Van Der Haar wins Dutch 'cross national title
Boom races to second ahead of Van Amerongen in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar
|1:02:06
|2
|Lars Boom
|0:00:53
|3
|Thijs Van Amerongen
|0:00:58
|4
|Twan Van Den Brand
|0:01:33
|5
|Thijs Al
|0:01:55
|6
|Micki Van Empel
|0:02:19
|7
|Patrick Van Leeuwen
|0:02:26
|8
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn
|9
|Mitchell Huenders
|0:02:44
|10
|Niels Wubben
|0:02:54
|11
|Jeroen Boelen
|0:03:22
|12
|Gerben De Knegt
|0:04:03
|13
|Kobus Hereijgers
|0:04:16
|14
|Johim Ariesen
|15
|Marco Minnaard
|0:05:12
|16
|Hans Becking
|0:05:25
|17
|Liwald Doornbos
|18
|Bart Barkhuis
|19
|Paul Timmer
|20
|Bas De Bruin
|21
|Joep Van Gennip
|22
|Joost Spring In T Veld
|23
|Erik Verboven
|24
|Patrick Van Nunen
|25
|Pieter Homan
|26
|Jefte De Bruin
