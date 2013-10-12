Vos claims victory in cyclo-cross Brabant
World champion opens season on top
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash wielerploeg
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
|9
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Women Team
|10
|Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|11
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|12
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|13
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|15
|Jamie Bierens (Ned)
|16
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|17
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|18
|Kim Banga (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|20
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy