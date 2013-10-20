Trending

Lucas Dubau wins junior men's World Cup in Valkenburg

Joshua Dubau and Yannick Peeters round out top three

Image 1 of 20

Yannick Peeters' bike

Yannick Peeters' bike
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 20

Giorgio Rossi (Italy) at the finish of the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

Giorgio Rossi (Italy) at the finish of the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 20

Thijs Aerts (Belgium) deals with some post-race anti-doping paperwork

Thijs Aerts (Belgium) deals with some post-race anti-doping paperwork
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 20

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) at the finish of the opening 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg where he placed 4th in the junior men's race

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) at the finish of the opening 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg where he placed 4th in the junior men's race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 20

Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) recovers after finishing 7th in the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

Jelle Schuermans (Belgium) recovers after finishing 7th in the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 20

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 20

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) placed 3rd in the junior men's 'cross World Cup event in Valkenburg

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) placed 3rd in the junior men's 'cross World Cup event in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) soloed to victory in the junior men's 'cross World Cup event in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) soloed to victory in the junior men's 'cross World Cup event in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) celebrates his win in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 20

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) on the podium having placed 3rd in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg

Yannick Peeters (Belgium) on the podium having placed 3rd in the junior men's race at the 'cross World Cup in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 20

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) leads the junior men's 'cross World Cup standings having won the opening round in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) leads the junior men's 'cross World Cup standings having won the opening round in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) leads the junior men's 'cross World Cup after winning the opening round in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) leads the junior men's 'cross World Cup after winning the opening round in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) in the cyclo-cross World Cup leader's jersey

Lucas Dubau (France) in the cyclo-cross World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 20

Belgium's Yannick Peeters

Belgium's Yannick Peeters
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 20

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 20

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 20

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 20

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)

Junior men's podium at the Valkenburg 'cross World Cup (L-R): Joshua Dubau (France), Lucas Dubau (France) and Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 20

Lucas Dubau (France) wins the junior men's event at the first 'cross World Cup of the 2013-2014 season in Valkenburg

Lucas Dubau (France) wins the junior men's event at the first 'cross World Cup of the 2013-2014 season in Valkenburg
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:43:36
2Joshua Dubau (Fra) France0:00:20
3Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:34
4Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:45
5Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium0:01:05
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands0:01:11
7Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium0:01:13
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:01:16
9Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:21
10Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:29
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:01:43
12Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:01:53
13Sébastien Havot (Fra) France0:02:00
14Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy0:02:04
15Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:22
16Yan Gras (Fra) France0:02:43
17Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy0:02:51
18Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:57
19Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland0:03:00
20Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:09
21Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia0:03:14
22Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium0:03:16
23Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:31
24Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands0:03:36
25Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:50
26Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:52
27Maxx Chance (USA) United States0:03:58
28Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:04:01
29Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:03
30Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain0:04:20
31Giorgio Rossi (Ita) Italy0:04:30
32Josey Weik (USA) United States0:04:35
33Sjoerd Van Der Stelt (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:47
34Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:49
35David Lombardo (USA) United States0:04:53
36Ludwig Cords (Ger) Germany0:04:58
37Lukas Kunt (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:06
38Jake Poole (GBr) Great Britain0:05:10
39Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands-B0:05:24
40Kristian Zimany (Svk) Slovakia0:05:27
41Tomas Franklin (GBr) Great Britain0:05:50
42Jakub Honzik (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:28
-1lapRico Seidel (Ger) Germany
-1lapChristopher Barnes (GBr) Great Britain
-2lapsDominik Kroll (Ger) Germany
-2lapsWillem Boersma (Can) Canada
-2lapsPavol Kvietok (Svk) Slovakia
-3lapsFilippo Rocchetti (Ita) Italy

Junior men World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Dubau (Fra) France60pts
2Joshua Dubau (Fra) France50
3Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium45
4Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium40
5Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium35
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Netherlands30
7Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium28
8Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands26
9Roman Lehky (Cze) Czech Republic24
10Max Gulickx (Ned) Netherlands22
11Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium20
12Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland19
13Sébastien Havot (Fra) France18
14Stefano Sala (Ita) Italy17
15Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands16
16Yan Gras (Fra) France15
17Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) Italy14
18Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands13
19Timon Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland12
20Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic11
21Juraj Bellan (Svk) Slovakia10
22Gianni Van Donink (Bel) Belgium9
23Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands8
24Koen Van Dijke (Ned) Netherlands7
25Adrian Sirek (Cze) Czech Republic6
26Tim Janssen (Ned) Netherlands5
27Maxx Chance (USA) United States4
28Joël Grab (Swi) Switzerland3
29Martin Dejmek (Cze) Czech Republic2
30Danny Fox (GBr) Great Britain1

