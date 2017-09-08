Sam Gaze defends U23 world title
New Zealander defeats Alan Hatherly and Maximilian Brandl
Men U23 XC: Cairns -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
|1:17:46
|2
|Alan Hatherly (South Africa)
|0:00:11
|3
|Maximilian Brandl (Germany)
|0:00:51
|4
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)
|0:01:26
|5
|Milan Vader (Netherlands)
|0:01:33
|6
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:01:45
|7
|Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
|0:02:11
|8
|Maximilian Foidl (Austria)
|9
|Ben Oliver (New Zealand)
|0:02:12
|10
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|0:02:40
|11
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|0:02:59
|12
|Marc Andre Fortier (Canada)
|0:03:00
|13
|Neïlo Perrin Ganier (France)
|0:03:17
|14
|Martins Blums (Latvia)
|0:03:24
|15
|Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)
|0:03:36
|16
|Vital Albin (Switzerland)
|0:03:37
|17
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|18
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|19
|Antoine Philipp (France)
|0:03:41
|20
|Attila Valter (Hungary)
|0:03:44
|21
|Raphael Gay (France)
|0:03:46
|22
|Jakub Zamrozniak (Poland)
|0:04:13
|23
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:04:42
|24
|Peter Disera (Canada)
|0:04:45
|25
|Erik Hægstad (Norway)
|0:04:46
|26
|Sasu Halme (Finland)
|0:04:49
|27
|Wout Alleman (Belgium)
|0:05:02
|28
|Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain)
|0:05:06
|29
|Vlad Dascalu (Romania)
|0:05:13
|30
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico)
|0:05:20
|31
|Reece Tucknott (Australia)
|0:05:21
|32
|Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)
|0:05:31
|33
|Sean Fincham (Canada)
|34
|Joris Ryf (Switzerland)
|0:05:47
|35
|Robin Hofmann (Germany)
|0:06:00
|36
|Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)
|0:06:13
|37
|Craig Oliver (New Zealand)
|38
|Márton Dina (Hungary)
|0:06:26
|39
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (United States Of America)
|0:06:28
|40
|Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium)
|0:06:29
|41
|Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)
|0:06:36
|42
|Tasman Nankervis (Australia)
|0:06:51
|43
|Ivan Filatov (Russian Federation)
|0:06:53
|44
|Lukas Baum (Germany)
|0:07:31
|45
|Cole Paton (United States Of America)
|0:07:33
|46
|Julian Jessop (South Africa)
|0:07:50
|47
|Guy Leshem (Israel)
|0:07:51
|48
|Ben Bradley (Australia)
|0:07:57
|49
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Colombia)
|0:08:10
|50
|Joel Burman (Sweden)
|0:08:48
|51
|Rok Naglic (Slovenia)
|0:08:56
|52
|Sandy Floren (United States Of America)
|0:09:25
|53
|Callum Carson (Australia)
|54
|Nicholas Pedler (Australia)
|0:09:56
|55
|Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)
|0:09:57
|56
|Michael Potter (Australia)
|0:10:16
|57
|Luke Brame (Australia)
|0:10:52
|58
|Guy Sessler (Israel)
|0:10:54
|59
|Alex Lack (Australia)
|0:11:18
|60
|Raphael Auclair (Canada)
|0:11:32
|61
|Ren Ueno (Japan)
|0:11:59
|62
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina)
|63
|Riyadh Hakim Bin Lukman (Singapore)
|64
|Tumelo Makae (Lesotho)
|65
|Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|66
|Masaki Yamada (Japan)
|DNF
|Georg Egger (Germany)
|DNF
|Jack Compton (New Zealand)
|DNS
|Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)
|DNS
|David Nordemann (Netherlands)
|DNS
|Shakir Adilov (Kazakhstan)
|DNS
|Josep Duran Reig (Spain)
|DNS
|Marc Bouwmeester (Netherlands)
