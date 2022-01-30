Christen wins sprint for junior men's title at Cyclo-cross World Championships
By Jackie Tyson published
Swiss rider wins three-up dash to the line in Fayetteville over Dockx and Smith
Jan Christen won a three-up sprint for the first men’s junior title for Switzerland since 1998 on Saturday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships. He hit the line in Fayetteville just ahead of Aaron Dockx (Belgium), who was second, and Nathan Smith (Great Britain) in third.
The junior men set off under sunny skies and a tricky course that had frozen overnight in the cold temperatures and offered slippery sections in the hairpin turns.
Smith took the hole shot just half a wheel in front of race favourite David Haverdings (Netherlands). Smith took the lead followed with a string of riders on his wheel - Dockx , Frank O’Reilly (United States), Corentin Lequet (France) and Haverdings settling into fifth.
In the early twists of the first lap Christen, the reigning Swiss champion, moved to the front, and Magnus White (United States) joined the front pack as well. After the first lap, Christen continued to set the pace with Smith, Dockx, Haverdings, Lequet and American Jack Spranger. The field began to line out behind, but no major gaps had formed.
On the second lap, race favourite Haverdings unexpectedly hit a rut in a sweeping turn and hit the ground. While he took time to regroup, it caused a delay of Spranger and Christen who were close behind, but did not fall. It created an opportunity for the challengers, with Andrew August (United States) taking to the front with Smith, Dockx and Lequet in tow.
The quartet of riders set the high pace on the third lap - Smith, August, Dockx and Lequet. Only a few seconds in a chase group was Christen, and a trio of Belgian riders Vaktor Vandenberghe, Wies Nuyens and Yordi Corsus. Soon more chasers were allowed to touch the back of the group for a larger group to form halfway through the race. After the third pass of the 39 Climb, Dockx began to open a small advantage at the front, making Smith and Lequet work hard to keep in touch.
On the start of the fourth of six laps, Dockx had a few seconds over Smith, with Christen, Lequet, Vandenberghe, Nuyens, Corsus, August and Daniel Nielsen (Norway) just nine seconds off the pace. Just a few turns later heading to the long straightaways in the woods, the line of riders regrouped for another round of technical pack racing.
The chase clearly began to fracture on the penultimate lap, as the trio of Christen, Dockx and Smith joined forces at the front, and rode away for the final sprint.
More to come!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages. Tyson has been recognized for communications excellence with 10 Phoenix Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp – and was recognized by a national media outlet as the first female depicted in a pro baseball card set (Ft. Myers Royals). She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times. Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France). Her favorite mountain bike rides are in Park City, Utah (USA).
