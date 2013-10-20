Trending

Lars van der Haar wins UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Valkenburg

Rabobank rider beats Pauwels and Walsleben

Image 1 of 23

Lars van der Haar celebrates victory in the Valkenburg World Cup

Lars van der Haar celebrates victory in the Valkenburg World Cup
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 23

Lars van der Haar on his way to victory

Lars van der Haar on his way to victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 23

A flat tyre for Nys meant a bike change was required.

A flat tyre for Nys meant a bike change was required.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 23

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) after his 9th place finish at the Valkenburg World Cup round

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) after his 9th place finish at the Valkenburg World Cup round
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 23

Lars van der Haar takes the World Cup overall lead.

Lars van der Haar takes the World Cup overall lead.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 23

The elite men's podium for the first World Cup of the season (L-R): Kevin Pauwels, Lars van der Haar and Philipp Walsleben

The elite men's podium for the first World Cup of the season (L-R): Kevin Pauwels, Lars van der Haar and Philipp Walsleben
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 23

The elite men's field roars down the home straight at the start of their World Cup round in Valkenburg

The elite men's field roars down the home straight at the start of their World Cup round in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 23

Sven Nys tackles the stairs in Valkenburg.

Sven Nys tackles the stairs in Valkenburg.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 23

Francis Mourey would suffer a race-ending mechanical.

Francis Mourey would suffer a race-ending mechanical.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 23

The Valkenburg course proved tough.

The Valkenburg course proved tough.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 23

Philipp Walsleben went on to finish third.

Philipp Walsleben went on to finish third.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 23

Mariusz Gil (Kwadro-Stannah) tops a run-up in Valkenburg.

Mariusz Gil (Kwadro-Stannah) tops a run-up in Valkenburg.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 23

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) had some mechanical issues in Valkenburg but still managed a second place result

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) had some mechanical issues in Valkenburg but still managed a second place result
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 23

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout, left, on the run-up with German champion Philipp Walsleben

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout, left, on the run-up with German champion Philipp Walsleben
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 23

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) cracked the top-20 at the opening World Cup in Valkenburg

British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) cracked the top-20 at the opening World Cup in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 23

World champion Sven Nys leads Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout on the run-up

World champion Sven Nys leads Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout on the run-up
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 23

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 9th place finish at the first 'cross World Cup of the season in Valkenburg

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 9th place finish at the first 'cross World Cup of the season in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 23

Nys corners in Valkenburg.

Nys corners in Valkenburg.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 23

Lars van der Haar en route to victory.

Lars van der Haar en route to victory.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 23

Nys passing the pits.

Nys passing the pits.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 23

Klaas Vantornout finished fourth

Klaas Vantornout finished fourth
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 23

Vantornout tackles the stairs.

Vantornout tackles the stairs.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 23

Lars van der Haar wins the Valkenburg World Cup

Lars van der Haar wins the Valkenburg World Cup
(Image credit: AFP)

The first edition of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Valkenburg at the famous Cauberg turned out to be the ideal setting for young, local rider Lars van der Haar (Rabobank) to grab his first big pro win. The 22-year-old Dutchman finished solo ahead of Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). World champion Sven Nys and French champion Francis Mourey were forced out of the race with mechanicals. Last year's World Cup winner Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) had an off-day and didn't make it into the top-10 in Valkenburg.

Related Articles

Van Der Haar wins Dutch 'cross national title

Vos claims victory in cyclo-cross Brabant

Page energized for another European 'cross campaign

Vantornout wins Kermiscross

Nys calls for radios and helmet cameras in cyclo-cross

Vos dominates in Valkenburg

"This is one of the most special wins in my life. It's my first big pro win and it's also a World Cup win and also in Holland," Van der Haar said.

There was a minute of silence in memory of Amy Dombroski before the start of the race.

The demanding course at the Cauberg included multiple, steep run-ups and drops. The tricky course was made even more selective as it started raining as the race got underway. Pauwels managed the hole shot while Albert and Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) got off to poor starts.

