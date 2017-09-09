Trending

Schurter completes a perfect season

Swiss rider beats Kulhavy and compatriot Litscher in tight race

Image 1 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher

Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 18

Nino Schurter in action

Nino Schurter in action
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 18

Nino Schurter wins

Nino Schurter wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 18

Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)

Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 18

Julien Absalon (France)

Julien Absalon (France)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 18

Manuel Fumic (Germany)

Manuel Fumic (Germany)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 18

Henrique Avancini (Brazil) impressed

Henrique Avancini (Brazil) impressed
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 18

Lukas Flueckiger (Switzerland)

Lukas Flueckiger (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 18

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 18

Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)

Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Nino Schurter (Switzerland

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Nino Schurter (Switzerland
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 18

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 18

The start was FAST

The start was FAST
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 18

Celebration for Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher

Celebration for Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 18

Nino Schurter celebrates another world title win

Nino Schurter celebrates another world title win
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 18

Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic took silver and Thomas Litscher of Switzerland flank new world champion Nino Schurter

Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic took silver and Thomas Litscher of Switzerland flank new world champion Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nino Schurter continues to go from strength to strength, successfully defending his Elite men's world title at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia. Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic took silver and Thomas Litscher of Switzerland the bronze.

Related Articles

Schurter caps off perfect season with Val di Sole victory

Schurter achieves unprecedented World Cup sweep

Switzerland win team relay world title

Sam Gaze defends U23 world title

Neff dominates to take first Elite women's title

Coming into the Elite men's race, Schurter was the overwhelming favourite after dominating the World Cup - setting a record by winning all six rounds. The race quickly became a battle between Schurter and Kulhavy. Henrique Avancini of Brazil and Litscher bridged up to join them on the third lap, with the Brazilian dropped a lap later, leaving Kulhavy against two Swiss riders. It wasn't until the final climb on the last lap, when Schurter attacked and Kulhavy made a mistake in a corner, that the Swiss rider was finally able to get away, hanging on to win by a slim seven seconds. It was a record sixth Elite men's title for Schurter. Kulhavy finally dropped Litscher in the final kilometre to take silver.

"It was a really tough one," said Schurter. "Jaroslav was super strong today. I was lucky Thomas was always with us and I was able to leave him the work of leading, and luckily Jaroslav wasn't there at the finish. That last uphill was really hard work and I was glad we were a strong team. I was already from last season super stoked and now this year is even better. I can't believe it; it is going so well at the moment. I am at the pinnacle of my career and I am really enjoying it."

"Yes, it has been an incredible year. I've won seven [six World Cups and the world title] but also the Cape Epic. This year it all came together. It is possible with an amazing team around me. With the Scott SRAM team and the Swiss Cycling team I have the best support, the fastest bike and that makes it possible."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Switzerland)1:27:44
2Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic)0:00:07
3Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)0:00:15
4Henrique Avancini (Brazil)0:01:04
5Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:01:11
6Lukas Flueckiger (Switzerland)0:01:13
7Julien Absalon (France)0:01:25
8Maxime Marotte (France)0:01:34
9Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)0:01:54
10Reto Indergand (Switzerland)0:02:21
11Catriel Soto (Argentina)0:02:39
12Florian Vogel (Switzerland)0:02:44
13Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)0:02:49
14Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:02:59
15Stephane Tempier (France)0:03:07
16Anton Cooper (New Zealand)0:03:10
17Luca Braidot (Italy)0:03:13
18Gregor Raggl (Austria)0:03:23
19Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland)0:03:25
20David Valero Serrano (Spain)0:03:28
21Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)0:03:46
22Karl Markt (Austria)0:03:51
23Arnis Petersons (Latvia)0:04:04
24Leandre Bouchard (Canada)
25Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland)0:04:21
26Jordan Sarrou (France)0:04:28
27Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:04:42
28Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:04:43
29Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
30Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
31Jan Škarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:04:47
32Victor Koretzky (France)
33Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)0:04:56
34Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Colombia)0:05:06
35Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Germany)0:05:15
36Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)0:05:21
37David Rosa (Portugal)
38Christian Pfäffle (Germany)0:05:43
39Howard Grotts (United States Of America)0:05:55
40Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:06:15
41Cameron Ivory (Australia)0:06:26
42Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)0:06:31
43Martin Loo (Estonia)
44Andrew L'esperance (Canada)0:06:51
45Derek Zandstra (Canada)0:07:09
46Evan Mcneely (Canada)0:07:47
47Mário Costa (Portugal)0:08:04
48Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:08:16
49Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:08:24
50Emil Linde (Sweden)0:08:45
51Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)0:08:47
52Raphael Gagne (Canada)0:09:13
53András Parti (Hungary)0:09:24
54Jens Schuermans (Belgium)0:09:54
55Ruben Scheire (Belgium)0:10:43
56Kyle Ward (Australia)0:11:55
57Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:11:56
LAPPayson Mcelveen (United States Of America)
LAPRussell Nankervis (Australia)
LAPTitouan Carod (France)
LAPKeerati Sukprasart (Thailand)
LAPKohei Maeda (Japan)
LAPPeerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)
LAPPhetetso Monese LES
LAPSithembiso Masango (South Africa)
LAPMark Tupalski (Australia)
LAPSebastian Jayne (Australia)
LAPYong Liang Mun (Singapore)
LAPWilliam Mokgopo (South Africa)
LAPIvan Chin Seng Tay (Singapore)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
DNFJhonnatan Botero Villegas (Colombia)
DNFJunaidi Bin Hashim (Singapore)
DNFLuiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Brazil)
DNSAnton Sintsov (Russian Federation)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews