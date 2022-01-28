Trending

Italy secure victory in test team relay at Cyclo-cross World Championships

By published

Team USA-A finish second and Belgium third in Fayetteville

Image 1 of 5

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA JANUARY 28 LR Gage Hecht of The United States Eric Brunner of The United States Matyas Fiala of Czech Republic rider of Italy and Tyler Orschel and Canada during the 73rd UCI CycloCross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 Team Relay Fayetteville2022 on January 28 2022 in Fayetteville Georgia Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Riders line up for the test team relay at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA JANUARY 28 LR Ava Holmgren of Canada Gage Hecht of The United States and Matyas Fiala of Czech Republic compete during the 73rd UCI CycloCross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 Team Relay Fayetteville2022 on January 28 2022 in Fayetteville Georgia Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

And they are off! (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA JANUARY 28 LR Michael Boros of Czech Republic and Matyas Fiala of Czech Republic compete during the 73rd UCI CycloCross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 Team Relay Fayetteville2022 on January 28 2022 in Fayetteville Georgia Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Czech Republic teammates during the test team relay at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA JANUARY 28 LR Silvia Persico of Italy Madigan Munro of The United States Michael Boros of Czech Republic and Gage Hecht of The United States compete during the 73rd UCI CycloCross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 Team Relay Fayetteville2022 on January 28 2022 in Fayetteville Georgia Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Czech Republic, Team USA and Italy at the test team relay at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA JANUARY 28 Gage Hecht of The United States warming up on rollers prior to the 73rd UCI CycloCross World Championships Fayetteville 2022 Team Relay Fayetteville2022 on January 28 2022 in Fayetteville Georgia Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

Team USA test team relay at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy secured the victory in the test team relay held ahead of the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Friday in Fayetteville. The Italian team took the win ahead of Team USA-A and Belgium.

"It a good feeling and emotional to win, with my teammates, for the first time of this event. We are all very happy as a nation," said Davide Toneotii, who crossed the line first to take the win for Italy.

"Today, I was feeling good. The track was very hard and I'm very happy to win the test event," reiterated Italian teammate Silvia Persico.

On the eve of the test team relay, the UCI altered its participation rules due to fewer athletes available to participate due to the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, rather than starting with six riders and racing six laps, each nation entered a team of four riders set to race four laps. It also offered nations a chance to enter two teams of four riders.

The participating teams included Belgium, Canada – A, Canada – B,  Czech Republic, Italy, USA – A and USA – B.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy 0:31:00
2USA-A 0:00:07
3Belgium 0:00:16
4USA-B 0:00:46
5Canada-A 0:00:48
6Czech Republic 0:01:10
7Canada-B 0:01:56

