Frei wins U23 women's title

American Kate Courtney is second

The women's U23 race gets underway

At the end of start loop a group is off the front

Kate Courtney (USA) chasing after crash in start loop

Sina Frei (Switzerland)

Anne Tauber (Netherlands)

Kate Courtney (USA)

Sina Frei (Switzerland)

Kate Courtney (USA)

Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)

Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain) and Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)

Sina Frei gave the Swiss their first gold of the day

Kate Courtney, Sina Frei, Alessandra Keller

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Switzerland)1:15:10
2Kate Courtney (United States Of America)0:00:49
3Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)0:02:18
4Barbora Prudková (Czech Republic)0:03:01
5Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)0:03:11
6Anne Tauber (Netherlands)0:03:31
7Nicole Koller (Switzerland)0:03:33
8Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)0:04:18
9Martina Berta (Italy)0:05:13
10Haley Batten (United States Of America)0:05:24
11Lena Gerault (France)0:05:48
12Malene Degn (Denmark)0:06:03
13Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:06:37
14Antonia Daubermann (Germany)0:06:55
15Hélène Clauzel (France)0:07:24
16Soren Meeuwisse (Canada)0:07:26
17Ida Jansson (Sweden)0:08:01
18Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spain)0:08:51
19Luciana Roland (Argentina)0:09:46
20Anna Spielmann (Austria)0:11:17
21Bianca Haw (South Africa)0:12:21
22Holly Harris (Australia)
23Anne Julie Tremblay (Canada)0:12:53
24Leidy Johana Mera Cadena (Colombia)0:13:20
LAPHannah Finchamp (United States Of America)
LAPAriana Thea Patrice Dormitorio (Philippines)
LAPMegan Williams (Australia)
LAPCharlotte Culver (Australia)
DNFEvie Richards (Great Britain)
DNFMarlena Drozdziok (Poland)
DNFOlga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
DNFLucie Urruty (France)
DNFFrances Du Toit (South Africa)

