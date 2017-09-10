Bruni beats Hannah and Gwin for men's downhill crown
Rainbow stripes for France
Elite Men Downhill: Cairns -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loic Bruni (France)
|0:03:27
|2
|Michael Hannah (Australia)
|0:00:00
|3
|Aaron Gwin (United States Of America)
|0:00:02
|4
|Jack Moir (Australia)
|0:00:03
|5
|Troy Brosnan (Australia)
|0:00:03
|6
|Samuel Hill (Australia)
|0:00:06
|7
|Loris Vergier (France)
|0:00:06
|8
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)
|0:00:07
|9
|Amaury Pierron (France)
|0:00:07
|10
|Rupert Chapman (New Zealand)
|0:00:07
|11
|Florent Payet (France)
|0:00:07
|12
|Dean Lucas (Australia)
|0:00:07
|13
|Adam Brayton (Great Britain)
|0:00:09
|14
|Greg Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:09
|15
|Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand)
|0:00:09
|16
|Danny Hart (Great Britain)
|0:00:09
|17
|Rudy Cabirou (France)
|0:00:09
|18
|Gee Atherton (Great Britain)
|0:00:09
|19
|Neko Mulally (United States Of America)
|0:00:09
|20
|Bruce Klein (United States Of America)
|0:00:09
|21
|Laurie Greenland (Great Britain)
|0:00:10
|22
|Baptiste Pierron (France)
|0:00:10
|23
|Benoit Coulanges (France)
|0:00:10
|24
|Connor Fearon (Australia)
|0:00:10
|25
|Jack Reading (Great Britain)
|0:00:11
|26
|Luca Shaw (United States Of America)
|0:00:11
|27
|Charlie Hatton (Great Britain)
|0:00:12
|28
|Eliot Jackson (United States Of America)
|0:00:12
|29
|Matthew Walker (New Zealand)
|0:00:12
|30
|Edward Masters (New Zealand)
|0:00:13
|31
|David Trummer (Austria)
|0:00:14
|32
|Jure Žabjek (Slovenia)
|0:00:14
|33
|Noel Niederberger (Switzerland)
|0:00:14
|34
|Rafael Gutierrez Villegas (Colombia)
|0:00:15
|35
|Keegan Wright (New Zealand)
|0:00:15
|36
|Ondrej Štepánek (Czech Republic)
|0:00:15
|37
|Loris Revelli (Italy)
|0:00:15
|38
|Jérôme Caroli (Switzerland)
|0:00:15
|39
|Jake Newell (Australia)
|0:00:16
|40
|Wyn Masters (New Zealand)
|0:00:16
|41
|Jasper Jauch (Germany)
|0:00:17
|42
|Jacob Dickson (Ireland)
|0:00:17
|43
|Johann Potgieter (South Africa)
|0:00:17
|44
|Joshua Button (Australia)
|0:00:17
|45
|Dakotah Norton (United States Of America)
|0:00:18
|46
|Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic)
|0:00:18
|47
|Martin Lebl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:18
|48
|Stefan Garlicki (South Africa)
|0:00:18
|49
|Joshua Barth (Germany)
|0:00:19
|50
|Janis Lehmann (Switzerland)
|0:00:19
|51
|Markus Pekoll (Austria)
|0:00:19
|52
|Bernard Kerr (Great Britain)
|0:00:20
|53
|Samuel Thibault (Canada)
|0:00:22
|54
|Mark Wallace (Canada)
|0:00:22
|55
|Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia)
|0:00:25
|56
|Yuki Kushima (Japan)
|0:00:27
|57
|Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)
|0:00:27
|58
|Alex Marin (Spain)
|0:00:29
|59
|Hildan Afosma Katana (Indonesia)
|0:00:36
|60
|Charlie Harrison (United States Of America)
|0:00:40
|61
|Greg Minnaar (South Africa)
|0:00:41
|62
|Brook Macdonald (New Zealand)
|0:00:42
|63
|Khoiful Mukhib (Indonesia)
|0:01:06
|64
|Hajime Imoto (Japan)
|0:01:37
|65
|Slawomir Lukasik (Poland)
|0:01:59
|66
|Suebsakun Sukchanya (Thailand)
|0:05:42
|DNF
|Johannes Fischbach (Germany)
|DNS
|Francesco Colombo (Italy)
|DNS
|Magnus Manson (Canada)
