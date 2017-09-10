Miranda Miller wins women's downhill title
Nicole second, Hannah third
Elite Women Downhill: Cairns -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miranda Miller (Canada)
|0:04:10
|2
|Myriam Nicole (France)
|0:00:00
|3
|Tracey Hannah (Australia)
|0:00:02
|4
|Eleonora Farina (Italy)
|0:00:05
|5
|Danielle Beecroft (Australia)
|0:00:09
|6
|Marine Cabirou (France)
|0:00:10
|7
|Monika Hrastnik (Slovenia)
|0:00:12
|8
|Alia Marcellini (Italy)
|0:00:14
|9
|Sian A'hern (Australia)
|0:00:16
|10
|Carina Cappellari (Switzerland)
|0:00:25
|11
|Tahnee Seagrave (Great Britain)
|0:00:25
|12
|Tegan Molloy (Australia)
|0:00:28
|13
|Kellie Weinert (Australia)
|0:00:29
|14
|Tiara Andini Prastika (Indonesia)
|0:00:32
|15
|Ronja Hill-Wright (Australia)
|0:00:35
|16
|Vaea Verbeeck (Canada)
|0:00:36
|17
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|0:00:40
|18
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Switzerland)
|0:00:42
|19
|Agata Bulska (Poland)
|0:00:53
|20
|Shelly Flood (Australia)
|0:01:58
|DNS
|Rachel Atherton (Great Britain)
|DNS
|Kaitlin Lawlor (Australia)
