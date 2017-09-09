Neff dominates to take first Elite women's title
Last takes silver for Britain with Pauline Ferrand third
Elite Women XC: Cairns -
Switzerland's Jolanda Neff, who has dominated the under 23 category, winning three consecutive world titles, finally won her first Elite title on Saturday in Cairns, Australia. Annie Last of Great Britain won silver and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France, the 2015 world champion, took bronze.
The dry and hot dusty conditions added to the difficulty riders faced on the 4.3 kilometre circuit through the rainforest of the Smithfield Park. Organisers watered the worst sections of the course overnight, and it did reduce the dust slightly for the women's six-lap race.
The race saw a group of seven form at the front on the start loop, with Neff and Annie Last of Great Britain setting the pace. The pair dropped everyone else by the end of the first lap and rode together until the fourth lap, when Neff attacked, quickly opening a 22-second gap. By the penultimate fifth lap, the gap was up to two minutes and Neff could coast to her first Elite women’s title. Last took the silver medal, while Ferrand Prevot took bronze.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|1:27:17
|2
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|0:02:23
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|0:03:04
|4
|Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)
|0:03:36
|5
|Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation)
|0:03:51
|6
|Lea Davison (United States Of America)
|0:03:59
|7
|Emily Batty (Canada)
|0:04:23
|8
|Corina Gantenbein (Switzerland)
|9
|Barbara Benkó (Hungary)
|0:04:45
|10
|Tanja Žakelj (Slovenia)
|0:04:58
|11
|Helen Grobert (Germany)
|0:05:05
|12
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|0:05:27
|13
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|0:05:29
|14
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)
|0:06:02
|15
|Erin Huck (United States Of America)
|16
|Haley Smith (Canada)
|0:06:21
|17
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|0:06:38
|18
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland)
|0:06:45
|19
|Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
|0:06:49
|20
|Rebecca Henderson (Australia)
|0:06:55
|21
|Githa Michiels (Belgium)
|0:06:57
|22
|Karla Štepánová (Czech Republic)
|0:07:03
|23
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|0:07:15
|24
|Mariske Strauss (South Africa)
|0:07:30
|25
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|0:07:48
|26
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:07:58
|27
|Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|0:08:01
|28
|Samara Sheppard (New Zealand)
|0:08:29
|29
|Chloe Woodruff (United States Of America)
|0:08:51
|30
|Sandra Walter (Canada)
|0:09:07
|31
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)
|32
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|0:10:46
|33
|Rose Grant (United States Of America)
|0:10:55
|34
|Serena Calvetti (Italy)
|0:10:56
|35
|Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)
|0:12:44
|LAP
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico)
|LAP
|Cindy Montambault (Canada)
|LAP
|Peta Mullens (Australia)
|LAP
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Czech Republic)
|LAP
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|LAP
|Rebecca Beaumont (Canada)
|LAP
|Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Colombia)
|LAP
|Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spain)
|LAP
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Argentina)
|LAP
|Michelle Vorster (Namibia)
|LAP
|Alexis Skarda (United States Of America)
|LAP
|Eliza Kwan (Australia)
|LAP
|Kathryn Mcinerney (Australia)
|LAP
|Anna Beck (Australia)
|LAP
|Tsalina Yi-Lin Phang (Singapore)
|LAP
|Machuene Rozalia Kubyana (South Africa)
|DNF
|Yana Belomoina (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Tory Thomas (Australia)
|DNS
|Catherine Fleury (Canada)
