Wyseure leads Belgian sweep of U23 podium at 'cross Worlds

Image 1 of 7 Joran Wyseure of Belgium wins men's U23 title at UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in Fayetteville (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 7 Joran Wyseure of Belgium on course for his victory in men's U23 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 7 Joran Wyseure of Belgium on The 39 Climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Emiel Verstrynge of Belgium, Mees Hendrikx of Netherlands and Pim Ronhaar of Netherlands chase leader at top of climb while fans cheer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 7 Mees Hendrikx of Netherlands on course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 7 Cameron Mason of United Kingdom trains prior to the U23 race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 7 Centennial Park descent after 39 Climb is packed with fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Belgium swept the podium for the men's U23 race Saturday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Joran Wyseure riding solo across the line for the victory. Emiel Verstrynge secured the silver, finishing just 13 seconds back. Thibau Nys held off charges by Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands) and Cameron Mason (Great Britain) to secure the bronze.

The fast, flowy course kept the speeds high, as Wyseure extended his lead with each lap. Hendrikx rode at the front pacing the Belgian pair of Verstrynge and Nys, who kept a slight advantage over the Dutch duo of Ryan Kamp and Pim Ronhaar.

With two laps to go, the solo lead for Wyseure had stabilised at 15 seconds, and Verstrynge took an opportunity to push away from the chasers in power sections for second place.

“I want to try the whole race at my own tempo. It was enough for the win,” Wyseure said in the mix zone after the race. “It’s really nice that we have three Belgian guys on the podium. It’s phenomenal, and I’m really happy.”

From the front row of Belgian and Dutch colours, with a lone rider from Great Britain, the Belgian team put two riders at the front going into the first 180-degree turn, the entire field packed together at a blistering pace.

On the initial ascent of the 38-step staircase the group began to line out, led by Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) in front of a trio of Dutch riders - Pim Ronhaar, Mees Hendrikx and Ryan Kamp. Close behind was Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho of Spain and Cameron Mason (Great Britain).

On the second lap, along the decisive long climb on the back side of the course at Centennial Park, Wyseure began to set the pace at the front, with a long line of Belgian and Dutch riders on his wheel. Wyseure attacked across the series of short, steep rollers to kick up some dust and grab a seven-second advantage to start the third of seven laps.

Overnight frost had melted under the Arkansas sunshine, with any residual dampness in some corners quickly drying.

Wyseure continued with a stiff pace on his solo attack, leaving Hendrikx to lead the Dutch chasers Kamp and Ronhaar, who were joined by Verstrynge, Thibau Nys and Britain’s Mason. With four laps to go, Wyseure had a 14-second gap on the small group. Another few seconds in the chase were Niels Vandeputte and Jente Michels of Belgium.

