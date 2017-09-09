Frei wins U23 women's title
American Kate Courtney is second
Women U23 XC: Cairns -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|1:15:10
|2
|Kate Courtney (United States Of America)
|0:00:49
|3
|Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)
|0:02:18
|4
|Barbora Prudková (Czech Republic)
|0:03:01
|5
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)
|0:03:11
|6
|Anne Tauber (Netherlands)
|0:03:31
|7
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|0:03:33
|8
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
|0:04:18
|9
|Martina Berta (Italy)
|0:05:13
|10
|Haley Batten (United States Of America)
|0:05:24
|11
|Lena Gerault (France)
|0:05:48
|12
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|0:06:03
|13
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:06:37
|14
|Antonia Daubermann (Germany)
|0:06:55
|15
|Hélène Clauzel (France)
|0:07:24
|16
|Soren Meeuwisse (Canada)
|0:07:26
|17
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|0:08:01
|18
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spain)
|0:08:51
|19
|Luciana Roland (Argentina)
|0:09:46
|20
|Anna Spielmann (Austria)
|0:11:17
|21
|Bianca Haw (South Africa)
|0:12:21
|22
|Holly Harris (Australia)
|23
|Anne Julie Tremblay (Canada)
|0:12:53
|24
|Leidy Johana Mera Cadena (Colombia)
|0:13:20
|LAP
|Hannah Finchamp (United States Of America)
|LAP
|Ariana Thea Patrice Dormitorio (Philippines)
|LAP
|Megan Williams (Australia)
|LAP
|Charlotte Culver (Australia)
|DNF
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Marlena Drozdziok (Poland)
|DNF
|Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Lucie Urruty (France)
|DNF
|Frances Du Toit (South Africa)
