Barker wins junior women's time trial

Briton takes victory in Valkenburg

Image 1 of 28

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) en route to a silver medal.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 28

Denmark's Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig would earn a silver medal for her efforts.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 28

Demi De Jong (Netherlands) rides to a bronze medal on home soil in the Junior women's time trial championship.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 28

Demi De Jong (Netherlands) powers to a third place finish and bronze medal.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 28

Second place in 2011, Elinor Barker (Great Britain) goes one place better in 2012 to win the world championship.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 28

Elinor Barker (Great Britain) was fastest in the intermediate splits and clocked the fastest time to win the gold medal.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 28

Elinor Barker (Great Britain) powers to a world championship in the Junior women's time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 28

Demi De Jong (Netherlands) on the podium for her third place finish in the Junior women's time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 28

Junior women's time trial bronze medalist Demi De Jong (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 28

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) finsished in second place for the Junior women's time trial championship.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 28

Junior women's time trial silver medalist Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

2012 Junior women's time trial world champion Elinor Barker (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

Elinor Barker (Great Britain) with the gold medal and rainbow jersey for the

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 28

Junior women's time trial podium (L-R): Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark), Elinor Barker (Great Britain) and Demi De Jong (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 28

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark) earned the silver medal

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 28

Junior women's time trial bronze medalist Demi De Jong (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 28

After finishing second in 2011, Elinor Barker (Great Britain) returned to win the Junior women's time trial world championship in 2012.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 28

Georgia Baker (Australia)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 28

Christina Siggaard (Denmark) en route to a seventh place finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 28

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) finished fifth in the Junior women's time trial world championship.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 28

Emily Roper (Australia) finished in fourth place, five seconds shy of a bronze medal.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 28

Corinna Lechner (Germany) would finish in 8th place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 28

Nicky Zijlaard (Netherlands) cracked the top-10 with a 9th place result.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 28

Nicky Zijlaard (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 28

Tenth place finisher Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 28

Eva Mottet (France) powers to a 6th place result.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 28

Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 28

Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Silver medallist in Copenhagen twelve months ago, Elinor Barker (Great Britain) returned to the junior women’s time trial at the world championships and came away with the rainbow jersey thanks to an assured performance on a damp, grey morning in Valkenburg.

Barker bore the burden of pre-race favourite lightly and she hurtled around the rolling, 15.6km course all of 35 seconds quicker than second-placed Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark), while home rider Demi De Jong (Netherlands) surpassed her own expectations by claiming bronze, 1:03 down on Barker.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about winning today,” Barker said afterwards. “Winning silver last year put a lot of pressure on me today and I put a lot of pressure on myself to win this race.”

The course’s primary difficulty came right at the beginning, and the Cardiff native set an impressive tempo up the climb to Bukel to reach the first intermediate time check after 4.5km with a lead of 12 seconds over the early pace-setter Ludwig.

“The first hill was pretty much straightaway which I think suited me as I’m a bit of a climber and then it was sort of downhill to the finish and not too technical the rest of the way,” said Barker. She would maintain her lead over Ludwig into the second time check (10.2km) before opening the throttle on the run-in towards the finish.

After surprising herself by taking silver on the flat circuit in Copenhagen a year ago, Barker knew that the Limburg course would provide a real opportunity to go one better, and she prepared carefully under the supervision of the British Cycling’s coaching staff.

“Last year was pretty flat and technical so I was actually pretty shocked to get silver, but this year suited my strengths,” she said. “I’ve pretty much dedicated the last year to this. I’ve been on my time trial bike at least twice a week, doing hill efforts, watching my diet, going to bed early. Absolutely everything for the last year has been focused on this race.”

Barker’s winning ride knocked Cecile Uttrup Ludwig off the top spot after the Dane had spent most of the morning in the hot seat. By far the quickest of the early starters, Ludwig watched with growing expectation as rider after rider failed to better her time.

“I found a good rhythm early on and even when it began to rain halfway through, I took it calm and steady,” Ludwig said. “It was very nice to sit in the hot seat for so long. I was very nervous, but it went well in the end.

“It’s a huge dream come true for me, I’m so happy with the result. I didn’t know my level before this because I hadn’t done a lot of international races.”

Third-placed De Jong admitted that she was surprised by her own medal-winning ride, but said that she had expected Barker to prove to be the woman to beat. “I know her very well, so I’m not surprised that she was the winner,” De Jong said. “My goal was to finish in the top ten. Although I didn’t feel good at the beginning and I couldn’t find the right rhythm, I felt better and better after that.”

