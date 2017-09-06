Trending

Switzerland win team relay world title

Denmark second, France third

Image 1 of 10

The podium: Silver for Denmark, Gold for Switzerland, and bronze for France

The podium: Silver for Denmark, Gold for Switzerland, and bronze for France
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 10

The team relay gets underway

The team relay gets underway
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 10

Nino Schurter celebrates the victory for Switzerland

Nino Schurter celebrates the victory for Switzerland
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 10

Simon Andreassen (Denmark)

Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 10

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 10

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 10

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 10

Annika Langvad (Denmark)

Annika Langvad (Denmark)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 10

Kate Courtney (USA)

Kate Courtney (USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 10

The successful Swiss team on the podium

The successful Swiss team on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland1:05:08
2Denmark0:00:24
3France
4Great Britain0:00:30
5United States of America0:00:32
6Italy0:00:34
7Germany0:01:45
8New Zealand0:02:23
9Hungary0:02:46
10Canada0:02:50
11Czech Republic0:03:01
12Austria0:03:21
13Poland0:04:14
14Australia0:04:40
15Belgium0:05:06
16Japan0:08:50
17Colombia0:09:23
DNFSpain

Latest on Cyclingnews