Police moto impacts Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors sprint finish

A police motorcycle swerved in front of two riders sprinting for victory in the final metres on la Côte de la Redoute of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors race on Saturday.

Harry Hudson (Fensham Howes Junior Race Team) and Leander De Gendt (Cannibal-Victorious U19) were sprinting, with the motorcycle in front of them, and just as De Gendt was going over on the right side of the road, the motorcycle swerved to the right to take the deviation. The move forced the young Belgian to change his line inside of 10 metres to go.

Hudson, 17, took the win, and De Gendt was second. Max Hinds (Fensham Howes Junior Race Team) rounded out the podium.

Francis Van Mechelen, Cannibal-Victorious U19 Development Team manager, posted on social media, “We filed complaints @ UCI now against the result and ask for an Ex aequo for both riders who whent together on La Rediute to the finish.”

According to DirectVelo, the jury defended its decision to not give the win to both riders, stating that the winner did not make a mistake, but acknowledged that the Belgian was disrupted in his sprint.

"I asked if it wouldn't be better to tie the riders. I'm disappointed that Belgian Cycling wasn't responsive to this request. What difference does it make?” Van Mechelen told DirectVelo.

Van Mechelen is contesting the jury's decision and will file an official protest with the UCI. “It's not about money, it's just about sporting recognition. These guys are risking their future: they're trying to land a contract for years to come. And then, they take away the victory.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just last week, a pedestrian collided with Mikołaj Legieć (Cannibal U19 International Team) who was leading the peloton, sprinting to the finish line at the Coupe du Président Juniors in Poland.

“This happened,“ Van Mechelen posted on social media, “to the Cannibal B Victorious sprint train at 350m before the finish, a pedestrian crossing the road and takes our rider down. The organisation didn’t give the marshals whistles so they couldn’t react.”

De Gendt, 17, is currently racing with the Cannibal U19 International Team, a junior team under the Bahrain-Victorious WorldTour umbrella.