Tom Pidcock adds rainbow jersey to Olympic jersey at cyclo-cross World Championships

Image 1 of 9 Tom Pidcock celebrates his performance to win the elite men's rainbow jersey at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 2 of 9 Tom Pidcock rides solo at the front of the elite men's race en route to victory in Fayetteville (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 3 of 9 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) on early lap on The 39 Climb (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 4 of 9 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) rides at the front of the race with Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 5 of 9 Lars Van Der Haar of Netherlands competes during elite men's race (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 6 of 9 Great Britain's Tom Pidcock rode alone at the front for five laps (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 7 of 9 Clement Venturini of France rode to fifth place (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 8 of 9 Ben Turner of Great Britain rides in front of Jens Adams of Belgium (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images) Image 9 of 9 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium would secure the bronze medal after nine laps (Image credit: Chris GraythenGetty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) powered to a solo victory in the elite men’s race of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Finishing 30 seconds back was Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) for the silver medal, and Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) another two seconds off the pace in third place for bronze.

It was a strong display of power and speed as the 22-year-old Briton completed his cyclo-cross triple header, adding the elite crown to his prior junior and U23 titles.

Iserbyt, this season’s World Cup champion who won a thrilling race in Hoogerheide last week beating Pidcock, put in an extra charge after the final big descent of the stairway but Van der Haar made the pass on the pavement to secure second place.

“Yeah, that was always going to be a super-hard race. The Belgians were trying to ride a tactical race. I found an opportunity and made it stick,” Pidcock said at the finish.

The last seven elite men’s races at cyclo-cross Worlds were won by either Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) or Wout van Aert (Belgium), leaving the favourites eager to take on the fast, wide course at Fayetteville for change of guard.

“I think it became harder to win the race,” he added about past winners Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel being absent. “But we came in with a plan and a process. We stuck to the process and it was good in the end.”

A group of 11 riders drove the pace at the front of the 36-rider field to start the contest, Pidcock taking on the front of the train for the first run up of The 39 Climb. The group of 11 included Pidcock, Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland), the two Dutch riders, Clement Venturini and Joshua Dubau of France, and Belgian teammates Van der Haar, Michael Vanthourenhout, Eli Iserbyt, Toon Aerts, and Laurens Sweeck.

Tyre choices looked to tilt toward faster tread with the dry conditions, and most riders donned short-sleeve jerseys, or had cut the sleeves on skinsuits to adapt to the balmy temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius.

On the third lap on the off-camber section, Kuhn took a spill. Out front, Venturini took a turn at the front of the leaders. After the descent from the large staircase, Sweeck launched an attack towards the pavement, Pidcock clinging to his wheel and beginning to string out a few riders at the back.

Vanthourenhout threw in a strong acceleration on the fourth pass up the long climb, but Pidcock matched the move and surged ahead for the lead. That one-two punch caused gaps to open between riders behind. The Briton then used his speed off the large descent of the stairway to gain a significant five-second margin to Iserbyt, now in second and the other chasing Belgians. The Briton took off and never looked back.