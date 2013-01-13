Trending

Van Der Haar wins Dutch 'cross national title

Boom races to second ahead of Van Amerongen in third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar1:02:06
2Lars Boom0:00:53
3Thijs Van Amerongen0:00:58
4Twan Van Den Brand0:01:33
5Thijs Al0:01:55
6Micki Van Empel0:02:19
7Patrick Van Leeuwen0:02:26
8Eddy Van Ijzendoorn
9Mitchell Huenders0:02:44
10Niels Wubben0:02:54
11Jeroen Boelen0:03:22
12Gerben De Knegt0:04:03
13Kobus Hereijgers0:04:16
14Johim Ariesen
15Marco Minnaard0:05:12
16Hans Becking0:05:25
17Liwald Doornbos
18Bart Barkhuis
19Paul Timmer
20Bas De Bruin
21Joep Van Gennip
22Joost Spring In T Veld
23Erik Verboven
24Patrick Van Nunen
25Pieter Homan
26Jefte De Bruin

Latest on Cyclingnews