands)
DNFGustav Höög (Sweden)
DNFMantas Petrusevicius (Lithuania)
DNFAnuar Mohamad Azrul Taufiq (Malaysia)

