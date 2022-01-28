Italy secure victory in test team relay at Cyclo-cross World Championships
Team USA-A finish second and Belgium third in Fayetteville
Italy secured the victory in the test team relay held ahead of the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Friday in Fayetteville. The Italian team took the win ahead of Team USA-A and Belgium.
"It a good feeling and emotional to win, with my teammates, for the first time of this event. We are all very happy as a nation," said Davide Toneotii, who crossed the line first to take the win for Italy.
"Today, I was feeling good. The track was very hard and I'm very happy to win the test event," reiterated Italian teammate Silvia Persico.
On the eve of the test team relay, the UCI altered its participation rules due to fewer athletes available to participate due to the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, rather than starting with six riders and racing six laps, each nation entered a team of four riders set to race four laps. It also offered nations a chance to enter two teams of four riders.
The participating teams included Belgium, Canada – A, Canada – B, Czech Republic, Italy, USA – A and USA – B.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:31:00
|2
|USA-A
|0:00:07
|3
|Belgium
|0:00:16
|4
|USA-B
|0:00:46
|5
|Canada-A
|0:00:48
|6
|Czech Republic
|0:01:10
|7
|Canada-B
|0:01:56
