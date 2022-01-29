Wyseure leads Belgian sweep of U23 podium at 'cross Worlds
Verstrynge and Nys round out top 3 in tactical battle with the Netherlands
Belgium swept the podium for the men's U23 race Saturday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Joran Wyseure riding solo across the line for the victory. Emiel Verstrynge secured the silver, finishing just 13 seconds back. Thibau Nys held off charges by Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands) and Cameron Mason (Great Britain) to secure the bronze.
The fast, flowy course kept the speeds high, as Wyseure extended his lead with each lap. Hendrikx rode at the front pacing the Belgian pair of Verstrynge and Nys, who kept a slight advantage over the Dutch duo of Ryan Kamp and Pim Ronhaar.
With two laps to go, the solo lead for Wyseure had stabilised at 15 seconds, and Verstrynge took an opportunity to push away from the chasers in power sections for second place.
“I want to try the whole race at my own tempo. It was enough for the win,” Wyseure said in the mix zone after the race. “It’s really nice that we have three Belgian guys on the podium. It’s phenomenal, and I’m really happy.”
From the front row of Belgian and Dutch colours, with a lone rider from Great Britain, the Belgian team put two riders at the front going into the first 180-degree turn, the entire field packed together at a blistering pace.
On the initial ascent of the 38-step staircase the group began to line out, led by Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) in front of a trio of Dutch riders - Pim Ronhaar, Mees Hendrikx and Ryan Kamp. Close behind was Gonzalo Inguanzo Macho of Spain and Cameron Mason (Great Britain).
On the second lap, along the decisive long climb on the back side of the course at Centennial Park, Wyseure began to set the pace at the front, with a long line of Belgian and Dutch riders on his wheel. Wyseure attacked across the series of short, steep rollers to kick up some dust and grab a seven-second advantage to start the third of seven laps.
Overnight frost had melted under the Arkansas sunshine, with any residual dampness in some corners quickly drying.
Wyseure continued with a stiff pace on his solo attack, leaving Hendrikx to lead the Dutch chasers Kamp and Ronhaar, who were joined by Verstrynge, Thibau Nys and Britain’s Mason. With four laps to go, Wyseure had a 14-second gap on the small group. Another few seconds in the chase were Niels Vandeputte and Jente Michels of Belgium.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joran Wyseure (Belgium)
|0:49:21
|2
|Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium)
|0:00:13
|3
|Thibau Nys (Belgium)
|0:00:33
|4
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|5
|Cameron Mason (Great Britain)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages. Tyson has been recognized for communications excellence with 10 Phoenix Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp – and was recognized by a national media outlet as the first female depicted in a pro baseball card set (Ft. Myers Royals). She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times. Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France). Her favorite mountain bike rides are in Park City, Utah (USA).
