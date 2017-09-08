Trending

Sam Gaze defends U23 world title

New Zealander defeats Alan Hatherly and Maximilian Brandl

Alan Hatherly, Sam Gaze, Maximilian Brandl

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alan Hatherly (South Africa)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Christopher Blevins (USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Maximilian Brandl (Germany)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Ben Oliver (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Milan Vader (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Marc Andre Fortier (Canada) was top N American

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Sam Gaze (New Zealand) wins back to back World championships

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Sam Gaze (New Zealand) at the front of a diminishing lead group

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Peter Disera (Canada) battling the dust

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The start of the U23 men's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The field was splitting by the end of the start loop

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
World Cup champion Martins Blums (Latvia) started strong but injuries from a crash earlier in the week caught up to him

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Alan Hatherly (South Africa) and Ben Oliver (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Christopher Blevins was top American

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The dust was intense for those not at the front

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Sam Gaze (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)1:17:46
2Alan Hatherly (South Africa)0:00:11
3Maximilian Brandl (Germany)0:00:51
4Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)0:01:26
5Milan Vader (Netherlands)0:01:33
6Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:01:45
7Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)0:02:11
8Maximilian Foidl (Austria)
9Ben Oliver (New Zealand)0:02:12
10Nadir Colledani (Italy)0:02:40
11Simon Andreassen (Denmark)0:02:59
12Marc Andre Fortier (Canada)0:03:00
13Neïlo Perrin Ganier (France)0:03:17
14Martins Blums (Latvia)0:03:24
15Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)0:03:36
16Vital Albin (Switzerland)0:03:37
17Quinton Disera (Canada)
18Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
19Antoine Philipp (France)0:03:41
20Attila Valter (Hungary)0:03:44
21Raphael Gay (France)0:03:46
22Jakub Zamrozniak (Poland)0:04:13
23Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:04:42
24Peter Disera (Canada)0:04:45
25Erik Hægstad (Norway)0:04:46
26Sasu Halme (Finland)0:04:49
27Wout Alleman (Belgium)0:05:02
28Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain)0:05:06
29Vlad Dascalu (Romania)0:05:13
30Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico)0:05:20
31Reece Tucknott (Australia)0:05:21
32Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)0:05:31
33Sean Fincham (Canada)
34Joris Ryf (Switzerland)0:05:47
35Robin Hofmann (Germany)0:06:00
36Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)0:06:13
37Craig Oliver (New Zealand)
38Márton Dina (Hungary)0:06:26
39Luke Vrouwenvelder (United States Of America)0:06:28
40Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium)0:06:29
41Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)0:06:36
42Tasman Nankervis (Australia)0:06:51
43Ivan Filatov (Russian Federation)0:06:53
44Lukas Baum (Germany)0:07:31
45Cole Paton (United States Of America)0:07:33
46Julian Jessop (South Africa)0:07:50
47Guy Leshem (Israel)0:07:51
48Ben Bradley (Australia)0:07:57
49Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Colombia)0:08:10
50Joel Burman (Sweden)0:08:48
51Rok Naglic (Slovenia)0:08:56
52Sandy Floren (United States Of America)0:09:25
53Callum Carson (Australia)
54Nicholas Pedler (Australia)0:09:56
55Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)0:09:57
56Michael Potter (Australia)0:10:16
57Luke Brame (Australia)0:10:52
58Guy Sessler (Israel)0:10:54
59Alex Lack (Australia)0:11:18
60Raphael Auclair (Canada)0:11:32
61Ren Ueno (Japan)0:11:59
62Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina)
63Riyadh Hakim Bin Lukman (Singapore)
64Tumelo Makae (Lesotho)
65Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation)
66Masaki Yamada (Japan)
DNFGeorg Egger (Germany)
DNFJack Compton (New Zealand)
DNSPetter Fagerhaug (Norway)
DNSDavid Nordemann (Netherlands)
DNSShakir Adilov (Kazakhstan)
DNSJosep Duran Reig (Spain)
DNSMarc Bouwmeester (Netherlands)

