Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) lived up to her status as world champion and absolute favourite, winning the women's race at the first round of the World Cup cyclo-cross series with a display of classy 'cross racing.

"I have absolutely no regrets at all for extending my campaign after the road season in order to be able to ride here," Vos told NOS right after her win. "I like riding here a lot, and I like winning a lot, too."

"This course is so hard. I tried hard to maintain the same pace throughout the race and stay focused. There's not a single flat section and no time to recover."

The race started with a minute of silence in memory of Amy Dombroski. Not present in the line-up at the start was 2010-2011 World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen (Rabo Women Cycling Team), who is sidelined with leg injuries and is expected to miss most of this 'cross season.

Vos dominated on the hilly course in Valkenburg in the southern Limburg region of the Netherlands. She quickly opened a gap on the rest of the field and then used her speed, power and cycling skills to extended her lead all the way to the finish.

Behind Vos, five women fought for second place. They were US national champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), French rider Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Faren Kuota) and British riders Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team).

Compton broke away from the group during the second lap, steadily riding away from her rivals. She finished 1:35 behind Vos.

The other chasers were battling for third place. An acceleration from Harris during the penultimate lap first distanced Ferrier-Bruneau and then also compatriot Wyman. Harris eventually trailed Compton by 17 seconds, holding off Wyman by 12 seconds and Ferrier-Bruneau by 19 seconds.

Logically, Vos is the first leader in the World Cup standings, but she will not defend the white jersey in the next round in Tabor, Czech Republic next week.

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:37:56 2 Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:01:35 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea 0:01:52 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona 0:02:04 5 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota 0:02:11 6 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea 0:02:20 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Dncs / Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:02:29 8 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - Bkcp 0:02:53 9 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:03:05 10 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement 0:03:30 11 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus 12 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - KMC 0:03:57 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:04:05 14 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:04:10 15 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling 0:04:11 16 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCC Morteau Montbenoit 0:04:29 17 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized 0:04:41 18 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:04:44 19 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:05:00 20 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny 0:05:22 21 Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam 0:05:25 22 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet - Fidea 0:05:26 23 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 0:05:58 24 Nikola Noskova (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jab.Nn 0:06:04 25 Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol 0:06:11 26 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 0:06:15 27 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto - Ladiescycling 0:06:30 28 Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars 0:07:05 -1lap Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team -1lap Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB / Cube -1lap Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp -1lap Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport -1lap Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team -1lap Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer -1lap Jamie Bierens (Ned) Twc Het Snelle Wiel -1lap Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force -1lap Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom -1lap Hannah Payton (GBr) Team CTC -2laps Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team -2laps Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Rst Racing Team -2laps Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team -2laps Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise