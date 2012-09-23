Worlds: Mohoric wins junior men's road race
Slovenian rider beats Ewan and Rumac
Junior Men road race: -
Matej Mohoric of Slovenia won the Junior men’s world road race title with a perfect-timed attack over the top of the Cauberg.
He has dominated junior racing this year and had the strength and speed to attack with one kilometre to go and hold off the chasing peloton. Caleb Ewan (Australia) won the sprint for second place, with Josip Rumac (Croatia) taking the bronze medal.
The race was a constant battle, with attacks going off the front and then being pulled back following frantic chases. A move of 11 riders gained 20 seconds with two laps to go but was then quickly chased down. Another move of 12 riders surged away but yet again they were pulled back as the last lap started.
A sprint finish was expected but after the final climb of the Cauberg, Mohoric attacked hard. Ewan, Rumac and Italy’s Federico Zurlo tried to go after him but the big Slovenian managed hold off everyone and win the world title.
“I couldn’t believe that I’d won. The course is harder than it looks and there was also a headwind at the top of the Cauberg, that’s why the race finished with a virtual sprint,” Mohoric said.
“I’m not a real sprinter but didn’t want to go on the attack on the last climb because I thought it was too early. I waited until the one kilometre to go kite and then went for it and managed to hold off the peloton.”
Rumac went close to victory but was happy to have secured the bronze medal.
“The world championships were my main goal this year, so I'm disappointed to have missed out on the win but I have no reason to be unhappy,” he said.
|1
|Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)
|3:00:45
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|3
|Josip Rumac (Croatia)
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|5
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|6
|Kevin Deltombe (Belgium)
|7
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|8
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|9
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
|11
|Fridtjof Røinås (Norway)
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany)
|14
|Tom Vessey (New Zealand)
|15
|Giacomo Peroni (Italy)
|16
|Alexandre Darville (United States of America)
|17
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|18
|Dries Van Gestel (Belgium)
|19
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|20
|Piotr Havik (Netherlands)
|21
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
|22
|Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
|23
|Hiroki Nishimura (Japan)
|24
|Milos Borisavljevic (Serbia)
|25
|Merijn Korevaar (Netherlands)
|26
|Arne Egner (Germany)
|27
|Bradley Linfield (Australia)
|28
|Vitaliy Marukhin (Kazakhstan)
|29
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|30
|Kolya Shumov (Belarus)
|31
|Oliviero Troia (Italy)
|32
|Markus Hoelgaard (Norway)
|33
|Alex Peters (Great Britain)
|34
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spain)
|35
|Jenthe Biermans (Belgium)
|36
|Germain Burton (Great Britain)
|37
|Benjamin Perry (Canada)
|38
|Oskar Nisu (Estonia)
|39
|Tobias Derler (Austria)
|40
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukraine)
|41
|Dennis Paulus (Austria)
|42
|Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
|43
|Jan Brockhoff (Germany)
|44
|Anatoliy Budiak (Ukraine)
|45
|Felix Pouilly (France)
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|47
|Ildar Arslanov (Russian Federation)
|48
|Yuri Kobashi (Japan)
|49
|Jure Miskulin (Slovenia)
|50
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|51
|Dylan Kowalski (France)
|52
|Alexey Vermeulen (United States of America)
|53
|Sean Hambrook (New Zealand)
|54
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|55
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Sweden)
|56
|Riccardo Donato (Italy)
|57
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Colombia)
|0:00:12
|58
|Diyas Shagayev (Kazakhstan)
|59
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
|60
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Brazil)
|61
|Erik Baska (Slovakia)
|62
|Kristian Aasvold (Norway)
|63
|Ruslan Giliazov (Russian Federation)
|64
|Maciej Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
|65
|Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|66
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|67
|Francisco Valinho (Portugal)
|68
|Aydar Gareyshin (Russian Federation)
|69
