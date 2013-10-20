Image 1 of 23 Lars van der Haar celebrates victory in the Valkenburg World Cup (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 23 Lars van der Haar on his way to victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 23 A flat tyre for Nys meant a bike change was required. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 23 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) after his 9th place finish at the Valkenburg World Cup round (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 23 Lars van der Haar takes the World Cup overall lead. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 23 The elite men's podium for the first World Cup of the season (L-R): Kevin Pauwels, Lars van der Haar and Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 23 The elite men's field roars down the home straight at the start of their World Cup round in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 23 Sven Nys tackles the stairs in Valkenburg. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 23 Francis Mourey would suffer a race-ending mechanical. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 23 The Valkenburg course proved tough. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 23 Philipp Walsleben went on to finish third. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 23 Mariusz Gil (Kwadro-Stannah) tops a run-up in Valkenburg. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 23 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon) had some mechanical issues in Valkenburg but still managed a second place result (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 23 Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout, left, on the run-up with German champion Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 23 British champion Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) cracked the top-20 at the opening World Cup in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 23 World champion Sven Nys leads Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout on the run-up (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 23 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) en route to a 9th place finish at the first 'cross World Cup of the season in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 23 Nys corners in Valkenburg. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 23 Lars van der Haar en route to victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 23 Nys passing the pits. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 23 Klaas Vantornout finished fourth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 23 Vantornout tackles the stairs. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 23 Lars van der Haar wins the Valkenburg World Cup (Image credit: AFP)

The first edition of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Valkenburg at the famous Cauberg turned out to be the ideal setting for young, local rider Lars van der Haar (Rabobank) to grab his first big pro win. The 22-year-old Dutchman finished solo ahead of Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) and Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus). World champion Sven Nys and French champion Francis Mourey were forced out of the race with mechanicals. Last year's World Cup winner Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) had an off-day and didn't make it into the top-10 in Valkenburg.

"This is one of the most special wins in my life. It's my first big pro win and it's also a World Cup win and also in Holland," Van der Haar said.

There was a minute of silence in memory of Amy Dombroski before the start of the race.

The demanding course at the Cauberg included multiple, steep run-ups and drops. The tricky course was made even more selective as it started raining as the race got underway. Pauwels managed the hole shot while Albert and Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) got off to poor starts.

No rider seemed to be able to make the difference until Nys crashed while leading the pack. Nys needed some time to recover and lost some positions.

Upon hitting the third lap, Van der Haar accelerated and blew Mourey and others off his wheel. Only Pauwels could react. By the end of the third lap, Pauwels bridged up to Van der Haar. The first chasers trailed the leading duo by more than 10 seconds and once Vantornout played the perfect teammate in that chase group, the gap grew up to more than 20 seconds.

Walsleben rode alone into third place during the fifth lap while Nys had a flat front tyre. In front, Pauwels ran into bad luck, too, as his chain dropped. Pauwels needed time to get going again, and the Belgian was caught by Walsleben.

Meanwhile, more rain came down on the riders. With four laps to go, Van der Haar led the race with 23 seconds on Pauwels and Walsleben. Vantornout was alone in fourth at half a minute with Nys a little further back in a group that also included Albert.

During the sixth lap, Pauwels lost even more ground on both Van der Haar and Walsleben. He was caught by Vantornout and an improving Nys. A little further back, Mourey abandoned with a broken rear derailleur.

During the following lap, Nys lost time and positions again with another flat tyre - about half a minute. Pauwels dropped Vantornout and rode at short distance from Walsleben. The latter faded a little and was overtaken by Pauwels during the penultimate lap.

In the meantime, Nys fought his way back into eighth place with a fifth place still possible. His chain decided differently during the final lap. Game over for Nys.

"It wasn't my lucky day," said Nys. "I lost a lot of energy during the second flat tyre. My chain broke when I went full gas at the bottom of the drop. It's part of the sport, and it'll result in other perspectives."

Meanwhile Van der Haar easily kept Pauwels at distance, grabbing a well-deserved win on home soil. The Dutchman received a quick kiss from girlfriend Lucy Garner before taking on the white jersey of leader in the World Cup on the podium. Van der Haar was flanked by Pauwels and a surprising Walsleben.

In six days, the riders will contest the second round of the World Cup in Tabor, Czech Republic.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 1:02:45 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:39 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team 0:00:48 5 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:00 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:09 7 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:01:20 8 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:01:31 9 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:39 10 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:53 11 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:57 12 Fabien Canal (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 0:02:01 13 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:07 14 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 0:02:13 15 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:22 16 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro - Stannah 0:02:27 17 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team 0:02:29 18 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 19 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:02:40 20 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:03:03 21 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro - Stannah 0:03:07 22 Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banska Bystrica 0:03:22 23 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:41 24 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:46 25 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:50 26 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cez Cyklo Team Tabor 0:04:00 27 Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 0:04:04 28 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott Swisspower Mtb Racing Team 0:04:17 29 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland 0:04:31 30 Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji - Spy - Competitive Cyclist 0:04:49 -1lap Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team -1lap Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Losch -1lap Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea -2laps Lukas Winterberg (Swi) MG - Cycling Team -2laps Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale - Haderslev -2laps Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) Lizarte -2laps Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol. -2laps Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida -2laps Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls As Ml. Bol. -3laps Joachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK -3laps Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino -3laps Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio -3laps Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham -3laps Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Bioracer - Caravanos Erandio -4laps Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut -4laps Angus Edmond (NZl) -5laps Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team