Image 1 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 18 Nino Schurter in action (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 18 Nino Schurter wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 18 Thomas Litscher (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 18 Julien Absalon (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 18 Manuel Fumic (Germany) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 18 Henrique Avancini (Brazil) impressed (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 18 Lukas Flueckiger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 18 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 18 Michiel van der Heijden (Netherlands) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Nino Schurter (Switzerland (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 18 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 18 The start was FAST (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 18 Celebration for Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Thomas Litscher (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 18 Nino Schurter celebrates another world title win (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 18 Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic took silver and Thomas Litscher of Switzerland flank new world champion Nino Schurter (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Nino Schurter continues to go from strength to strength, successfully defending his Elite men's world title at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Cairns, Australia. Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic took silver and Thomas Litscher of Switzerland the bronze.

Coming into the Elite men's race, Schurter was the overwhelming favourite after dominating the World Cup - setting a record by winning all six rounds. The race quickly became a battle between Schurter and Kulhavy. Henrique Avancini of Brazil and Litscher bridged up to join them on the third lap, with the Brazilian dropped a lap later, leaving Kulhavy against two Swiss riders. It wasn't until the final climb on the last lap, when Schurter attacked and Kulhavy made a mistake in a corner, that the Swiss rider was finally able to get away, hanging on to win by a slim seven seconds. It was a record sixth Elite men's title for Schurter. Kulhavy finally dropped Litscher in the final kilometre to take silver.

"It was a really tough one," said Schurter. "Jaroslav was super strong today. I was lucky Thomas was always with us and I was able to leave him the work of leading, and luckily Jaroslav wasn't there at the finish. That last uphill was really hard work and I was glad we were a strong team. I was already from last season super stoked and now this year is even better. I can't believe it; it is going so well at the moment. I am at the pinnacle of my career and I am really enjoying it."

"Yes, it has been an incredible year. I've won seven [six World Cups and the world title] but also the Cape Epic. This year it all came together. It is possible with an amazing team around me. With the Scott SRAM team and the Swiss Cycling team I have the best support, the fastest bike and that makes it possible."

Full Results