|Mathias Rask Jeppesen (Denmark)
|70
|Peteris Janevics (Latvia)
|71
|Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
|72
|Geoffrey Curran (United States of America)
|73
|Emil Vinjebo (Denmark)
|74
|Niklas Eg (Denmark)
|75
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark)
|76
|Nico Denz (Germany)
|77
|Dominic Von Burg (Switzerland)
|0:00:17
|78
|Oskar Svendsen (Norway)
|79
|Francesco Rosa (Italy)
|0:00:25
|80
|Abderahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
|81
|David Per (Slovenia)
|82
|Michael Vakoc (Czech Republic)
|83
|Nigel Ellsay (Canada)
|84
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|85
|Sam Oomen (Netherlands)
|86
|Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)
|0:00:28
|87
|Carlos Henrique Dos Santos (Brazil)
|88
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|89
|Joachim Vanreyten (Belgium)
|0:00:33
|90
|Petter Schmidt (Norway)
|0:00:43
|91
|Yerlan Pernebekov (Kazakhstan)
|92
|Jo Biehl (Luxembourg)
|93
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|94
|Christopher Lawless (Great Britain)
|95
|Vladislau Dubovski (Belarus)
|96
|Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)
|0:00:47
|97
|Oscar Gonzalez Del Campo Garcia-Villarrubia (Spain)
|98
|Marcus Fåglum-Karlsson (Sweden)
|99
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Norway)
|100
|Hayden McCormick (New Zealand)
|0:00:50
|101
|Cormac Clarke (Ireland)
|0:00:53
|102
|Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)
|0:01:01
|103
|Frederik Plesner (Denmark)
|0:01:33
|104
|Suguru Tokuda (Japan)
|0:01:39
|105
|Ryan Felgate (South Africa)
|0:01:45
|106
|Will Stephenson (Great Britain)
|0:01:54
|107
|Aksel Nõmmela (Estonia)
|0:02:03
|108
|Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
|0:02:11
|109
|Patrick Bosman (Austria)
|110
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Australia)
|0:02:16
|111
|Nicholas Schultz (Australia)
|112
|Mario Dasko (Slovakia)
|0:02:28
|113
|Umberto Orsini (Italy)
|0:02:46
|114
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mexico)
|0:02:59
|115
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal)
|116
|William David Muñoz Perez (Colombia)
|0:05:10
|117
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
|0:05:49
|118
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
|119
|Kristen Kivistik (Estonia)
|120
|Luís Gomes (Portugal)
|0:07:15
|121
|Haitam Gaiz (Morocco)
|0:07:22
|122
|Igor Minchenko (Russian Federation)
|123
|Gregory Daniel (United States of America)
|0:08:56
|HD
|Julian Barrientos (Argentina)
|HD
|Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)
|HD
|Karim El Ouafi (Morocco)
|HD
|Hamza Fatnassi (Tunisia)
|HD
|Ali Nouisri (Tunisia)
|DNF
|Feritcan Samli (Turkey)
|DNF
|Christopher Prendergast (Canada)
|DNF
|Gregely Varró (Hungary)
|DNF
|Nicolas D`Angelo (Monaco)
|DNF
|Viktor Okishev (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Chile)
|DNF
|Abderrahim Aouida (Morocco)
|DNF
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|DNF
|Mustapha Droueche (Algeria)
|DNF
|Marko Polumirac (Serbia)
|DNF
|Ofek Hason (Israel)
|DNF
|German Nicolas Tivani Perez (Argentina)
|DNF
|Pita Cristian David (Ecuador)
|DNF
|Alexander Wachter (Austria)
|DNF
|Martin Otonicar (Slovenia)
|DNF
|David Klein (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Aviv Yechezkel (Israel)
|DNF
|Szymon Rekita (Poland)
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|DNF
|Stefan Stefanovic (Serbia)
|DNF
|Andrea Terenzi (San Marino)
|DNF
|Bálint Varró (Hungary)
|DNF
|Ábel Kenyeres (Hungary)
|DNF
|Lukas Talacka (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Ferhat Sezer (Turkey)
|DNF
|Kota Yokoyama (Japan)
|DNF
|Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
|DNF
|Bruno Maltar (Croatia)
|DNF
|Taylor Eisenhart (United States of America)
|DNF
|Andrejs Podans (Latvia)
|DNF
|Henrik Luostarinen (Finland)
|DNF
|Andrei Covalciuc (Republic of Moldova)
|DNF
|Raimondas Rumsas (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Rohan Du Plooy (South Africa)
|DNF
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|DNF
|Miguel Bryon (United States of America)
|DNF
|Matthew Doyle (Ireland)
|DNF
|Rostyslav Chernysh (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Emre Sahin (Turkey)
|DNF
|Bruno Jean Jacques Dabbaghian (Lebanon)
|DNF
|Karim Ahmad Firdaus Abdul (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Abderrahmane Bechlagheme (Algeria)
|DNF
|Gay Sagiv (Israel)
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Gustav Höög (Sweden)
|DNF
|Mantas Petrusevicius (Lithuania)
|DNF
|Anuar Mohamad Azrul Taufiq (Malaysia)
