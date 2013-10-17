Vantornout wins Kermiscross
Albert, Walsleben on podium
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout won his second consecutive Kermiscross. The Sunweb-Napoleon Games rider topped former world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and German champion Philipp Walsleben.
World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) fell outside of the podium placings after a puncture. He was passed by Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and Vantornout's teammate Gianni Vermeersch. American Jonathan Page (Fuji) scored his first top 10 finish in Belgium of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BK CP Power Plus
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|6
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|8
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|9
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|10
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|11
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
|12
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL Cycling Team
|13
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|14
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS/Pro 2012 Ct
|15
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|16
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cycling Team
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|18
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga (Spa) MMR Spiuk
|19
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles Specialized Trant
|20
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|21
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|22
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|23
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Rings
|24
|Geert Wellens (Bel) Luihoeve Crossers
|25
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
|26
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
|27
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
|28
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW
|29
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/Pro 2012 Ct
|30
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
|31
|Camille Dubois (Fra) UC/FS-Herouville
|32
|Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team-Trentino
