Lucas Dubau wins junior men's World Cup in Valkenburg
Joshua Dubau and Yannick Peeters round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:43:36
|2
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|0:00:20
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:34
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:45
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:05
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:11
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:13
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:16
|9
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:21
|10
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:29
|11
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:43
|12
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:53
|13
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|0:02:00
|14
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|0:02:04
|15
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:02:22
|16
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|0:02:43
|17
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|0:02:51
|18
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:57
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:00
|20
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:09
|21
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:14
|22
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:16
|23
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:31
|24
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:36
|25
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:50
|26
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:52
|27
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States
|0:03:58
|28
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:01
|29
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:03
|30
|Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:20
|31
|Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:30
|32
|Josey Weik (USA) United States
|0:04:35
|33
|Sjoerd Van Der Stelt (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:47
|34
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:49
|35
|David Lombardo (USA) United States
|0:04:53
|36
|Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany
|0:04:58
|37
|Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:06
|38
|Jake Poole (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:10
|39
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:05:24
|40
|Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:27
|41
|Tomas Franklin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:50
|42
|Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:28
|-1lap
|Rico Seidel (Ger) Germany
|-1lap
|Christopher Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
|-2laps
|Dominik Kroll (Ger) Germany
|-2laps
|Willem Boersma (Can) Canada
|-2laps
|Pavol Kvietok (Svk) Slovakia
|-3laps
|Filippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|60
|pts
|2
|Joshua Dubau (Fra) France
|50
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|45
|4
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|40
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium
|35
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|7
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|28
|8
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|9
|Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic
|24
|10
|Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|11
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|20
|12
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|13
|Sébastien Havot (Fra) France
|18
|14
|Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy
|17
|15
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|16
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|15
|17
|Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy
|14
|18
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|19
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|20
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|21
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia
|10
|22
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium
|9
|23
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|24
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|25
|Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|26
|Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|27
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States
|4
|28
|Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|3
|29
|Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|30
|Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain
|1
