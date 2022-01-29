Vos holds off Brand for eighth title at Cyclo-cross World Championships

Image 1 of 7 Marianne Vos of Netherlands wins ahead of Lucinda Brand in elite women's race at UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Fayetteville (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 7 Lucinda Brand tries to hold off Marianne Vos in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 Marianne Vos takes rainbow stripes in the elite women's race for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand battle in the elite women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand on The 39 Climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 Lucinda Brand in front of Marianne Vos in elite women's race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 The 39 Climb on the Fayetteville course under bright sunshine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) outdueled teammate Lucinda Brand in a fierce sprint and secured the elite women’s crown at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, her eighth title.

Italian Silvia Persico had a career-best ride to secure the bronze, keeping the Dutch from a sweep of the podium when she passed Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in the final turns of the fast, dry course.

Vos almost took a dive into the fencing on the second corner after Alvarado led out the mass of 30 riders from hole shot. But with Dutch teammates all around, Vos would correct her mistake quickly and continue in third place behind Brand and Alvarado, who both took the cyclo-cross elite title in the past two years for the Netherlands, with Inge van der Heijden and Yara Kastelijn rounding out the five top spots.

The three Dutch jerseys of Brand, Alvarado and Vos streaked under a bright blue sky and had a slight gap by the time they made the first descent off the 39 Climb, with Van der Heuden and Kastelijn riding with seven seconds back with Maghalie Rochette (Canada) and Persico. The battles ensued for the top two spots between Brand and Vos, and behind a chance for a medal between Alvarado and Persico.

“It’s incredible. Now I just can’t believe it,” Vos said about her win in the mix zone. “At first leading up to this race you don’t look back that much, it’s just trying to focus on the race itself, and now I just don’t believe it.

"It was such a difficult race. I knew Lucinda was going to be very very hard to beat and she put on some pressure and I tried some pressure but it’s so difficult to get away and then I knew I had to try and stay calm and try to do the right things in the last lap and then focus on the sprint.

“This year, I had great support from my family, iI have great support from my team. I just tried to do the right things. I am very thankful and grateful to be here and it is incredible to be here on the top step.”

By the second lap on the Fayetteville course, the defending champion cranked up the speed and took a slight advantage over Alvarado and Vos but could not shake Vos, who ran up to her back wheel after the strong climb of the stairs.

Alvarado rode seven second behind her teammates to begin lap three of seven. In solo fourth place was Perisco, 17seconds back. Rochette then led a group of more Dutch riders - Kastelijn, Van der Heijden, Manon Bakke and Kata Blanka Vas - and Belgium’s Sanne Cant close by. American favourite Clara Honsinger rode in 12th position, with Helene Clauzel (France).

The middle laps of the race were all Brand versus Vos, with Alvarado trying to keep a slight view of the duo on long straightaways in the distance as well as eyes on Persico, who was looking to spoil an all-Dutch party. The Italian was able to move across to Alvarado and begin a solid battle for the bronze on the fifth lap. Had Alvarado not had a technical to stop her momentum on the last lap, the duo may have sprinted for the final podium spot.

At the front, the tactical drag race for the on the back of the course was first launched by Vos on the penultimate lap, but several moves were matched by Brand. On the bell lap, Brand tried to attack Vos on the long climb. The duo took the final punches to the pavement, which Vos won in the sprint.

More to come!