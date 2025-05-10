Police moto impacts Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors sprint finish

By published

Video: Moto swerves in final sprint to the finish line

DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 21 TV motorbike during the 7th UAE Tour 2025 Stage 5 a 160km stage from American University Dubai to American University Dubai UCIWWT on February 21 2025 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Motorbike at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

A police motorcycle swerved in front of two riders sprinting for victory in the final metres on la Côte de la Redoute of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors race on Saturday.

Harry Hudson (Fensham Howes Junior Race Team) and Leander De Gendt (Cannibal-Victorious U19) were sprinting, with the motorcycle in front of them, and just as De Gendt was going over on the right side of the road, the motorcycle swerved to the right to take the deviation. The move forced the young Belgian to change his line inside of 10 metres to go. 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.