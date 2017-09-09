Trending

Neff dominates to take first Elite women's title

Last takes silver for Britain with Pauline Ferrand third

Annie Last of Great Britain and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France with new world champion Jolanda Neff of Switzerland

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annie Last (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annie Last (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Maja Wloszczowska suffered a mechanical and a crash

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Lea Davison (USA) was top N American

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty sprints for 7th with Corina Gantenbein (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Linda Indergand crashed heavily while with the lead group

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annika Langvad (Denmark) and Linda Indergand (Switzerland) leading at start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation) had a mechanial while in medal position

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annie Last (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annika Langvad (Denmark)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Celebration for Annie Last, Jolanda Neff, Pauline Ferrand Prevot

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff in the Elite women's rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Switzerland's Jolanda Neff, who has dominated the under 23 category, winning three consecutive world titles, finally won her first Elite title on Saturday in Cairns, Australia. Annie Last of Great Britain won silver and Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France, the 2015 world champion, took bronze.

The dry and hot dusty conditions added to the difficulty riders faced on the 4.3 kilometre circuit through the rainforest of the Smithfield Park. Organisers watered the worst sections of the course overnight, and it did reduce the dust slightly for the women's six-lap race.

The race saw a group of seven form at the front on the start loop, with Neff and Annie Last of Great Britain setting the pace. The pair dropped everyone else by the end of the first lap and rode together until the fourth lap, when Neff attacked, quickly opening a 22-second gap. By the penultimate fifth lap, the gap was up to two minutes and Neff could coast to her first Elite women’s title. Last took the silver medal, while Ferrand Prevot took bronze.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)1:27:17
2Annie Last (Great Britain)0:02:23
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)0:03:04
4Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)0:03:36
5Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation)0:03:51
6Lea Davison (United States Of America)0:03:59
7Emily Batty (Canada)0:04:23
8Corina Gantenbein (Switzerland)
9Barbara Benkó (Hungary)0:04:45
10Tanja Žakelj (Slovenia)0:04:58
11Helen Grobert (Germany)0:05:05
12Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)0:05:27
13Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)0:05:29
14Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)0:06:02
15Erin Huck (United States Of America)
16Haley Smith (Canada)0:06:21
17Eva Lechner (Italy)0:06:38
18Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland)0:06:45
19Elisabeth Osl (Austria)0:06:49
20Rebecca Henderson (Australia)0:06:55
21Githa Michiels (Belgium)0:06:57
22Karla Štepánová (Czech Republic)0:07:03
23Adelheid Morath (Germany)0:07:15
24Mariske Strauss (South Africa)0:07:30
25Annika Langvad (Denmark)0:07:48
26Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:07:58
27Catharine Pendrel (Canada)0:08:01
28Samara Sheppard (New Zealand)0:08:29
29Chloe Woodruff (United States Of America)0:08:51
30Sandra Walter (Canada)0:09:07
31Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)
32Sabine Spitz (Germany)0:10:46
33Rose Grant (United States Of America)0:10:55
34Serena Calvetti (Italy)0:10:56
35Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)0:12:44
LAPDaniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico)
LAPCindy Montambault (Canada)
LAPPeta Mullens (Australia)
LAPJitka Škarnitzlová (Czech Republic)
LAPLinda Indergand (Switzerland)
LAPRebecca Beaumont (Canada)
LAPYosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Colombia)
LAPClaudia Galicia Cotrina (Spain)
LAPAgustina Maria Apaza (Argentina)
LAPMichelle Vorster (Namibia)
LAPAlexis Skarda (United States Of America)
LAPEliza Kwan (Australia)
LAPKathryn Mcinerney (Australia)
LAPAnna Beck (Australia)
LAPTsalina Yi-Lin Phang (Singapore)
LAPMachuene Rozalia Kubyana (South Africa)
DNFYana Belomoina (Ukraine)
DNFTory Thomas (Australia)
DNSCatherine Fleury (Canada)