Full Results
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)0:22:26.29
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:00:35.87
3Demi De Jong (Netherlands)0:01:03.13
4Emily Roper (Australia)0:01:08.18
5Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:01:10.42
6Eva Mottet (France)0:01:11.59
7Christina Siggaard (Denmark)0:01:13.26
8Corinna Lechner (Germany)0:01:13.35
9Nicky Zijlaard (Netherlands)0:01:14.84
10Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)0:01:15.26
11Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:01:19.07
12Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)0:01:22.74
13Stella Riverditi (Italy)0:01:23.16
14Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:01:26.56
15Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:01:26.80
16Dana Lodewyks (Belgium)0:01:27.46
17Georgia Baker (Australia)0:01:28.47
18Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)0:01:29.23
19Allison Rice (Australia)0:01:32.00
20Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)0:01:32.71
21Grace Alexander (United States of America)0:01:36.64
22Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)0:01:38.99
23Hanna Helamb (Sweden)0:01:39.13
24Anna Knauer (Germany)0:01:39.49
25Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)0:01:41.15
26Simona Bortolotti (Italy)0:01:43.73
27Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)0:01:47.07
28Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)0:01:55.35
29Manon Bourdiaux (France)0:01:56.35
30Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)0:01:57.71
31Heidi Dalton (South Africa)0:02:07.04
32Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:02:08.26
33Claudia Buitrago Calderon (Colombia)0:02:13.16
34Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)0:02:21.25
35Erika Varela Huerta (Mexico)0:02:22.63
36Antonela Ferencic (Croatia)0:02:34.07
37Allyson Gillard (Canada)0:03:06.37
38Aliaksandra Kazlova (Belarus)0:03:22.49
39Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:03:36.91
40Saskia Kowalchuk (Canada)0:04:47.56

Split 1 - 4.5km
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)0:06:56.66
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:00:12.01
3Emily Roper (Australia)0:00:29.03
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)0:00:29.46
5Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:00:31.29
6Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:00:32.12
7Nicky Zijlaard (Netherlands)0:00:34.25
8Grace Alexander (United States of America)0:00:34.75
9Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)0:00:34.83
10Demi De Jong (Netherlands)0:00:37.12
11Corinna Lechner (Germany)0:00:37.58
12Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)0:00:37.66
13Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:00:38.36
14Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:00:39.66
15Eva Mottet (France)0:00:39.84
16Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:00:39.99
17Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)0:00:40.23
18Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)0:00:41.64
19Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)0:00:42.74
20Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)0:00:42.91
21Allison Rice (Australia)0:00:43.58
22Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)0:00:44.26
23Stella Riverditi (Italy)0:00:44.54
24Georgia Baker (Australia)0:00:44.90
25Hanna Helamb (Sweden)0:00:46.80
26Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)0:00:47.00
27Heidi Dalton (South Africa)0:00:47.48
28Manon Bourdiaux (France)0:00:48.43
29Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:48.93
30Dana Lodewyks (Belgium)0:00:50.70
31Antonela Ferencic (Croatia)0:00:51.74
32Christina Siggaard (Denmark)0:00:53.00
33Simona Bortolotti (Italy)0:00:56.10
34Claudia Buitrago Calderon (Colombia)0:00:59.92
35Erika Varela Huerta (Mexico)0:01:04.09
36Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)0:01:07.65
37Allyson Gillard (Canada)0:01:14.00
38Aliaksandra Kazlova (Belarus)0:01:23.84
39Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:01:53.87
40Saskia Kowalchuk (Canada)0:02:16.09

Split 2 - 10.2km
1Elinor Barker (Great Britain)0:15:07.31
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)0:00:13.31
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)0:00:45.70
4Demi De Jong (Netherlands)0:00:47.94
5Emily Roper (Australia)0:00:48.17
6Eva Mottet (France)0:00:50.06
7Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)0:00:51.46
8Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:00:53.52
9Nicky Zijlaard (Netherlands)0:00:54.10
10Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)0:00:54.16
11Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)0:00:54.53
12Corinna Lechner (Germany)0:00:56.06
13Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:00:59.37
14Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)0:01:01.68
15Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)0:01:03.69
16Christina Siggaard (Denmark)0:01:04.27
17Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)0:01:04.44
18Grace Alexander (United States of America)0:01:04.63
19Stella Riverditi (Italy)0:01:05.75
20Georgia Baker (Australia)0:01:06.94
21Allison Rice (Australia)0:01:08.28
22Hanna Helamb (Sweden)0:01:09.72
23Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)0:01:10.61
24Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)0:01:11.91
25Dana Lodewyks (Belgium)0:01:14.94
26Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)0:01:17.08
27Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)0:01:19.84
28Anna Knauer (Germany)0:01:22.92
29Heidi Dalton (South Africa)0:01:22.94
30Claudia Buitrago Calderon (Colombia)0:01:24.59
31Simona Bortolotti (Italy)0:01:24.77
32Gulnaz Badykova (Russian Federation)0:01:29.31
33Manon Bourdiaux (France)0:01:29.51
34Antonela Ferencic (Croatia)0:01:30.72
35Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)0:01:35.17
36Erika Varela Huerta (Mexico)0:01:42.27
37Allyson Gillard (Canada)0:02:11.66
38Aliaksandra Kazlova (Belarus)0:02:35.26
39Olga Shekel (Ukraine)0:02:54.64
40Saskia Kowalchuk (Canada)0:03:39.25

