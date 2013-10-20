Trending

Vos dominates in Valkenburg

World champion shows her class in the mud

Image 1 of 24

Marianne Vos wins in Valkenburg

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 24

Arley Kemmerer on course.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 24

Alice Maria Arzuffi fighting fatigue to finish on the same lap as Vos.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 24

Sanne Cant is the Belgian Champion.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 24

Vos takes the top step, again.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 24

Now that definitely hurt! Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement) catches her breath after outsprinting Gabby Durrin for 10th place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 24

Ellen Van Loy (DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team) on foot in Valkenburg.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 24

Ayako Toyooka was the sole Japanese representative on the day.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 24

Vos is congratulated by Katie Compton.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 24

The elite women's podium from the first World Cup of the season (L-R): Katie Compton, Marianne Vos and Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 24

Riders rugged up quickly after the race

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 24

Lindy Van Anrooij finished one lap behind Vos.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 24

Vos and Nikki Harris shake hands.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 24

Marianne Vos leads the World Cup standings after taking the opening round.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 24

Vos did not let up, even with the finish in sight.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 24

Elena Valentini cresting a hill.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 24

Lambracht on foot.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 24

Jamie Bierens enjoyed home crowd support in The Netherlands.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 24

Nikki Harris would go on to finish third.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 24

Jessica Lambracht prepares to re-mount her stead.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 24

Lucie Chainel-Lefevre finished 12th in Valkenburg.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 24

Alice Maria Arzuffi finished inside the top 20.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 24

Marianne Vos on her way to winning the first 'cross World Cup of the season

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 24

Marianne Vos wins the first 'cross World Cup of the season

(Image credit: AFP)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) lived up to her status as world champion and absolute favourite, winning the women's race at the first round of the World Cup cyclo-cross series with a display of classy 'cross racing.

"I have absolutely no regrets at all for extending my campaign after the road season in order to be able to ride here," Vos told NOS right after her win. "I like riding here a lot, and I like winning a lot, too."

"This course is so hard. I tried hard to maintain the same pace throughout the race and stay focused. There's not a single flat section and no time to recover."

The race started with a minute of silence in memory of Amy Dombroski. Not present in the line-up at the start was 2010-2011 World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Rabo Women Cycling Team), who is sidelined with leg injuries and is expected to miss most of this 'cross season.

Vos dominated on the hilly course in Valkenburg in the southern Limburg region of the Netherlands. She quickly opened a gap on the rest of the field and then used her speed, power and cycling skills to extended her lead all the way to the finish.

Behind Vos, five women fought for second place. They were US national champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), French rider Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Faren Kuota) and British riders Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team).

Compton broke away from the group during the second lap, steadily riding away from her rivals. She finished 1:35 behind Vos.

The other chasers were battling for third place. An acceleration from Harris during the penultimate lap first distanced Ferrier-Bruneau and then also compatriot Wyman. Harris eventually trailed Compton by 17 seconds, holding off Wyman by 12 seconds and Ferrier-Bruneau by 19 seconds.

Logically, Vos is the first leader in the World Cup standings, but she will not defend the white jersey in the next round in Tabor, Czech Republic next week.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team0:37:56
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:35
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea0:01:52
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:02:04
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota0:02:11
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea0:02:20
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:29
8Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp0:02:53
9Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:05
10Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement0:03:30
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus
12Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC0:03:57
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com0:04:05
14Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:10
15Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling0:04:11
16Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit0:04:29
17Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized0:04:41
18Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:04:44
19Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:05:00
20Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny0:05:22
21Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam0:05:25
22Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea0:05:26
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:05:58
24Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jab.Nn0:06:04
25Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol0:06:11
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:06:15
27Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto - Ladiescycling0:06:30
28Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars0:07:05
-1lapKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
-1lapAsa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube
-1lapLindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
-1lapTereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport
-1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
-1lapStephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
-1lapJamie Bierens (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel
-1lapMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
-1lapJolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
-1lapHannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC
-2lapsChristine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team
-2lapsAbby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Rst Racing Team
-2lapsLana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
-2lapsStéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise

Elite women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team60pts
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective50
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea45
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona40
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota35
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea30
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team28
8Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp26
9Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams24
10Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement22
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus20
12Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC19
13Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com18
14Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti17
15Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling16
16Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit15
17Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized14
18Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team13
19Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti12
20Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny11
21Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam10
22Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea9
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust8
24Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jab.Nn7
25Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol6
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies5
27Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto - Ladiescycling4
28Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars3
29Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team2
30Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube1

 

