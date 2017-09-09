Image 1 of 23 Annie Last of Great Britain and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France with new world champion Jolanda Neff of Switzerland (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 23 Jolanda Neff celebrates her victory (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 23 Annie Last (Great Britain) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 23 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 23 Annie Last (Great Britain) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 23 Maja Wloszczowska suffered a mechanical and a crash (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 23 Lea Davison (USA) was top N American (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 23 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 23 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 23 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 23 Emily Batty sprints for 7th with Corina Gantenbein (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 23 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 23 Linda Indergand crashed heavily while with the lead group (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 23 Annika Langvad (Denmark) and Linda Indergand (Switzerland) leading at start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 23 Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation) had a mechanial while in medal position (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 23 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 23 Annie Last (Great Britain) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 23 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 23 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 23 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 23 Annika Langvad (Denmark) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 23 Celebration for Annie Last, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 23 Jolanda Neff in the Elite women's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Switzerland's Jolanda Neff, who has dominated the under 23 category, winning three consecutive world titles, finally won her first Elite title on Saturday in Cairns, Australia. Annie Last of Great Britain won silver and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France, the 2015 world champion, took bronze.

The dry and hot dusty conditions added to the difficulty riders faced on the 4.3 kilometre circuit through the rainforest of the Smithfield Park. Organisers watered the worst sections of the course overnight, and it did reduce the dust slightly for the women's six-lap race.

The race saw a group of seven form at the front on the start loop, with Neff and Annie Last of Great Britain setting the pace. The pair dropped everyone else by the end of the first lap and rode together until the fourth lap, when Neff attacked, quickly opening a 22-second gap. By the penultimate fifth lap, the gap was up to two minutes and Neff could coast to her first Elite women’s title. Last took the silver medal, while Ferrand Prevot took bronze.





Full Results