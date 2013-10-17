Trending

Vantornout wins Kermiscross

Albert, Walsleben on podium

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) crosses the finish line in second place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) finished 8th at Kermiscross, his best result in Europe thus far in the 2013-2014 season

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
World champion Sven Nys punctured at Kermiscross and ended up in 6th place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) wins Kermiscross for the second straight year

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) gets a clean bike in the pit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) would finish 3rd at Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) in action at Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
2013 Kermiscross podium (L-R): Niels Albert, Klaas Vantornout and Philipp Walsleben

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) finished just off the podium in 4th place at Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) celebrates victory at Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) en route to victory at Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kermiscross winner Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) is congratulated by team manager Jurgen Mettepenningen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Reigning world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-KDL) awaits the start of Kermiscross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys shoulders his bike for a run-up on the muddy Kermiscross circuit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout won his second consecutive Kermiscross. The Sunweb-Napoleon Games rider topped former world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and German champion Philipp Walsleben.

World champion Sven Nys (Crelan-Euphony) fell outside of the podium placings after a puncture. He was passed by Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) and Vantornout's teammate Gianni Vermeersch. American Jonathan Page (Fuji) scored his first top 10 finish in Belgium of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BK CP Power Plus
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
6Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
8Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
9Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
11Laurens Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
12Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL Cycling Team
13Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
14Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS/Pro 2012 Ct
15Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
16Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cycling Team
17Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
18Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga (Spa) MMR Spiuk
19Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles Specialized Trant
20Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
21Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
22Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
23Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Rings
24Geert Wellens (Bel) Luihoeve Crossers
25Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
26Antonin Marecaille (Fra) L´Enfer Dunord
27Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent.Jobs-Wanty
28Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers VZW
29Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/Pro 2012 Ct
30Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) KDL-Crelan Cycling Team
31Camille Dubois (Fra) UC/FS-Herouville
32Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team-Trentino

