Vos claims victory in cyclo-cross Brabant

World champion opens season on top

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash wielerploeg
3Helen Wyman (GBr)
4Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Sophie De Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned)
9Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Women Team
10Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
11Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
12Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
13Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
15Jamie Bierens (Ned)
16Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
17Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
18Kim Banga (Ned) WV Zeeuws Vlaanderen
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
20Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren

