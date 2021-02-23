UAE Tour stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

-105km The peloton has come through the feed zone some 6:27 down on the escapees De Gendt and Gallopin.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) looked to have picked up where he left off at last October's Giro d'Italia with a solid outing in yesterday's time trial. The Portuguese rider lies 5 seconds down on Pogacar ahead of today's summit finish at Jebel Hafeet, though he was decidedly guarded in his assessment of the road ahead yesterday. "We are in a good position for the first summit finish and we'll continue like this, taking it day by day and seeing where that leads us," said Almeida.

The odds are against the success of any early break on a day like this, but De Gendt and Gallopin are battling gamely all the same. The experienced duo now has a buffer of more than 6 minutes on the peloton as they bowl along a seemingly interminable section of false flat along a wide and straight highway.

-115km Break: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroen) Peloton at 5:57

-116km Neo-professional Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo) crashed heavily in the finishing straight of yesterday's time trial and he has been forced to abandon the race after suffering a series of abrasions including a wound to his right knee. His team described the crash as "bizarre," with the youngster inexplicably losing control of his bike just metres from the line. Tiberi, who was junior time trial world champion in 2019, was in his first official race for Trek-Segafredo, though he lined out as a stagiaire at the tail end of last season. Read more here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pogacar drops back to the team car and gets some lubricant applied to his cleats. After a polite 'thank you,' he's quickly back at the rear of the peloton, which is now 5:40 behind De Gendt and Gallopin.

-126km Out in front, Gallopin and De Gendt continue to augment their advantage, which now stands at 5:23. At the rear of the peloton, Chris Froome drops back to pick up some bidons for his Israel Start-Up Nation teammates.

Mathieu van der Poel and his Alpecin-Fenix squad withdrew from the UAE Tour before yesterday's time trial due to a confirmed COVID-19 case among their staff. Wielerflits reports that Van der Poel has already been given clearance to return to the Netherlands after returning two negative PCR tests, and he is now eyeing participation in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. Flanders Classics CEO Thomas Van Den Spiegel, needless to say, was receptive to the idea: "Although we are not a party in the discussion it is our belief that, if he is compliant with both UCI and our federations protocol, [Van der Poel] will be able to take a start." Van der Poel, Roy Jans, Jasper Philipsen, Kristian Sbaragli, Louis Vervaeke and three staff members were able to depart for Amsterdam after testing negative twice, but Jonas Rickaert and Gianni Vermeersch, who came in close contact with the infected staff member, must remain in quarantine in the UAE. Read more here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-136km UAE Team Emirates continue to set the tempo at the head of the peloton, but there is no particular haste for now, and De Gendt and Gallopin's lead stands at 4:44.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos) was, unsurprisingly, a clear winner in yesterday's short time trial, but behind the world champion, the general classification picture was adjusted further after the echelons on the opening day had already eliminated all bar 20 or so riders from the reckoning. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) enjoyed a solid outing, but Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is just 5 seconds back, while defending champion Adam Yates (Ineos) lies 5th at 39 seconds. "The most important is actually to have an advantage now. I'm in the defending position and he needs to attack," Pogacar said of Almeida. "t's easier to control than to have to make up time. But there are still five stages left and many things can happen. There are still possibilities of crosswinds like yesterday. Tomorrow it's the hardest mountain top finish. I hope for the best legs I can have." Read more from Pogacar here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-145km Break: Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroen) Peloton at 3:55

Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates squad have moved towards the head of the peloton but the pace is still gentle in these opening kilometres and the break's lead is now 3:35.

General classification after stage 2 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4:00:05 2 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39 6 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:41 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:45 8 David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:46 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:47 10 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:50 12 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:55 14 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:04 15 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:11 16 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27 17 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:01:41 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09

-150km Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroen) attacked almost from the outset this morning and as we pick up the action after 16km, they have a lead of 3 minutes over a peloton that seems content to grant them some early leeway.

The final haul to Jebel Hafeet, 10.8km in length with an average gradient of 5.4%, will provoke some further changes to the general classification, where Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) wears the red jersey. Before that sting in the tail, the peloton track an entirely flat route on the 166km stage.