Bruni beats Hannah and Gwin for men's downhill crown

Rainbow stripes for France

Five time World Champ Sam Hill (Australia) was 1st rider down - his time would stand up until countryman Hannah bumped him

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Troy Brosnan (Australia)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Defending Champion Danny Hart (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Aaron Gwin (USA) who has been plagued with World Championship shut outs, FINALLY gets a medal

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Greg Minnaar (South Africa) was one of the fastest at the top but suffered a flat

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jack Moir (Australia) finished 4th

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Loic Bruni (France) would take his 2nd World title

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Loris Vergier (France)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Australian Mick Hannah had the run to beat

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Neko Mulally (USA) was top N American

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Mick Hannah, Loic Bruni, Aaron Gwinn

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni (France)0:03:27
2Michael Hannah (Australia)0:00:00
3Aaron Gwin (United States Of America)0:00:02
4Jack Moir (Australia)0:00:03
5Troy Brosnan (Australia)0:00:03
6Samuel Hill (Australia)0:00:06
7Loris Vergier (France)0:00:06
8Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)0:00:07
9Amaury Pierron (France)0:00:07
10Rupert Chapman (New Zealand)0:00:07
11Florent Payet (France)0:00:07
12Dean Lucas (Australia)0:00:07
13Adam Brayton (Great Britain)0:00:09
14Greg Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:09
15Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand)0:00:09
16Danny Hart (Great Britain)0:00:09
17Rudy Cabirou (France)0:00:09
18Gee Atherton (Great Britain)0:00:09
19Neko Mulally (United States Of America)0:00:09
20Bruce Klein (United States Of America)0:00:09
21Laurie Greenland (Great Britain)0:00:10
22Baptiste Pierron (France)0:00:10
23Benoit Coulanges (France)0:00:10
24Connor Fearon (Australia)0:00:10
25Jack Reading (Great Britain)0:00:11
26Luca Shaw (United States Of America)0:00:11
27Charlie Hatton (Great Britain)0:00:12
28Eliot Jackson (United States Of America)0:00:12
29Matthew Walker (New Zealand)0:00:12
30Edward Masters (New Zealand)0:00:13
31David Trummer (Austria)0:00:14
32Jure Žabjek (Slovenia)0:00:14
33Noel Niederberger (Switzerland)0:00:14
34Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)0:00:15
35Keegan Wright (New Zealand)0:00:15
36Ondrej Štepánek (Czech Republic)0:00:15
37Loris Revelli (Italy)0:00:15
38Jérôme Caroli (Switzerland)0:00:15
39Jake Newell (Australia)0:00:16
40Wyn Masters (New Zealand)0:00:16
41Jasper Jauch (Germany)0:00:17
42Jacob Dickson (Ireland)0:00:17
43Johann Potgieter (South Africa)0:00:17
44Joshua Button (Australia)0:00:17
45Dakotah Norton (United States Of America)0:00:18
46Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic)0:00:18
47Martin Lebl (Czech Republic)0:00:18
48Stefan Garlicki (South Africa)0:00:18
49Joshua Barth (Germany)0:00:19
50Janis Lehmann (Switzerland)0:00:19
51Markus Pekoll (Austria)0:00:19
52Bernard Kerr (Great Britain)0:00:20
53Samuel Thibault (Canada)0:00:22
54Mark Wallace (Canada)0:00:22
55Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia)0:00:25
56Yuki Kushima (Japan)0:00:27
57Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)0:00:27
58Alex Marin (Spain)0:00:29
59Hildan Afosma Katana (Indonesia)0:00:36
60Charlie Harrison (United States Of America)0:00:40
61Greg Minnaar (South Africa)0:00:41
62Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)0:00:42
63Khoiful Mukhib (Indonesia)0:01:06
64Hajime Imoto (Japan)0:01:37
65Slawomir Lukasik (Poland)0:01:59
66Suebsakun Sukchanya (Thailand)0:05:42
DNFJohannes Fischbach (Germany)
DNSFrancesco Colombo (Italy)
DNSMagnus Manson (Canada)

