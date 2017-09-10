Trending

Miranda Miller wins women's downhill title

Nicole second, Hannah third

Image 1 of 9

Miranda Miller (Canada) gave Canada its first elite women's DH Championship since Cindy Devine in 1990

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 9

Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain) had the fastest top split before crashing lower down

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 9

Tracey Hannah (Australia) the local favourite racing in her home town, crashed off the course but still managed to get back on her bike to take bronze

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 9

World Cup champion Myriam Nicole (France) had a mistake at the top of the course

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 9

Myriam Nicole, Miranda Miller, Tracey Hannah

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 9

Flags of the medal winners

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 9

Myriam Nicole, Miranda Miller, Tracey Hannah

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 9

Myriam Nicole, Miranda Miller, Tracey Hannah

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 9

One of the duties of a new world champion is to sign jerseys for sponsors

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miranda Miller (Canada)0:04:10
2Myriam Nicole (France)0:00:00
3Tracey Hannah (Australia)0:00:02
4Eleonora Farina (Italy)0:00:05
5Danielle Beecroft (Australia)0:00:09
6Marine Cabirou (France)0:00:10
7Monika Hrastnik (Slovenia)0:00:12
8Alia Marcellini (Italy)0:00:14
9Sian A'hern (Australia)0:00:16
10Carina Cappellari (Switzerland)0:00:25
11Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)0:00:25
12Tegan Molloy (Australia)0:00:28
13Kellie Weinert (Australia)0:00:29
14Tiara Andini Prastika (Indonesia)0:00:32
15Ronja Hill-Wright (Australia)0:00:35
16Vaea Verbeeck (Canada)0:00:36
17Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)0:00:40
18Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland)0:00:42
19Agata Bulska (Poland)0:00:53
20Shelly Flood (Australia)0:01:58
DNSRachel Atherton (Great Britain)
DNSKaitlin Lawlor (Australia)

