Tom Pidcock adds rainbow jersey to Olympic jersey at cyclo-cross World Championships
By Laura Weislo , Jackie Tyson published
Van der Haar takes silver for Netherlands and Iserbyt secures bronze for Belgium
Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) powered to a solo victory in the elite men’s race of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Finishing 30 seconds back was Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) for the silver medal, and Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) another two seconds off the pace in third place for bronze.
It was a strong display of power and speed as the 22-year-old Briton completed his cyclo-cross triple header, adding the elite crown to his prior junior and U23 titles.
Iserbyt, this season’s World Cup champion who won a thrilling race in Hoogerheide last week beating Pidcock, put in an extra charge after the final big descent of the stairway but Van der Haar made the pass on the pavement to secure second place.
“Yeah, that was always going to be a super-hard race. The Belgians were trying to ride a tactical race. I found an opportunity and made it stick,” Pidcock said at the finish.
The last seven elite men’s races at cyclo-cross Worlds were won by either Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) or Wout van Aert (Belgium), leaving the favourites eager to take on the fast, wide course at Fayetteville for change of guard.
“I think it became harder to win the race,” he added about past winners Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel being absent. “But we came in with a plan and a process. We stuck to the process and it was good in the end.”
A group of 11 riders drove the pace at the front of the 36-rider field to start the contest, Pidcock taking on the front of the train for the first run up of The 39 Climb. The group of 11 included Pidcock, Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland), the two Dutch riders, Clement Venturini and Joshua Dubau of France, and Belgian teammates Van der Haar, Michael Vanthourenhout, Eli Iserbyt, Toon Aerts, and Laurens Sweeck.
Tyre choices looked to tilt toward faster tread with the dry conditions, and most riders donned short-sleeve jerseys, or had cut the sleeves on skinsuits to adapt to the balmy temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius.
On the third lap on the off-camber section, Kuhn took a spill. Out front, Venturini took a turn at the front of the leaders. After the descent from the large staircase, Sweeck launched an attack towards the pavement, Pidcock clinging to his wheel and beginning to string out a few riders at the back.
Vanthourenhout threw in a strong acceleration on the fourth pass up the long climb, but Pidcock matched the move and surged ahead for the lead. That one-two punch caused gaps to open between riders behind. The Briton then used his speed off the large descent of the stairway to gain a significant five-second margin to Iserbyt, now in second and the other chasing Belgians. The Briton took off and never looked back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)
|1:00:36
|2
|Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
|0:00:30
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:32
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:00:52
|5
|Clement Venturini (France)
|0:00:57
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