No rider seemed to be able to make the difference until Nys crashed while leading the pack. Nys needed some time to recover and lost some positions.

Upon hitting the third lap, Van der Haar accelerated and blew Mourey and others off his wheel. Only Pauwels could react. By the end of the third lap, Pauwels bridged up to Van der Haar. The first chasers trailed the leading duo by more than 10 seconds and once Vantornout played the perfect teammate in that chase group, the gap grew up to more than 20 seconds.

Walsleben rode alone into third place during the fifth lap while Nys had a flat front tyre. In front, Pauwels ran into bad luck, too, as his chain dropped. Pauwels needed time to get going again, and the Belgian was caught by Walsleben.

Meanwhile, more rain came down on the riders. With four laps to go, Van der Haar led the race with 23 seconds on Pauwels and Walsleben. Vantornout was alone in fourth at half a minute with Nys a little further back in a group that also included Albert.

During the sixth lap, Pauwels lost even more ground on both Van der Haar and Walsleben. He was caught by Vantornout and an improving Nys. A little further back, Mourey abandoned with a broken rear derailleur.

During the following lap, Nys lost time and positions again with another flat tyre - about half a minute. Pauwels dropped Vantornout and rode at short distance from Walsleben. The latter faded a little and was overtaken by Pauwels during the penultimate lap.

In the meantime, Nys fought his way back into eighth place with a fifth place still possible. His chain decided differently during the final lap. Game over for Nys.

"It wasn't my lucky day," said Nys. "I lost a lot of energy during the second flat tyre. My chain broke when I went full gas at the bottom of the drop. It's part of the sport, and it'll result in other perspectives."

Meanwhile Van der Haar easily kept Pauwels at distance, grabbing a well-deserved win on home soil. The Dutchman received a quick kiss from girlfriend Lucy Garner before taking on the white jersey of leader in the World Cup on the podium. Van der Haar was flanked by Pauwels and a surprising Walsleben.

In six days, the riders will contest the second round of the World Cup in Tabor, Czech Republic.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team1:02:45
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:20
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:39
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:48
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:00
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:09
7Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:20
8Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:31
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:39
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:53
11Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:57
12Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec0:02:01
13Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:07
14Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:02:13
15Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:22
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah0:02:27
17Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:29
18Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
19Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:40
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:03
21Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah0:03:07
22Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica0:03:22
23Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:41
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:46
25Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:50
26Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor0:04:00
27Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:04:04
28Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower Mtb Racing Team0:04:17
29Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland0:04:31
30Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji - Spy - Competitive Cyclist0:04:49
-1lapPatrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
-1lapSascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch
-1lapArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
-2lapsLukas Winterberg (Swi) MG - Cycling Team
-2lapsKenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale - Haderslev
-2lapsJavier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte
-2lapsVladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
-2lapsMagnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida
-2lapsVaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.
-3lapsJoachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK
-3lapsMarco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
-3lapsInigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio
-3lapsYu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
-3lapsJon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio
-4lapsYannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
-4lapsAngus Edmond (NZl)
-5lapsChristoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team

Elite men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team80pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team70
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus65
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team60
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team55
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea50
7Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team48
8Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti46
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea44
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea42
11Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus40
12Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec39
13Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea38
14Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea37
15Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea36
16Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah35
17Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team34
18Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team33
19Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles32
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team31
21Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah30
22Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica29
23Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team28
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus27
25Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus26
26Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor25
27Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito24
28Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower Mtb Racing Team23
29Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland22
30Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji - Spy - Competitive Cyclist21
31Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team20
32Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch19
33Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea18
34Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG - Cycling Team17
35Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale - Haderslev16
36Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte15
37Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.14
38Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida13
39Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol.12
40Joachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK11
41Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino10
42Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio9
43Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham8
44Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio7
45Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut6
46Angus Edmond (NZl)5
47Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team4

 

Latest on Cyclingnews